JJ Redick on what derailed Clippers: ‘Donald Trump-level pettiness’

The Los Angeles Clippers are over. Well, at least the version that we have become accustomed to over the past decade or so. Chris Paul is with the Houston Rockets. Blake Griffin is with the Detroit Pistons. DeAndre Jordan is a Dallas Maverick.

All that’s left is Doc Rivers and a question mark about whether or not this franchise can rebuild after what was arguably its most successful run.

JJ Redick was one of those core players for Los Angeles that is in a new location, signing a second one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer. Redick is always one for a good quote, and will often shoot it straight when asked direct questions. During a recent podcast, Redick gave some insight about why he felt the Clippers locker room sort of fell apart at the end.

Via Pardon My Take:

I don’t think there was one moment. Doc used to always talk about how when one group was together for a long period of time, instead of getting closer together you end up pointing fingers at each other. It was weird because separately everybody was really cool with each other, off the court everybody sort of got along. And then, there was just so much pettiness, it was just pettiness. It’s weird to think what we had the potential to accomplish and what ultimately derailed that was pettiness. Like, Donald Trump-level pettiness.

Redick went on to say that he felt that the Clippers were bogged down by “passive aggressive bullshit” and didn’t exclude himself from being party to that environment. He also said he didn’t think the main characters of the LA drama necesarily hated each other.

Of course, the Clippers during that time were always supposed to be the team that was about to break through but never could make it either due to playoff failure, injuries, or both. No doubt the locker room issues compounded on top of that.

Toward the end of their run in Los Angeles together, it seemed that you could feel some of this bubble up when you watched Clippers games, and rumors kept servicing about reported riffs between this player or that player. It’s certainly interesting to see that confirmed at least in part by Redick some time later.