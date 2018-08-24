Here’s a rumored look at the new Nike LeBron 16s (PHOTOS)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James‘ billion-dollar contract with Nike means we’ll continue to see the top signature shoe line from The King for quite some time.

We have been waiting to see what this season’s edition of LeBron’s shoes will look like for some time. It was obvious that it would probably follow the design cues from the past couple of years, complete with a woven upper and a one-piece construction.

Now, it appears that LeBron himself has decided to help us with a sneak peek of the upcoming LeBron 16.

On his Instagram story, James posted photos after people noticed him wearing a black and red colorway of what was rumored to be his latest signature shoe.

Via Twitter:

holy lebron 16s! check the heel pic.twitter.com/z9YBSH4m2N — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) August 22, 2018

LeBron shows off the new Nike LeBron 16 👀 pic.twitter.com/G3eQ08v6ag — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 22, 2018

LeBron’s signature line has always been a leader, right alongside the Kobe series. Several excellent editions of the shoes have been put out, with my favorite being the LeBron X.

I’m not personally a fan of the one-piece upper on this one, mostly because my feet are usually too damn wide to get through the opening at the top. But it certainly does look good, and aesthetically it seems like part of the family after the release of the Lebron 15.