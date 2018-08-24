Here’s a rumored look at the new Nike LeBron 16s (PHOTOS)

LeBron James‘ billion-dollar contract with Nike means we’ll continue to see the top signature shoe line from The King for quite some time.
We have been waiting to see what this season’s edition of LeBron’s shoes will look like for some time. It was obvious that it would probably follow the design cues from the past couple of years, complete with a woven upper and a one-piece construction.
Now, it appears that LeBron himself has decided to help us with a sneak peek of the upcoming LeBron 16.
On his Instagram story, James posted photos after people noticed him wearing a black and red colorway of what was rumored to be his latest signature shoe.
Via Twitter:
LeBron’s signature line has always been a leader, right alongside the Kobe series. Several excellent editions of the shoes have been put out, with my favorite being the LeBron X.
I’m not personally a fan of the one-piece upper on this one, mostly because my feet are usually too damn wide to get through the opening at the top. But it certainly does look good, and aesthetically it seems like part of the family after the release of the Lebron 15.
With LeBron James now in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers, the time has come for the young guns out East to finally move up the ladder. There are several teams with excellent young talent waiting in the wings, and although we often see disparaging remarks on social media about the lesser conference, the East will be interesting to watch for years to come thanks to developing talent.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz are just two of the players folks around the league have their eyes on. Given that they were taken in the same draft in 2017, it’s likely they will always be paired together in the eyes of fans.
Tatum is intimately aware of that fact, and addressed it in a recent interview on Boston.com. Specifically, the Celtics star said that he and Fultz do not hold anything against each other, and in fact are good friends. In addition, Tatum says he likes to razz Sixers big man Joel Embiid.
Via Boston.com:
“Sometimes we talk trash,” Tatum said. “I like to remind Joel that we beat him 4-1.”
…
“People try to make us be enemies by how we got drafted, but we don’t care about that,” said Tatum, who was drafted two spots behind Fultz. “There’s no animosity between me and him. We’re really best friends off the court.”
No doubt Tatum and Fultz will remain enemies when the two meet on a basketball floor during the regular season (and beyond).
The Celtics and 76ers will square off during the first game of the year on October 16th.
The Houston Rockets seem infinitely confident that adding Carmelo Anthony to their roster for the upcoming season will be a net positive. James Harden has said as much already, and PJ Tucker chimed in this week to add his two cents.
Harden has recently doubled down on his opinion of Anthony on the Rockets, touching on the subject during a recent interview in The Players’ Tribune.
During the interview, Harden said that he felt that integrating Anthony was going to be easy.
Via Twitter:
When you got two high IQ guys who are unselfish and know the game of basketball it’s easy. This year, coming off an MVP season, now you got to add Carmelo Anthony, it’s going to be easy. The transition is easy. When you got that many talented, high IQ guys around who love to communicate and love to figure things out the job is easy.
Harden went on to say that he felt as though communication was the key for him and Chris Paul last season and that they will rely on that skill set to be able to emulsify Anthony into the team this coming year.
At this juncture, whether adding Anthony to Houston’s roster will be of benefit to them is anyone’s guess. It is still August after all, and we will need to wait until April before we can make a real judgment on this triumvirate.
With all due respect to Kurt Helin, he’s dead wrong. This is not the perfect shirt for Kobe Bryant’s 40th birthday. It doesn’t show enough of his arms.
This is.
Kobe:
Remember when Kobe looked fat?
The Pacers fared better than any Eastern Conference team had in a half decade against LeBron James in a playoff series.
All Indiana got for its breakthrough performance was a first-round loss.
LeBron ruled the East the last eight years. Just by pushing his Cavaliers to seven games in the first round, the Pacers hit a rare achievement. (The Celtics later lost to Cleveland in seven, too.)
Indiana won’t have to worry about LeBron anymore, as he left the Cavs for the Lakers.
Pacers coach Nate McMillan, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:
“Our approach has always been work on us and not be concerned about what is happening in the league,” McMillan said. “The people wrote us off last season, and now people are going to write Cleveland off. We won’t do that. We know that team is still going to be competitive. Boston is going to get all of their guys back and they’re deep. Toronto is hungry after the season that they had, so the East is going to be very, very competitive.
“Is it open? With LeBron [out]? Yes. We’re happy that he’s gone west. But we know that it’s still going to be a challenge and we have to make sure we work on us and not assume anything. It’s going to be a challenge for us to do the things we did last season and do it better.”
This speaks to LeBron’s stature. I believe McMillan truly believes in focusing on his own team, not outside factors. But LeBron is so powerful, discussing him is unavoidable.
The East is more open now. The Celtics, Raptors and 76ers are first among potential heirs. The Bucks and Pacers comprise the next tier.
So, I certainly wouldn’t pick Indiana. But the Victor Oladipo-led squad – which added Tyreke Evans, Kyle O'Quinn and Doug McDermott over the summer – has a fighting chance.