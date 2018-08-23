Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Thunder secured Paul George – and surprisingly kept spending

NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Thunder clearly made headway with Paul George throughout last season.

But then signs of disaster struck internally and externally.

The Jazz ran through Oklahoma City in the first round of the playoff, exposing all the Thunder’s liabilities. It also became increasingly apparent LeBron James would choose the Lakers.

The Lakers with George would have been better than the Thunder with him, and he could have fulfilled his longstanding desire to play for his hometown team. Even if his Los Angeles interest was overstated or he wasn’t fond of joining LeBron, George had numerous other options. The 76ers and Jazz were already better than Oklahoma City. George would have vaulted either team even further ahead.

On the other hand, the Thunder looked like they might take a step back even if they re-signed George. Though Andre Roberson getting healthy would help, Oklahoma City’s payroll was getting quite high. Most small-market teams would shed salary, either by trading helpful contributors or attaching draft picks as sweeteners to unload overpaid players.

Yet, just when the walls of Thunder’s yearlong recruitment of George appeared to be caving in, George re-signed – even locking in for three years (with a fourth-year player option on his max contract). Keeping George – who likely never would have even considered Oklahoma City in free agency if he spent last season elsewhere – is a coup.

We might never know why George agreed so quickly to re-sign, not even meeting with the Lakers. Maybe he just became so attached to Russell Westbrook, George wasn’t leaving under any circumstances. But perhaps the Thunder sold him on their ambitiously expensive plan to upgrade the roster.

Oklahoma City is on pace to pay more than $93 million in luxury tax next season, which would be a record. Perhaps, the Thunder will stretch Kyle Singler. That could drop them below the $90 million-plus the Nets paid in luxury tax in 2014. But Oklahoma City is in the same range despite not nearing Brooklyn in market size.

This is the same Thunder franchise still reeling from the perception it traded James Harden over luxury-tax concerns. What a way to change a narrative.

Oklahoma City re-signed Jerami Grant to a three-year, $27,346,153 deal. That’s an expensive outlay, especially considering the Thunder are just entering the repeater luxury tax and have multiple veterans on expensive long-term deals. They’re facing a big tax bill for years to come.

Smaller moves also prove quite costly in this environment. Oklahoma City picked three players in the second round – Hamidou Diallo (No. 45), Devon Hall (No. 53) and Kevin Hervey (No. 57) – but signed only Diallo. Rostering second-round picks can save teams in luxury tax, as players signed as draft picks for less than the second-year minimum count less toward the tax than minimum free agents. But Hall will play overseas next season, and Hervey remains unsigned. Instead, Oklahoma City signed Raymond Felton and Nerlens Noel for the minimum (Noel’s cost landing even higher because he received a player option). If they signed Hall and Hervey instead of Felton and Noel, the Thunder would have saved nearly $9 million next season.

Even moves described as cost-cutting weren’t. Once the Thunder decided to part with Carmelo Anthony, stretching him became the baseline. That would have cost $9,309,380 (minus potential set-offs) each of the next three seasons. Instead, Oklahoma City traded him for Dennis Schroder, who has a $15.5 million salary for each of the next three seasons. Unlike the cap hit for a waived Anthony, the Thunder could always move Schroder later to save money. But this trade was not a salary dump.

In the Anthony trade, the Thunder also landed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, a worthwhile wing flier. But Oklahoma City surrendered a lottery-protected 2022 first-rounder that becomes two second-rounders if the Thunder make the playoffs that year. That’s surprisingly high price for Schroder, who many viewed as negative salary.

The only creative penny-pinching Oklahoma City did was trading for Abdel Nader, who’ll count less toward the luxury tax than a free agent because he signed as a drafted player with the Celtics.

Small picture:

  • I’m not sure Grant is worth his cost. He’s a quality defender in a switching scheme, and using him at center provides a style Oklahoma City lacks otherwise. If nothing else, he’s active offensively. But his subpar shooting lowers his ceiling and becomes especially costly in the playoffs.
  • I’m not sure Felton is worth his cost. He was a bargain as a steadying backup point guard, but downgrading him to third string, maybe Oklahoma City would have been better off with a cheaper developmental piece.
  • I’m not sure Noel is worth his cost. He still has plenty of untapped potential, but there are major questions about his work ethic. How much will he play with Adams, Grant and Patrick Patterson all capable at center?
  • I’m not sure Schroder is worth his cost. Even beyond his potential felony charge, basketball questions emerge. He might hit enough spot-up 3s to thrive with Westbrook. He might not. His ability to attack after Westbrook tilts the defense is intriguing. At minimum, he’ll liven up the offense when Westbrook sits. But the idea that his cost is only the difference between his salary and Anthony’s stretch amount ($6,190,620) is limited. Potential trade partners will value Schroder at his full $15.5 million salary.

Big picture:

  • Who cares?

It’s not my money. If Thunder owner Clay Bennett is willing to spend big, that’s great for the team. Kudos to him.

With Westbrook, Anthony and Adams guaranteed huge salaries, Oklahoma City wasn’t going to clear cap room this summer. Re-signing George long-term ensured the Thunder would be capped out as long they kept their core players. So, additional spending doesn’t hinder flexibility in an significant way. It just helps the on-court product.

My only concern is Oklahoma City fails to meet internal expectations and becomes more reluctant to spend in future seasons. I consider the Thunder more likely to lose in the first round than reach the conference finals, more likely to miss the playoffs than reach the NBA Finals.

But those expectations are higher than they would have been if Oklahoma City dodged the luxury tax. Westbrook is a 29-year-old superstar reliant on his athleticism. There is no tomorrow. Every playoff game is its own reward.

If Bennett is demanding a championship for his massive expenditure, he’ll likely be disappointed. Personally, I’m just impressed with a team that’s much better than it could have been on a tight budget.

Offseason grade: A

NBA likely to tweak three rules, including resetting shot clock to 14 after offensive rebound

The NBA wants its referees to have a clearer idea of what constitutes a clear path foul, and give them more leeway to go to review on a “hostile act.” Plus, when a team gets an offensive rebound, they will now have a little less time to get a shot back up.

Every summer the NBA’s competition committee meets and recommends changes to the league’s rules, and there are three primary ones this year, according to multiple reports. This is from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

All of these changes were unanimously recommended by the competition committee.

Let’s look at each one of the likely changes.

• Reset the shot clock to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound rather than 24 seconds. This has been experimented with in both the G-League and the WNBA with some success. The idea is to speed up the game and keep the pace going. On a putback attempt or a quick kick-out for a three, this is moot. The change is if a team grabs an offensive rebound and wants to reset, they now have less time to do so. It is an adjustment for players and coaches, but it keeps the flow of the game going and will make some end-of-game situations more interesting (rather than a team grabbing offensive rebounds then pounding the ball for 20 seconds to kill clock).

• “Simplification” of the clear-path rule. This is often a matter of debate when the foul is called (a foul on a player going in on a fast break with nobody in front of him), anything that clears up this rule is a good thing.

What is not covered in this rule tweak (according to sources), but should be looked at by the league in the coming years is the “Euro-foul” where a defensive player intentionally fouls the player with the ball near midcourt to stop a transition opportunity (it’s not clear path because players are in front of the person with the ball). It’s becoming a more common way to stop transition opportunities, and the league wants those plays and pace. Some way to ban this play needs to be found.

• Expanding the rule of a “hostile act” so that replay can be triggered more easily. Currently, to be a hostile act according to the NBA rulebook it has to be an altercation between players that is “not part of a normal basketball play” or where a player “intentionally or recklessly harms or attempts to harm another player.” Broadening the scope of this will give referees more chances to review off-ball or other altercations, and these are the kinds of serious situations the league should review.

Expect all of these to get approved at the owners’ meeting next month.

Pat Riley predicts Heat will re-sign Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem

Dwyane Wade said, if he plays next season, it’ll be with the Heat. Otherwise, he has been mum on returning or retiring.

Udonis Haslem is reportedly nearing a deal with Miami. But nothing is official.

Heat president Pat Riley updated the status of those veterans.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

Wade has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy 15-year career. There’d be no shame in the 36-year-old walking away. But I’d also advise him: If he wants to play, this his last chance. He can always enjoy retirement later in life. His physical ability to compete in the NBA is dwindling.

That’s less important for Haslem, who has probably already aged out of regular on-court usefulness. The 38-year-old has barely played the last two seasons. But he’s valuable in the locker room.

Wade, on the hand, would probably join Miami’s rotation. His résumé and status in Miami all but demands it. It’s questionable how much he can still help a team. Considering his high-usage style, he could easily be destructive on the court, even coming off the bench.

But there’s something nice about Wade getting buckets and Haslem instilling toughness for the Heat. They’ve earned the right to finish on their own terms, and Riley is trying to make that happen.

Joey Crawford: David Stern dressed me down for Don Nelson ejection, ordered me into therapy after Tim Duncan incident

In 2007, then-NBA commissioner David Stern suspended Joey Crawford after the referee ejected Tim Duncan for laughing on the Spurs’ bench. According to Duncan, Crawford also challenged him to a fight.

Crawford, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

A few years before that [in Game 2 of the 2003 Western Conference finals], I had a problem with Nellie [Don Nelson] in a playoff game. I threw him out. Nellie didn’t really say anything. He just stood there with his arms folded. I thought he was trying to intimidate my crew. I told him, ‘You going back to the bench?’ He said, ‘No,’ so I hit him with a T. Then I said, ‘You going back now?’ He said, ‘No.’ So I threw him. Del Harris was his assistant, and he wanted to go. So I threw him, too.

The next day Stern called me to the offices in New York and unloaded on me. He called me every name you can think of — and I deserved all of them.

I just stood there and took it. Before I went up there, our union rep told me, ‘Joey, no matter what [Stern] says, just stand there and be quiet.’ So, Stern’s killing me, I’m saying, ‘He’s right, he’s right,’ but then finally I said, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute. What did you want me to do? Wait until Nellie called me a f—ing a–h— and then throw him?’ and Stern said, ‘Yes! Then at least I could have defended you, you moron!’ Stern told me, ‘Don’t ever do that again,’ and I said, ‘OK,’ but then, of course, I did.

Stern ordered Crawford to see a psychiatrist in the aftermath of the Duncan incident, a clear buildup for Crawford. Crawford then began seeing another psychologist, who helped him through his anger issues.

Increased attention on mental health in the NBA has focused on players and occasionally coaches and executives. But referees – nightly put in stressful, adversarial positions – should also be part of the discussion. Not only is caring for their mental health important for them as people, it also maximizes their ability to officiate. The best referees stay composed and focus on the job at hand.

That’s why Stern’s response to the Nelson incident seems imprudent. Crawford should have waited until Nelson crossed a line, not anticipatorily ejected the Mavericks coach. Stern could have turned that into a calm teaching moment. What did reaming out Crawford accomplish? It probably only added to his stress.

Stern sending Crawford toward therapy proved much more helpful, as Crawford detailed in MacMullan’s full piece – which also includes plenty of details about NBA referees and mental health.

Knicks’ coach David Fizdale says he challenges Kristaps Porzingis and big man likes it

David Fizdale is a smart man. He knows that if he is going to succeed as Knicks coach, it starts with winning over Kristaps Porzingis — he has flown to Europe to meet with the man, taking steps no other Knicks coach had to this point. This is the NBA, the star player has more power than the coach, and so the coach has to win said player over.

Fizdale has done that by saying he would push Porzingis. Bruce Beck of WNBC in New York caught up with Fizdale and asked him that relationship (hat tip elitesportsny.com).

“He likes the challenge of me saying ‘I want him to be the MVP’ and ‘I want him to be the Defensive Player of the Year.’ That’s real competitors they want that and I’m going right at it with him. I want him to look at himself that way.”

Fizdale is saying all the right things so far — to Porzingis, to Knicks fans, to everyone.

That’s a good start. This is going to be a tough season for the Knicks because Fizdale brings real energy, but without Porzingis — who is expected to miss most if not all of the coming season coming off a torn ACL — the Knicks are going to lose a lot of games. I like Tim Hardaway Jr., rookies Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson have potential, guys like Enes Kanter and Mario Hezonja are solid, but this is a franchise still building without Porzingis. Knicks fans (and ownership) are not the most patient people on the planet, but they are going to be asked to be. Again.

Fizdale is going to get through that and the Knicks will come out stronger on the other side, the new coach will lay down a good foundation this season. But it’s a process, especially until Porzingis gets all the way back and Fizdale can really push him.