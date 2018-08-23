Getty Images

Paul George says Lakers were ‘pissed’ he didn’t give them meeting

The Lakers won the summer — they landed LeBron James.

However, the Lakers had room for two max salaries, and a year before Paul George‘s people were trying to scare off other teams by telling them he was going to sign with the Lakers when he became a free agent. (George’s hope was the Lakers would trade for him, but thinking they could get him as a free agent the Lakers trade offer was pretty lowball, so the Thunder won out sending Victor Oladipo to the Pacers). Los Angeles thought they were going to lock PG13 up.

After a season in Oklahoma City, George decided that was the place he wanted to be, playing next to Russell Westbrook. He was so sure he made a quick decision on July 1 and didn’t bother to meet with Magic Johnson and the Lakers.

And that ticked the Lakers off, George said on Chris Pfaff’s Short Story Long podcast (hat tip Chris Walder):

“L.A. was pissed at me. I didn’t give Magic a shot, which I understand. But at that point, I knew I wanted to give it another shot. I didn’t want to prolong it and waste people’s time.”

First, you can’t fault George. Things change, perspectives change, feelings change. He was looking for a place he felt wanted and where he could win, and Oklahoma City provided that for him before Los Angeles ever got the chance to. So he decided to stay, and he didn’t play around with the decision and drag it out.

That’s not necessarily an omen for the Los Angeles teams and the Kawhi Leonard situation. Yes, Leonard is rumored to be keeping an open mind (does anyone really know what he’s thinking?) but the situations and the people involved are very different.

Magic Johnson is going to get the Lakers in the door for a lot of free agent interviews in the coming years — he has the pedigree that will get players to listen, he represents the biggest brand in the NBA, he oversees a team that plays in a city where a lot of players already own homes and live in the off-season, and the weather is great. Magic has some built-in recruiting advantages, but he’s not going to get everyone.

Or, sometimes, even get a meeting. And that’s just business.

James Harden says adding Carmelo Anthony to Rockets is ‘going to be easy’

The Houston Rockets seem infinitely confident that adding Carmelo Anthony to their roster for the upcoming season will be a net positive. James Harden has said as much already, and PJ Tucker chimed in this week to add his two cents.

Harden has recently doubled down on his opinion of Anthony on the Rockets, touching on the subject during a recent interview in The Players’ Tribune.

During the interview, Harden said that he felt that integrating Anthony was going to be easy.

Via Twitter:

When you got two high IQ guys who are unselfish and know the game of basketball it’s easy. This year, coming off an MVP season, now you got to add Carmelo Anthony, it’s going to be easy. The transition is easy. When you got that many talented, high IQ guys around who love to communicate and love to figure things out the job is easy.

Harden went on to say that he felt as though communication was the key for him and Chris Paul last season and that they will rely on that skill set to be able to emulsify Anthony into the team this coming year.

At this juncture, whether adding Anthony to Houston’s roster will be of benefit to them is anyone’s guess. It is still August after all, and we will need to wait until April before we can make a real judgment on this triumvirate.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan ‘happy’ LeBron James left Eastern Conference

The Pacers fared better than any Eastern Conference team had in a half decade against LeBron James in a playoff series.

All Indiana got for its breakthrough performance was a first-round loss.

LeBron ruled the East the last eight years. Just by pushing his Cavaliers to seven games in the first round, the Pacers hit a rare achievement. (The Celtics later lost to Cleveland in seven, too.)

Indiana won’t have to worry about LeBron anymore, as he left the Cavs for the Lakers.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

“Our approach has always been work on us and not be concerned about what is happening in the league,” McMillan said. “The people wrote us off last season, and now people are going to write Cleveland off. We won’t do that. We know that team is still going to be competitive. Boston is going to get all of their guys back and they’re deep. Toronto is hungry after the season that they had, so the East is going to be very, very competitive.

“Is it open? With LeBron [out]? Yes. We’re happy that he’s gone west. But we know that it’s still going to be a challenge and we have to make sure we work on us and not assume anything. It’s going to be a challenge for us to do the things we did last season and do it better.”

This speaks to LeBron’s stature. I believe McMillan truly believes in focusing on his own team, not outside factors. But LeBron is so powerful, discussing him is unavoidable.

The East is more open now. The Celtics, Raptors and 76ers are first among potential heirs. The Bucks and Pacers comprise the next tier.

So, I certainly wouldn’t pick Indiana. But the Victor Oladipo-led squad – which added Tyreke Evans, Kyle O'Quinn and Doug McDermott over the summer – has a fighting chance.

Kobe Bryant turns 40 today, his wife got him the perfect shirt

Happy Birthday Kobe Bryant.

The Laker legend turned investor/Oscar winner is celebrating his 40th birthday on Thursday. His wife — like your significant other would do — took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. The best part is the shirt she got him for the occasion:

To celebrate Bryant’s milestone, the NBA put together a collection of the 40 best plays from his career. Enjoy. It’s the best 10 minutes you’ll spend today.