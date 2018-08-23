Getty Images

Paul George says Lakers were “pissed at me” he didn’t give them a meeting

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Lakers won the summer — they landed LeBron James.

However, the Lakers had room for two max salaries, and a year before Paul George‘s people were trying to scare off other teams by telling them he was going to sign with the Lakers when he became a free agent. (George’s hope was the Lakers would trade for him, but thinking they could get him as a free agent the Lakers trade offer was pretty lowball, so the Thunder won out sending Victor Oladipo to the Pacers). Los Angeles thought they were going to lock PG13 up.

After a season in Oklahoma City, George decided that was the place he wanted to be, playing next to Russell Westbrook. He was so sure he made a quick decision on July 1 and didn’t bother to meet with Magic Johnson and the Lakers.

And that ticked the Lakers off, George said on Chris Pfaff’s Short Story Long podcast (hat tip Chris Walder):

“L.A. was pissed at me. I didn’t give Magic a shot, which I understand. But at that point, I knew I wanted to give it another shot. I didn’t want to prolong it and waste people’s time.”

First, you can’t fault George. Things change, perspectives change, feelings change. He was looking for a place he felt wanted and where he could win, and Oklahoma City provided that for him before Los Angeles ever got the chance to. So he decided to stay, and he didn’t play around with the decision and drag it out.

That’s not necessarily an omen for the Los Angeles teams and the Kawhi Leonard situation. Yes, Leonard is rumored to be keeping an open mind (does anyone really know what he’s thinking?) but the situations and the people involved are very different.

Magic Johnson is going to get the Lakers in the door for a lot of free agent interviews in the coming years — he has the pedigree that will get players to listen, he represents the biggest brand in the NBA, he oversees a team that plays in a city where a lot of players already own homes and live in the off-season, and the weather is great. Magic has some built-in recruiting advantages, but he’s not going to get everyone.

Or, sometimes, even get a meeting. And that’s just business.

Knicks’ coach David Fizdale says he challenges Kristaps Porzingis and big man likes it

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
David Fizdale is a smart man. He knows that if he is going to succeed as Knicks coach, it starts with winning over Kristaps Porzingis — he has flown to Europe to meet with the man, taking steps no other Knicks coach had to this point. This is the NBA, the star player has more power than the coach, and so the coach has to win said player over.

Fizdale has done that by saying he would push Porzingis. Bruce Beck of WNBC in New York caught up with Fizdale and asked him that relationship (hat tip elitesportsny.com).

“He likes the challenge of me saying ‘I want him to be the MVP’ and ‘I want him to be the Defensive Player of the Year.’ That’s real competitors they want that and I’m going right at it with him. I want him to look at himself that way.”

Fizdale is saying all the right things so far — to Porzingis, to Knicks fans, to everyone.

That’s a good start. This is going to be a tough season for the Knicks because Fizdale brings real energy, but without Porzingis — who is expected to miss most if not all of the coming season coming off a torn ACL — the Knicks are going to lose a lot of games. I like Tim Hardaway Jr., rookies Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson have potential, guys like Enes Kanter and Mario Hezonja are solid, but this is a franchise still building without Porzingis. Knicks fans (and ownership) are not the most patient people on the planet, but they are going to be asked to be. Again.

Fizdale is going to get through that and the Knicks will come out stronger on the other side, the new coach will lay down a good foundation this season. But it’s a process, especially until Porzingis gets all the way back and Fizdale can really push him.

NBA GM: I prefer players without ADHD

By Dan FeldmanAug 23, 2018, 12:02 AM EDT
In her latest must-read piece on mental health in the NBA, Jackie MacMullan of ESPN quotes Clippers coach and former president Doc Rivers and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss describing how they welcome players with mental-health issues.

MacMullan:

A rival Western Conference GM disagrees. He admits if two players are equal in ability and one has ADHD, he’s taking the other one because, he reasons, “it lessens the likelihood of off-the-court issues as well as disruptions in practice.

“These guys you read about who tear up their hotel rooms?” the GM says. “That’s often guys who are off their meds. So now, in addition to everything else we’ve got to worry about, we have to make sure our power forward is filling his prescription every week.”

In one way, this is reasonable. It’s akin to a team preferring players who didn’t previously tear their ACLs if everything else is equal.

However, I bet this general manager would have a hard time assessing the players’ relative abilities in his example. If they have identical accomplishments and were equal in every other way, that would suggest the player with ADHD has greater ability. He had to overcome more to reach the same point. Perhaps, in an organization that provided the resources to handle his condition, he’d flourish even more.

Teams are willing to pay doctors and trainers to care for players’ physical health. Teams even connect players with personnel to help avoid and handle legal problems. But investing in helping players with their mental health is a bridge too far?

The teams that make the effort to care about their players’ health have an advantage. Those teams can select from a wider pool of players and are therefore more likely to find the best ones.

If simply caring about their employees because it’s the right way to treat people isn’t enough, increasing the odds of winning ought to justify it.

Alessandro Gentile says he’s signing with Rockets

By Dan FeldmanAug 22, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
The Rockets have been looking into signing Alessandro Gentile – the No. 53 pick in the 2014 draft – for a while.

Maybe it’ll finally happen.

Antigoni Zachari of Eurohoops.net:

Alessandro Gentile will be in training camp with the Rockets next month, as the player himself revealed on Italian La Stampa.

The only way for Gentile to be in Houston’s training camp is on an NBA contract.

To keep his rights, the Rockets must offer him the required tender – a one-year contract, surely unguaranteed at the minimum. Gentile could unliterally accept that. Or he could negotiate a longer deal with Houston.

If Gentile goes to training camp in Houston, he’ll either start next season on an NBA roster or as an unrestricted free agent. Whichever team has him – the Rockets, unless they trade him – would have to keep him or waive him. Essentially, there’d be no way for Houston to still keep his rights while he plays overseas.

So, this is probably make-or-break for the 25-year-old with the Rockets. The 6-foot-7 wing brings scoring skills, but he’s not much of a 3-point shooter. Will he adjust defensively to the NBA’s size and athleticism?

Maybe Houston keeps him on the end of the roster, but this is a title-contending team. It’s hard to commit too many roster spots to developing players.

If the Rockets waive him, that wouldn’t be so bad for him. He’d become an NBA free agent, able to negotiate with any team. Maybe he’d return to Europe, but at least the door would be more open for him to join the NBA.

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard keeping an open mind about re-signing with Raptors

By Dan FeldmanAug 22, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
Lakers or Clippers?

That has become the preeminent question about Kawhi Leonard‘s future.

He was reportedly unenthused about joining Toronto after the Spurs traded him there, and he also reportedly still prefers Los Angeles in unrestricted free agency next summer. So, debate has mostly centered on whether he favors LeBron James‘ Lakers or the blank-slate Clippers.

But don’t rule out the Raptors.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News, via TSN:

Based off of me talking to people within his circle, they’re going to go into this thing with an open mind and give this thing every last opportunity to work. And at the end of the day, if that’s the case, then it would be great if he stays. Obviously, I think part of his mind, yes, let’s keep real: I think he still feels like L.A. might be the destination. At the same time, he plans to go into this thing with an open mind, giving it every single shot in the world to make it work.

That would be the best thing Leonard could do for himself.  He might want to be with a Los Angeles team right now, but the NBA doesn’t allow it. He must complete his current contract. So, better to enjoy the next year as much as possible. Maybe he’ll even like Toronto more than expected, even more than Los Angeles. That’d be a great outcome for him, as the Raptors can pay him the most. If not, Los Angeles will always be there next summer.

Paul George is the most famous example of this. When everyone expected him just to pass through until signing with the Lakers, he kept an open mind about Oklahoma City. He enjoyed it so much, he re-signed with the Thunder. Stubbornness about his situation last season would have left him worse off.

That’s the example Leonard should follow up to free agency, and it sounds as if he will.

But I’m still somewhat skeptical of this report. Leonard is so reclusive. Does anyone truly understand his attitude? In the void created by his public silence for the last several month, people with their own agendas and biases are speaking up. Maybe Young has dug through all the noise, but Leonard sure doesn’t make that easy.