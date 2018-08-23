Pat Riley predicts Heat will re-sign Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem

Wade has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy 15-year career. There’d be no shame in the 36-year-old walking away. But I’d also advise him: If he wants to play, this his last chance. He can always enjoy retirement later in life. His physical ability to compete in the NBA is dwindling.
That’s less important for Haslem, who has probably already aged out of regular on-court usefulness. The 38-year-old has barely played the last two seasons. But he’s valuable in the locker room.
Wade, on the hand, would probably join Miami’s rotation. His résumé and status in Miami all but demands it. It’s questionable how much he can still help a team. Considering his high-usage style, he could easily be destructive on the court, even coming off the bench.
But there’s something nice about Wade getting buckets and Haslem instilling toughness for the Heat. They’ve earned the right to finish on their own terms, and Riley is trying to make that happen.
James Harden says adding Carmelo Anthony to Rockets is ‘going to be easy’
Harden has recently doubled down on his opinion of Anthony on the Rockets, touching on the subject during a recent interview in The Players’ Tribune.
During the interview, Harden said that he felt that integrating Anthony was going to be easy.
Via Twitter:
When you got two high IQ guys who are unselfish and know the game of basketball it’s easy. This year, coming off an MVP season, now you got to add Carmelo Anthony, it’s going to be easy. The transition is easy. When you got that many talented, high IQ guys around who love to communicate and love to figure things out the job is easy.
Harden went on to say that he felt as though communication was the key for him and Chris Paul last season and that they will rely on that skill set to be able to emulsify Anthony into the team this coming year.
At this juncture, whether adding Anthony to Houston’s roster will be of benefit to them is anyone’s guess. It is still August after all, and we will need to wait until April before we can make a real judgment on this triumvirate.
“Our approach has always been work on us and not be concerned about what is happening in the league,” McMillan said. “The people wrote us off last season, and now people are going to write Cleveland off. We won’t do that. We know that team is still going to be competitive. Boston is going to get all of their guys back and they’re deep. Toronto is hungry after the season that they had, so the East is going to be very, very competitive.
“Is it open? With LeBron [out]? Yes. We’re happy that he’s gone west. But we know that it’s still going to be a challenge and we have to make sure we work on us and not assume anything. It’s going to be a challenge for us to do the things we did last season and do it better.”
This speaks to LeBron’s stature. I believe McMillan truly believes in focusing on his own team, not outside factors. But LeBron is so powerful, discussing him is unavoidable.
The East is more open now. The Celtics, Raptors and 76ers are first among potential heirs. The Bucks and Pacers comprise the next tier.
