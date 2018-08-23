Pat Riley predicts Heat will re-sign Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dwyane Wade said, if he plays next season, it’ll be with the Heat. Otherwise, he has been mum on returning or retiring.

Udonis Haslem is reportedly nearing a deal with Miami. But nothing is official.

Heat president Pat Riley updated the status of those veterans.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

In Heat news, Pat Riley will meet with Dwyane Wade soon. “We want him back,” Riley said. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 23, 2018

Riley on Dwyane and UD: “I think we’ll get them done.” — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 23, 2018

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

Riley declines to say whether Heat would off mid-level to Wade. Says it’s not about that. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 23, 2018

Riley says Haslem will return, according to his gut feeling. “I feel good that he’s back.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 23, 2018

Wade has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy 15-year career. There’d be no shame in the 36-year-old walking away. But I’d also advise him: If he wants to play, this his last chance. He can always enjoy retirement later in life. His physical ability to compete in the NBA is dwindling.

That’s less important for Haslem, who has probably already aged out of regular on-court usefulness. The 38-year-old has barely played the last two seasons. But he’s valuable in the locker room.

Wade, on the hand, would probably join Miami’s rotation. His résumé and status in Miami all but demands it. It’s questionable how much he can still help a team. Considering his high-usage style, he could easily be destructive on the court, even coming off the bench.

But there’s something nice about Wade getting buckets and Haslem instilling toughness for the Heat. They’ve earned the right to finish on their own terms, and Riley is trying to make that happen.