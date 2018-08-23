Getty Images

NBA likely to tweak three rules, including resetting shot clock to 14 after offensive rebound

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2018, 1:13 PM EDT
The NBA wants its referees to have a clearer idea of what constitutes a clear path foul, and give them more leeway to go to review on a “hostile act.” Plus, when a team gets an offensive rebound, they will now have a little less time to get a shot back up.

Every summer the NBA’s competition committee meets and recommends changes to the league’s rules, and there are three primary ones this year, according to multiple reports. This is from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

All of these changes were unanimously recommended by the competition committee.

Let’s look at each one of the likely changes.

• Reset the shot clock to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound rather than 24 seconds. This has been experimented with in the G-League, the WNBA, and Summer League this year with some success. The idea is to speed up the game and keep the pace going. On a putback attempt or a quick kick-out for a three, this is moot. The change is if a team grabs an offensive rebound and wants to reset, they now have less time to do so. It is an adjustment for players and coaches, but it keeps the flow of the game going.

It will be most noticable in some end-of-game situations — rather than a team grabbing offensive rebounds then pounding the ball for 20 seconds to kill clock, they will have to get up a shot, which will lead to the other team getting an opportunity.

• “Simplification” of the clear-path rule. This is often a matter of debate when the foul is called (a foul on a player going in on a fast break with nobody in front of him), anything that clears up this rule is a good thing. From Wojnarowski, here are the three parts defining now what will be a clear-path foul:

• “A personal foul is committed on any offensive player during his team’s transition scoring opportunity.”

• “When the foul occurs, the ball is ahead of the tip of the circle in the backcourt, no defensive player is ahead of the offensive player with the scoring opportunity and that offensive player is in control of the ball or a pass to him has been released.”

• “The defensive foul deprives the offensive team of a transition scoring opportunity.”

What is not covered in this rule tweak (according to sources), but should be looked at by the league in the coming years is the “Euro-foul” where a defensive player intentionally fouls the player with the ball near midcourt to stop a transition opportunity (it’s not clear path because players are in front of the person with the ball). It’s becoming a more common way to stop transition opportunities, and the league wants those plays and pace. Some way to ban this play needs to be found.

• Expanding the rule of a “hostile act” so that replay can be triggered more easily. Currently, to be a hostile act according to the NBA rulebook it has to be an altercation between players that is “not part of a normal basketball play” or where a player “intentionally or recklessly harms or attempts to harm another player.” Broadening the scope of this will give referees more chances to review off-ball or other altercations, and these are the kinds of serious situations the league should review.

Expect all of these to get approved at the owners’ meeting next month.

Boston Celtics star Irving honored by mother’s Sioux tribe

Associated Press
Associated PressAug 23, 2018, 4:02 PM EDT
FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving and his older sister were officially welcomed into their mother’s Standing Rock Sioux tribe on Thursday.

The All-Star guard and his sister, model Asia Irving, visited the tribe’s reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border and took part in a ceremony recognizing their tribal heritage and support for the tribe’s long battle against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

In front of a packed auditorium, they were honored with Lakota names during a ritual that tribal spokeswoman Danielle Finn said “is a very special rite of passage for a Lakota person.” While standing on a bison pelt, the siblings were smudged with sacred grasses, presented with traditional quilts and eagle feathers, and given names associated with their White Mountain family. Irving was given the Lakota name “Little Mountain.”

The Irvings’ late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, was a member of the tribe and lived on the reservation until her adoption at a young age. Their late grandmother and great-grandparents also have ties to the reservation.

The siblings were greeted by hordes of fans, many wearing green T-shirts with the Standing Rock Sioux seal, Kyrie Irving’s uniform number, 11, and the words “Welcome Home Kyrie Irving.”

“It truly is a good day for Standing Rock,” tribal Chairman Mike Faith said, turning to the Irvings. “For you two, welcome home.”

Many in the crowd, including Char White Mountain, consider the siblings to be part of their family.

“We want him to know who his relatives are,” she said. “We definitely don’t want him to think we’re people using him for his money. He’s family.”

Jewel Felix, who considers Kyrie Irving her nephew, said she became emotional when she heard he was coming.

“I started crying,” she said. “I can’t believe it’s happening.”

Todd Giroux, a 14-year-old high school junior and point guard for the Standing Rock basketball team, said Irving became his hero when the star gave him an autograph at a Celtics game against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Giroux came to Thursday’s event wearing an Irving jersey.

“It’s amazing,” he said, adding “it makes it even cooler” that Irving in late 2016 expressed support on Twitter for tribal efforts to lead the battle against the pipeline, which opponents believe threatens the tribe’s Missouri River water supply. Thousands of people traveled to the reservation area in 2016 and 2017 to protest, with hundreds being arrested. The pipeline began operating in June 2017, but the Standing Rock tribe is leading a court battle to try to shut it down.

Kyrie Irving discussed his Sioux heritage during a January 2017 interview with ESPN, saying “there’s a home connection” with the tribe’s pipeline struggles and that he wanted to have a legacy outside of basketball. Irving this year asked Nike to put Standing Rock’s seal on a new sneaker. He also has a tattoo of the Standing Rock logo on his neck.

Irving, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, was born in Australia and grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. He played one season at Duke University before joining the Cavaliers as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

 

P.J. Tucker on Carmelo Anthony joining Rockets: “He’ll fit right in on our team”

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
Since the day the rumors started that Carmelo Anthony was headed to Houston, the question that came up was:

“Does he really fit there?”

Defensively he does not replace Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute. Offensively, would he accept a role? Outside Houston there have been a lot of questions, but within the team there have not been. GM Daryl Morey is on board, Chris Paul says it will work, and so did James Harden.

Add P.J. Tucker to the list. He was on ESPN’s The Jump and said this about Anthony (hat tip Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic).

I think this is going to fit better than some people think — Anthony wants to win, respects CP3 and Harden, and coach Mike D’Antoni is not going to try to force a square peg into a round hole like he did in New York. Anthony can still get a team buckets, still punish mismatches, and will get his touches.

The challenge is Anthony’s game is in decline, he is not as efficient as he once was. Father time wins every race and he’s starting to catch up with the 34-year-old Anthony. He’s not the player he was four or five seasons ago, and the guy the Rockets are getting is more rotation player than All-Star now, especially on a team where the Rockets don’t want to take the ball out of the hands of their two main stars.

But we shouldn’t bash Houston, Anthony will help them in areas. The Rockets are still the second best team in the West (in my book) and a contender, but their margin for error shrunk this summer. And it was already very small.

Skylar Diggins compares her salary to Harrison Barnes’: ‘Do you know his stats? Was he an All-Star?’

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 23, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
WNBA players are pushing for higher salaries, better travel accommodations and more attention.

Somehow, Harrison Barnes got caught in the crosshairs.

Skylar Diggins, via Wealthsimple:

I’m the highest paid player on the Dallas Wings, and my salary is in the low six figures. [Harrison Barnes, the highest paid player on the Dallas Mavericks, made $24 million last season.] He’s definitely younger than me. Do you know his stats? Was he an All-Star? I mean, it doesn’t matter. But last year, I was First Team All-WNBA, which only goes to five players. I was also a WNBA All-Star for the third time.

Diggins is better in her league than Barnes is in his. But the NBA generates far more revenue than the WNBA.

WNBA players should get as much compensation as they can negotiate. There’s a case they’re underpaid based on current conditions. There’s an even better case their product would improve if they were treated better. Due to the WNBA’s low wages, many WNBA players play overseas during the offseason. Couple that with long commercial flights, the players get worn down.

In that regard – the focus on player wellness, including prioritizing private flights – the NBA can be a model. But in terms of salaries? The league’s financials are just so different. Diggins should find a better comparison point than Barnes.

Thunder secured Paul George – and surprisingly kept spending

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 23, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Thunder clearly made headway with Paul George throughout last season.

But then signs of disaster struck internally and externally.

The Jazz ran through Oklahoma City in the first round of the playoff, exposing all the Thunder’s liabilities. It also became increasingly apparent LeBron James would choose the Lakers.

The Lakers with George would have been better than the Thunder with him, and he could have fulfilled his longstanding desire to play for his hometown team. Even if his Los Angeles interest was overstated or he wasn’t fond of joining LeBron, George had numerous other options. The 76ers and Jazz were already better than Oklahoma City. George would have vaulted either team even further ahead.

On the other hand, the Thunder looked like they might take a step back even if they re-signed George. Though Andre Roberson getting healthy would help, Oklahoma City’s payroll was getting quite high. Most small-market teams would shed salary, either by trading helpful contributors or attaching draft picks as sweeteners to unload overpaid players.

Yet, just when the walls of Thunder’s yearlong recruitment of George appeared to be caving in, George re-signed – even locking in for three years (with a fourth-year player option on his max contract). Keeping George – who likely never would have even considered Oklahoma City in free agency if he spent last season elsewhere – is a coup.

We might never know why George agreed so quickly to re-sign, not even meeting with the Lakers. Maybe he just became so attached to Russell Westbrook, George wasn’t leaving under any circumstances. But perhaps the Thunder sold him on their ambitiously expensive plan to upgrade the roster.

Oklahoma City is on pace to pay more than $93 million in luxury tax next season, which would be a record. Perhaps, the Thunder will stretch Kyle Singler. That could drop them below the $90 million-plus the Nets paid in luxury tax in 2014. But Oklahoma City is in the same range despite not nearing Brooklyn in market size.

This is the same Thunder franchise still reeling from the perception it traded James Harden over luxury-tax concerns. What a way to change a narrative.

Oklahoma City re-signed Jerami Grant to a three-year, $27,346,153 deal. That’s an expensive outlay, especially considering the Thunder are just entering the repeater luxury tax and have multiple veterans on expensive long-term deals. They’re facing a big tax bill for years to come.

Smaller moves also prove quite costly in this environment. Oklahoma City picked three players in the second round – Hamidou Diallo (No. 45), Devon Hall (No. 53) and Kevin Hervey (No. 57) – but signed only Diallo. Rostering second-round picks can save teams in luxury tax, as players signed as draft picks for less than the second-year minimum count less toward the tax than minimum free agents. But Hall will play overseas next season, and Hervey remains unsigned. Instead, Oklahoma City signed Raymond Felton and Nerlens Noel for the minimum (Noel’s cost landing even higher because he received a player option). If they signed Hall and Hervey instead of Felton and Noel, the Thunder would have saved nearly $9 million next season.

Even moves described as cost-cutting weren’t. Once the Thunder decided to part with Carmelo Anthony, stretching him became the baseline. That would have cost $9,309,380 (minus potential set-offs) each of the next three seasons. Instead, Oklahoma City traded him for Dennis Schroder, who has a $15.5 million salary for each of the next three seasons. Unlike the cap hit for a waived Anthony, the Thunder could always move Schroder later to save money. But this trade was not a salary dump.

In the Anthony trade, the Thunder also landed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, a worthwhile wing flier. But Oklahoma City surrendered a lottery-protected 2022 first-rounder that becomes two second-rounders if the Thunder make the playoffs that year. That’s surprisingly high price for Schroder, who many viewed as negative salary.

The only creative penny-pinching Oklahoma City did was trading for Abdel Nader, who’ll count less toward the luxury tax than a free agent because he signed as a drafted player with the Celtics.

Small picture:

  • I’m not sure Grant is worth his cost. He’s a quality defender in a switching scheme, and using him at center provides a style Oklahoma City lacks otherwise. If nothing else, he’s active offensively. But his subpar shooting lowers his ceiling and becomes especially costly in the playoffs.
  • I’m not sure Felton is worth his cost. He was a bargain as a steadying backup point guard, but downgrading him to third string, maybe Oklahoma City would have been better off with a cheaper developmental piece.
  • I’m not sure Noel is worth his cost. He still has plenty of untapped potential, but there are major questions about his work ethic. How much will he play with Adams, Grant and Patrick Patterson all capable at center?
  • I’m not sure Schroder is worth his cost. Even beyond his potential felony charge, basketball questions emerge. He might hit enough spot-up 3s to thrive with Westbrook. He might not. His ability to attack after Westbrook tilts the defense is intriguing. At minimum, he’ll liven up the offense when Westbrook sits. But the idea that his cost is only the difference between his salary and Anthony’s stretch amount ($6,190,620) is limited. Potential trade partners will value Schroder at his full $15.5 million salary.

Big picture:

  • Who cares?

It’s not my money. If Thunder owner Clay Bennett is willing to spend big, that’s great for the team. Kudos to him.

With Westbrook, Anthony and Adams guaranteed huge salaries, Oklahoma City wasn’t going to clear cap room this summer. Re-signing George long-term ensured the Thunder would be capped out as long they kept their core players. So, additional spending doesn’t hinder flexibility in an significant way. It just helps the on-court product.

My only concern is Oklahoma City fails to meet internal expectations and becomes more reluctant to spend in future seasons. I consider the Thunder more likely to lose in the first round than reach the conference finals, more likely to miss the playoffs than reach the NBA Finals.

But those expectations are higher than they would have been if Oklahoma City dodged the luxury tax. Westbrook is a 29-year-old superstar reliant on his athleticism. There is no tomorrow. Every playoff game is its own reward.

If Bennett is demanding a championship for his massive expenditure, he’ll likely be disappointed. Personally, I’m just impressed with a team that’s much better than it could have been on a tight budget.

Offseason grade: A