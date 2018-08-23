Knicks coach David Fizdale challenges Kristaps Porzingis

David Fizdale is a smart man. He knows that if he is going to succeed as Knicks coach, it starts with winning over Kristaps Porzingis — he has flown to Europe to meet with the man, taking steps no other Knicks coach had to this point. This is the NBA, the star player has more power than the coach, and so the coach has to win said player over.
“He likes the challenge of me saying ‘I want him to be the MVP’ and ‘I want him to be the Defensive Player of the Year.’ That’s real competitors they want that and I’m going right at it with him. I want him to look at himself that way.”
Fizdale is saying all the right things so far — to Porzingis, to Knicks fans, to everyone.
That’s a good start. This is going to be a tough season for the Knicks because Fizdale brings real energy, but without Porzingis — who is expected to miss most if not all of the coming season coming off a torn ACL — the Knicks are going to lose a lot of games. I like Tim Hardaway Jr., rookies Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson have potential, guys like Enes Kanter and Mario Hezonja are solid, but this is a franchise still building without Porzingis. Knicks fans (and ownership) are not the most patient people on the planet, but they are going to be asked to be. Again.
Fizdale is going to get through that and the Knicks will come out stronger on the other side, the new coach will lay down a good foundation this season. But it’s a process, especially until Porzingis gets all the way back and Fizdale can really push him.
James Harden says adding Carmelo Anthony to Rockets is ‘going to be easy’
Harden has recently doubled down on his opinion of Anthony on the Rockets, touching on the subject during a recent interview in The Players’ Tribune.
During the interview, Harden said that he felt that integrating Anthony was going to be easy.
Via Twitter:
When you got two high IQ guys who are unselfish and know the game of basketball it’s easy. This year, coming off an MVP season, now you got to add Carmelo Anthony, it’s going to be easy. The transition is easy. When you got that many talented, high IQ guys around who love to communicate and love to figure things out the job is easy.
Harden went on to say that he felt as though communication was the key for him and Chris Paul last season and that they will rely on that skill set to be able to emulsify Anthony into the team this coming year.
At this juncture, whether adding Anthony to Houston’s roster will be of benefit to them is anyone’s guess. It is still August after all, and we will need to wait until April before we can make a real judgment on this triumvirate.
“Our approach has always been work on us and not be concerned about what is happening in the league,” McMillan said. “The people wrote us off last season, and now people are going to write Cleveland off. We won’t do that. We know that team is still going to be competitive. Boston is going to get all of their guys back and they’re deep. Toronto is hungry after the season that they had, so the East is going to be very, very competitive.
“Is it open? With LeBron [out]? Yes. We’re happy that he’s gone west. But we know that it’s still going to be a challenge and we have to make sure we work on us and not assume anything. It’s going to be a challenge for us to do the things we did last season and do it better.”
This speaks to LeBron’s stature. I believe McMillan truly believes in focusing on his own team, not outside factors. But LeBron is so powerful, discussing him is unavoidable.
The East is more open now. The Celtics, Raptors and 76ers are first among potential heirs. The Bucks and Pacers comprise the next tier.
