Jayson Tatum on Markelle Fultz: ‘We’re really best friends off the court’

With LeBron James now in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers, the time has come for the young guns out East to finally move up the ladder. There are several teams with excellent young talent waiting in the wings, and although we often see disparaging remarks on social media about the lesser conference, the East will be interesting to watch for years to come thanks to developing talent.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz are just two of the players folks around the league have their eyes on. Given that they were taken in the same draft in 2017, it’s likely they will always be paired together in the eyes of fans.
Tatum is intimately aware of that fact, and addressed it in a recent interview on Boston.com. Specifically, the Celtics star said that he and Fultz do not hold anything against each other, and in fact are good friends. In addition, Tatum says he likes to razz Sixers big man Joel Embiid.
“Sometimes we talk trash,” Tatum said. “I like to remind Joel that we beat him 4-1.”
…
“People try to make us be enemies by how we got drafted, but we don’t care about that,” said Tatum, who was drafted two spots behind Fultz. “There’s no animosity between me and him. We’re really best friends off the court.”
No doubt Tatum and Fultz will remain enemies when the two meet on a basketball floor during the regular season (and beyond).
The Celtics and 76ers will square off during the first game of the year on October 16th.
James Harden says adding Carmelo Anthony to Rockets is ‘going to be easy’
Harden has recently doubled down on his opinion of Anthony on the Rockets, touching on the subject during a recent interview in The Players’ Tribune.
During the interview, Harden said that he felt that integrating Anthony was going to be easy.
Via Twitter:
When you got two high IQ guys who are unselfish and know the game of basketball it’s easy. This year, coming off an MVP season, now you got to add Carmelo Anthony, it’s going to be easy. The transition is easy. When you got that many talented, high IQ guys around who love to communicate and love to figure things out the job is easy.
Harden went on to say that he felt as though communication was the key for him and Chris Paul last season and that they will rely on that skill set to be able to emulsify Anthony into the team this coming year.
At this juncture, whether adding Anthony to Houston’s roster will be of benefit to them is anyone’s guess. It is still August after all, and we will need to wait until April before we can make a real judgment on this triumvirate.
“Our approach has always been work on us and not be concerned about what is happening in the league,” McMillan said. “The people wrote us off last season, and now people are going to write Cleveland off. We won’t do that. We know that team is still going to be competitive. Boston is going to get all of their guys back and they’re deep. Toronto is hungry after the season that they had, so the East is going to be very, very competitive.
“Is it open? With LeBron [out]? Yes. We’re happy that he’s gone west. But we know that it’s still going to be a challenge and we have to make sure we work on us and not assume anything. It’s going to be a challenge for us to do the things we did last season and do it better.”
This speaks to LeBron’s stature. I believe McMillan truly believes in focusing on his own team, not outside factors. But LeBron is so powerful, discussing him is unavoidable.
The East is more open now. The Celtics, Raptors and 76ers are first among potential heirs. The Bucks and Pacers comprise the next tier.
The Laker legend turned investor/Oscar winner is celebrating his 40th birthday on Thursday. His wife — like your significant other would do — took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. The best part is the shirt she got him for the occasion: