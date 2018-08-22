Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard keeping an open mind about re-signing with Raptors

By Dan FeldmanAug 22, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
Lakers or Clippers?

That has become the preeminent question about Kawhi Leonard‘s future.

He was reportedly unenthused about joining Toronto after the Spurs traded him there, and he also reportedly still prefers Los Angeles in unrestricted free agency next summer. So, debate has mostly centered on whether he favors LeBron James‘ Lakers or the blank-slate Clippers.

But don’t rule out the Raptors.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News, via TSN:

Based off of me talking to people within his circle, they’re going to go into this thing with an open mind and give this thing every last opportunity to work. And at the end of the day, if that’s the case, then it would be great if he stays. Obviously, I think part of his mind, yes, let’s keep real: I think he still feels like L.A. might be the destination. At the same time, he plans to go into this thing with an open mind, giving it every single shot in the world to make it work.

That would be the best thing Leonard could do for himself.  He might want to be with a Los Angeles team right now, but the NBA doesn’t allow it. He must complete his current contract. So, better to enjoy the next year as much as possible. Maybe he’ll even like Toronto more than expected, even more than Los Angeles. That’d be a great outcome for him, as the Raptors can pay him the most. If not, Los Angeles will always be there next summer.

Paul George is the most famous example of this. When everyone expected him just to pass through until signing with the Lakers, he kept an open mind about Oklahoma City. He enjoyed it so much, he re-signed with the Thunder. Stubbornness about his situation last season would have left him worse off.

That’s the example Leonard should follow up to free agency, and it sounds as if he will.

But I’m still somewhat skeptical of this report. Leonard is so reclusive. Does anyone truly understand his attitude? In the void created by his public silence for the last several month, people with their own agendas and biases are speaking up. Maybe Young has dug through all the noise, but Leonard sure doesn’t make that easy.

Alessandro Gentile says he’s signing with Rockets

By Dan FeldmanAug 22, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
The Rockets have been looking into signing Alessandro Gentile – the No. 53 pick in the 2014 draft – for a while.

Maybe it’ll finally happen.

Antigoni Zachari of Eurohoops.net:

Alessandro Gentile will be in training camp with the Rockets next month, as the player himself revealed on Italian La Stampa.

The only way for Gentile to be in Houston’s training camp is on an NBA contract.

To keep his rights, the Rockets must offer him the required tender – a one-year contract, surely unguaranteed at the minimum. Gentile could unliterally accept that. Or he could negotiate a longer deal with Houston.

If Gentile goes to training camp in Houston, he’ll either start next season on an NBA roster or as an unrestricted free agent. Whichever team has him – the Rockets, unless they trade him – would have to keep him or waive him. Essentially, there’d be no way for Houston to still keep his rights while he plays overseas.

So, this is probably make-or-break for the 25-year-old with the Rockets. The 6-foot-7 wing brings scoring skills, but he’s not much of a 3-point shooter. Will he adjust defensively to the NBA’s size and athleticism?

Maybe Houston keeps him on the end of the roster, but this is a title-contending team. It’s hard to commit too many roster spots to developing players.

If the Rockets waive him, that wouldn’t be so bad for him. He’d become an NBA free agent, able to negotiate with any team. Maybe he’d return to Europe, but at least the door would be more open for him to join the NBA.

Nebraska offers Dwyane Wade’s son scholarship

By Dan FeldmanAug 22, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
LeBron James Jr. has reportedly held scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky for years.

Now, the son of a another recent Heat star is getting recruited for college basketball.

Dwyane Wade‘s son, Zaire Wade:

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska🙏🏾

A post shared by Zaire Wade (@zmane2) on

Zaire is just 16, old enough where this recruitment is at least somewhat serious. But this is a non-binding offer. Nebraska is just trying make inroads if Zaire pans out.

Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, attended Nebraska and remains a vocal fan. Wade and Union attended a football game in Lincoln a couple years ago.

Maybe they’ll return to watch Zaire play basketball.

Shane Larkin details his OCD, washing his hands to the point of bloodiness

By Dan FeldmanAug 22, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Many people describe themselves as OCD.

Far fewer actually have obsessive-compulsive disorder, a clinically diagnosable condition.

Dealing with OCD can be exhausting, isolating and downright terrifying. Shane Larkin – who has played for the Mavericks, Knicks, Nets and Celtics while bouncing between the NBA and Europe – opened up about his experience with the condition.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

SHANE LARKIN OPENS his eyes, sits up and embarks on his own tortured version of “Groundhog Day.” He grabs the remote, clicks on SportsCenter and hops out of bed to wait for his “number.” He is 8 years old, and every morning presents a new set of unpredictable parameters that are purely arbitrary. As he starts to get dressed for school — a ritual that can last a few minutes or sometimes hours, depending on the number for the day — he notices an image of Ray Allen flickering on his television screen. Allen, it seems, hit eight 3-pointers in a game the night before. Suddenly, a sensory message makes a beeline for Shane’s brain and informs him of the number for the day: eight.

“And then I know,” Larkin tells ESPN, “that I have to wash my hands eight times.”

After scrubbing fastidiously, Larkin carefully picks out his clothes. But if his shorts touch the carpet by mistake, he not only has to toss them in the hamper and replace them with new ones, he must retreat to the bathroom again to wash his hands.

Eight times.

From there, Larkin attempts to navigate breakfast in a kitchen that is a cauldron of potential germs. He engages in a deft obstacle course as he sidesteps errant spills, a soggy sponge, a dirty dish. As he approaches the front door, with seconds to spare before he misses the bus (again), the family dog patters up to him, tail wagging, and licks his hand. Larkin has no choice: He heads back to the bathroom for eight more cleansings. By the end of the day, his hands are so raw from the obsessive washing, he falls into bed with bloody open sores.

I can barely imagine living that way for one day. Larkin did it every day.

Interestingly, Larkin said his OCD never affected him on the basketball court – a sweaty, physical, grimy place. But he couldn’t spend his entire life on the court.

He tried medication, but that didn’t work for him. Tough love from his father, baseball great Barry Larkin, didn’t help, either. Through meditation and other relaxation techniques, Shane Larkin has learned reduce the stress that worsened his OCD.

Larkin is not alone, and him telling his story will provide hope for others with the same condition. Like Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan and several other NBA players recently, Larkin is showing courage by coming forward. His story could be ridiculed by the ignorant, but it will also help people.

At Hall of Fame, Reggie Miller will present Ray Allen, Gary Payton will present Jason Kidd

By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
On Sept. 7, the NBA world will gather in Springfield, Mass., for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. It’s an impressive class with Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Dino Radja, and Ray Allen, among others.

Now we are starting to learn who will present some of those stars as they enter the Hall.

I love that Reggie is welcoming in the guy who topped his three-point record. (Does this mean Allen has to welcome in Stephen Curry some day?)

Larry Bird and Don Nelson? That’s some star power.

Also being inducted this year are Maurice Cheeks, women players are Tina Thompson, Katie Smith and Ora Mae Washington, executives Rick Welts and Rod Thorn, and coach Lefty Driesell. (Remember this is not an NBA Hall of Fame, it covers the entire sport. There should be an NBA one, but that’s another discussion.)