Nebraska offers Dwyane Wade’s son scholarship

By Dan FeldmanAug 22, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
LeBron James Jr. has reportedly held scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky for years.

Now, the son of a another recent Heat star is getting recruited for college basketball.

Dwyane Wade‘s son, Zaire Wade:

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska🙏🏾

Zaire is just 16, old enough where this recruitment is at least somewhat serious. But this is a non-binding offer. Nebraska is just trying make inroads if Zaire pans out.

Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, attended Nebraska and remains a vocal fan. Wade and Union attended a football game in Lincoln a couple years ago.

Maybe they’ll return to watch Zaire play basketball.

Shane Larkin details his OCD, washing his hands to the point of bloodiness

By Dan FeldmanAug 22, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Many people describe themselves as OCD.

Far fewer actually have obsessive-compulsive disorder, a clinically diagnosable condition.

Dealing with OCD can be exhausting, isolating and downright terrifying. Shane Larkin – who has played for the Mavericks, Knicks, Nets and Celtics while bouncing between the NBA and Europe – opened up about his experience with the condition.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

SHANE LARKIN OPENS his eyes, sits up and embarks on his own tortured version of “Groundhog Day.” He grabs the remote, clicks on SportsCenter and hops out of bed to wait for his “number.” He is 8 years old, and every morning presents a new set of unpredictable parameters that are purely arbitrary. As he starts to get dressed for school — a ritual that can last a few minutes or sometimes hours, depending on the number for the day — he notices an image of Ray Allen flickering on his television screen. Allen, it seems, hit eight 3-pointers in a game the night before. Suddenly, a sensory message makes a beeline for Shane’s brain and informs him of the number for the day: eight.

“And then I know,” Larkin tells ESPN, “that I have to wash my hands eight times.”

After scrubbing fastidiously, Larkin carefully picks out his clothes. But if his shorts touch the carpet by mistake, he not only has to toss them in the hamper and replace them with new ones, he must retreat to the bathroom again to wash his hands.

Eight times.

From there, Larkin attempts to navigate breakfast in a kitchen that is a cauldron of potential germs. He engages in a deft obstacle course as he sidesteps errant spills, a soggy sponge, a dirty dish. As he approaches the front door, with seconds to spare before he misses the bus (again), the family dog patters up to him, tail wagging, and licks his hand. Larkin has no choice: He heads back to the bathroom for eight more cleansings. By the end of the day, his hands are so raw from the obsessive washing, he falls into bed with bloody open sores.

I can barely imagine living that way for one day. Larkin did it every day.

Interestingly, Larkin said his OCD never affected him on the basketball court – a sweaty, physical, grimy place. But he couldn’t spend his entire life on the court.

He tried medication, but that didn’t work for him. Tough love from his father, baseball great Barry Larkin, didn’t help, either. Through meditation and other relaxation techniques, Shane Larkin has learned reduce the stress that worsened his OCD.

Larkin is not alone, and him telling his story will provide hope for others with the same condition. Like Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan and several other NBA players recently, Larkin is showing courage by coming forward. His story could be ridiculed by the ignorant, but it will also help people.

At Hall of Fame, Reggie Miller will present Ray Allen, Gary Payton will present Jason Kidd

By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
On Sept. 7, the NBA world will gather in Springfield, Mass., for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. It’s an impressive class with Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Dino Radja, and Ray Allen, among others.

Now we are starting to learn who will present some of those stars as they enter the Hall.

I love that Reggie is welcoming in the guy who topped his three-point record. (Does this mean Allen has to welcome in Stephen Curry some day?)

Larry Bird and Don Nelson? That’s some star power.

Also being inducted this year are Maurice Cheeks, women players are Tina Thompson, Katie Smith and Ora Mae Washington, executives Rick Welts and Rod Thorn, and coach Lefty Driesell. (Remember this is not an NBA Hall of Fame, it covers the entire sport. There should be an NBA one, but that’s another discussion.)

Mental evaluation ordered for slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife

Associated PressAug 22, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge in Tennessee has ordered a mental evaluation for the jailed ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said Wednesday that he’s signed an order for doctors to evaluate Sherra Wright’s ability to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found.

Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Ray Turner were indicted in December. Turner also is charged with first-degree murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Doctors will determine if Wright can help in her defense and if she can understand the consequences if convicted.

Wright had a 13-year NBA career where he played for five NBA teams but played the longest with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game as a center during that time. He retired from the NBA in 2009.

Not medically cleared for the NBA, Isaiah Austin is putting up numbers in China

By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
Back in 2014, Isaiah Austin was the focus of a story both tragic and touching. After having played at Baylor in college, he entered the NBA draft and was projected as a possible first-round pick, at 7’1″ and mobile he fit the direction the NBA was evolving. However, during pre-draft medical evaluations he was diagnosed with career-ending Marfan syndrome (one symptom of that is it enlarges the aorta near the heart, so when stressed, as in a basketball game, it is more likely to fatally tear). Austin had a $1 million insurance policy that kicked in, then that June the NBA ceremoniously drafted him and he was put into NBA2K15. The league office even offered him a job once he got his degree.

Austin, however, wanted back on the court and eventually was allowed to play by a doctor.

Now Austin is playing in China and putting up numbers, and he spoke with Leo Sepkowitz of Bleacher Report.

“I’m a complete mismatch on the court,” Austin says. “I haven’t come across someone in this league who can check me.”

Austin, 24, is calling from Guangxi, where he is rising to stardom in exile. In his second season there, Austin is averaging 35.1 points per game along with 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 0.9 steals. On a super-sized team, Austin plays small forward, and opponents marvel at his versatility. He attempts seven free throws and—yes—seven threes per game, while shooting 53 percent from the field. But most amazing for the man who supposedly risks his life with significant physical exertion: He logs huge minutes, sometimes playing all 48 in a given night.

“I’m in really good shape, which is why it’s really hurtful that people won’t give me an opportunity,” he says. In addition to the NBA, many international teams have been wary of signing Austin so far. “Even after playing these strenuous minutes and working out each day, I’ve had no regression in health. I’m just getting healthier.”

He wants a shot at the NBA again.

Can he play at an NBA level? Maybe. China is not a league known for its defense so a lot of guys put up numbers there, but his size and athleticism have always been intriguing. Teams reportedly have some interest if the league cleared him.

However, the NBA has not and is unlikely to let him play.

Austin and his doctors say in the story that his aorta is just slightly enlarged, that he has a mild case of the disease. I’m not a doctor and have no way of knowing if that’s true and how it might impact him on and off the court, but I do know the NBA and its teams to be conservative on these issues. The risks here are not just his heart, but also the possibility of torn ligaments that are weakened and stretched.

The NBA reportedly did a second test on Austin, which confirmed Austin has Marfan Syndrom. The league follows the guidelines of the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology which say people with Marfan Syndrome should not compete in high-intensity sports with contact.

The NBA works hard to promote the image of it finding ways to keep players healthy (and extend their careers), of doing what is best for the person. Austin may be willing to take on the risks, but the league is not. A team in Serbia did before, a team in China is now, but it’s hard to imagine the NBA changing its position.

Austin is getting to play basketball for a living, which is something, although falling short of his childhood NBA dream for something beyond his control cannot be easy to deal with. He’s impressively overcome a lot, but its unlikely he gets to take that final step to the NBA.

 

 