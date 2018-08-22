Getty Images

Mental evaluation ordered for slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife

Associated PressAug 22, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge in Tennessee has ordered a mental evaluation for the jailed ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said Wednesday that he’s signed an order for doctors to evaluate Sherra Wright’s ability to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found.

Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Ray Turner were indicted in December. Turner also is charged with first-degree murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Doctors will determine if Wright can help in her defense and if she can understand the consequences if convicted.

Wright had a 13-year NBA career where he played for five NBA teams but played the longest with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game as a center during that time. He retired from the NBA in 2009.

At Hall of Fame, Reggie Miller will present Ray Allen, Gary Payton will present Jason Kidd

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Sept. 7, the NBA world will gather in Springfield, Mass., for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. It’s an impressive class with Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Dino Radja, and Ray Allen, among others.

Now we are starting to learn who will present some of those stars as they enter the Hall.

I love that Reggie is welcoming in the guy who topped his three-point record. (Does this mean Allen has to welcome in Stephen Curry some day?)

Larry Bird and Don Nelson? That’s some star power.

Also being inducted this year are Maurice Cheeks, women players are Tina Thompson, Katie Smith and Ora Mae Washington, executives Rick Welts and Rod Thorn, and coach Lefty Driesell. (Remember this is not an NBA Hall of Fame, it covers the entire sport. There should be an NBA one, but that’s another discussion.)

Not medically cleared for the NBA, Isaiah Austin is putting up numbers in China

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

Back in 2014, Isaiah Austin was the focus of a story both tragic and touching. After having played at Baylor in college, he entered the NBA draft and was projected as a possible first-round pick, at 7’1″ and mobile he fit the direction the NBA was evolving. However, during pre-draft medical evaluations he was diagnosed with career-ending Marfan syndrome (one symptom of that is it enlarges the aorta near the heart, so when stressed, as in a basketball game, it is more likely to fatally tear). Austin had a $1 million insurance policy that kicked in, then that June the NBA ceremoniously drafted him and he was put into NBA2K15. The league office even offered him a job once he got his degree.

Austin, however, wanted back on the court and eventually was allowed to play by a doctor.

Now Austin is playing in China and putting up numbers, and he spoke with Leo Sepkowitz of Bleacher Report.

“I’m a complete mismatch on the court,” Austin says. “I haven’t come across someone in this league who can check me.”

Austin, 24, is calling from Guangxi, where he is rising to stardom in exile. In his second season there, Austin is averaging 35.1 points per game along with 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 0.9 steals. On a super-sized team, Austin plays small forward, and opponents marvel at his versatility. He attempts seven free throws and—yes—seven threes per game, while shooting 53 percent from the field. But most amazing for the man who supposedly risks his life with significant physical exertion: He logs huge minutes, sometimes playing all 48 in a given night.

“I’m in really good shape, which is why it’s really hurtful that people won’t give me an opportunity,” he says. In addition to the NBA, many international teams have been wary of signing Austin so far. “Even after playing these strenuous minutes and working out each day, I’ve had no regression in health. I’m just getting healthier.”

He wants a shot at the NBA again.

Can he play at an NBA level? Maybe. China is not a league known for its defense so a lot of guys put up numbers there, but his size and athleticism have always been intriguing. Teams reportedly have some interest if the league cleared him.

However, the NBA has not and is unlikely to let him play.

Austin and his doctors say in the story that his aorta is just slightly enlarged, that he has a mild case of the disease. I’m not a doctor and have no way of knowing if that’s true and how it might impact him on and off the court, but I do know the NBA and its teams to be conservative on these issues. The risks here are not just his heart, but also the possibility of torn ligaments that are weakened and stretched.

The NBA reportedly did a second test on Austin, which confirmed Austin has Marfan Syndrom. The league follows the guidelines of the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology which say people with Marfan Syndrome should not compete in high-intensity sports with contact.

The NBA works hard to promote the image of it finding ways to keep players healthy (and extend their careers), of doing what is best for the person. Austin may be willing to take on the risks, but the league is not. A team in Serbia did before, a team in China is now, but it’s hard to imagine the NBA changing its position.

Austin is getting to play basketball for a living, which is something, although falling short of his childhood NBA dream for something beyond his control cannot be easy to deal with. He’s impressively overcome a lot, but its unlikely he gets to take that final step to the NBA.

 

 

Boston signs P.J. Dozier to two-way contract

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Not all agents are big fans of the two-way contract (they feel it limits their player’s options and earnings), but for a player on the fringe trying to get his foot in the door of the NBA, it’s a chance. For some players, that works.

P.J. Dozier was on a two-way contract last season with the Thunder — he spent most of the season in the G-League, playing three minutes total for the Thunder all season — and now is on the same kind of contract with the Boston Celtics, the team announced.

Dozier is a 6’7″ point guard (who can play off the ball) who adds some depth to the Celtics’ guard mix. Boston obviously has Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier at the point, then Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart at the two, but Dozier provides depth at both spots if they need to call on him due to injury or other concern.

Last season in the G-League, Dozier averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, plus shot 34 percent from three.

Still undecided Manu Ginobili reportedly “seriously considering” retirement

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
5 Comments

Future basketball Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili is on the fence: Come back for one more season with the Spurs, or just call it quits and walk away from the game a legend.

Still undecided just more than a month before training camps open (he is under contract for $2.5 million), Ginobili is going to set down with Gregg Popovich, but seems to be leaning toward retirement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, a future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, is seriously considering retirement and plans to meet with coach Gregg Popovich in the coming days to discuss his future, league sources told ESPN.

Ginobili, 41, has been working out regularly at the Spurs practice facility and hasn’t made a final decision on the coming season, but sources say that he’s strongly confronting the possible end to an historic 16-season run with the Spurs that includes four NBA championships.

Walk the streets (or Riverwalk) in San Antonio during that team’s prime, and you saw more Ginobili jerseys than you did Tim Duncan, Tony Parker or anyone else. The Argentinian (who could obviously speak Spanish) was beloved in the bilingual city, and his play was part of that.

He is a lock, first-ballot Hall of Famer who has four rings, two-time All-NBA, 2008 Sixth Man of the Year, two-time All-Star, he has an Olympics gold medal, and is one of the players Kobe Bryant said he most loved to go up against because of the competitiveness and high IQ game Ginobili brought to the court. He is a creative passer who could hit some circus shots.

Ginobili’s retirement wouldn’t be a surprise, although he still averaged 8.9 points per game last season and played well in a reduced role. No doubt he could do that again at age 41.

The question is, does he want to? The answer may be no.