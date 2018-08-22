Report: Manu Ginobili ‘seriously considering’ retirement

Future basketball Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili is on the fence: Come back for one more season with the Spurs, or just call it quits and walk away from the game a legend.

Still undecided just more than a month before training camps open (he is under contract for $2.5 million), Ginobili is going to set down with Gregg Popovich, but seems to be leaning toward retirement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, a future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, is seriously considering retirement and plans to meet with coach Gregg Popovich in the coming days to discuss his future, league sources told ESPN. Ginobili, 41, has been working out regularly at the Spurs practice facility and hasn’t made a final decision on the coming season, but sources say that he’s strongly confronting the possible end to an historic 16-season run with the Spurs that includes four NBA championships.

Walk the streets (or Riverwalk) in San Antonio during that team’s prime, and you saw more Ginobili jerseys than you did Tim Duncan, Tony Parker or anyone else. The Argentinian (who could obviously speak Spanish) was beloved in the bilingual city, and his play was part of that.

He is a lock, first-ballot Hall of Famer who has four rings, two-time All-NBA, 2008 Sixth Man of the Year, two-time All-Star, he has an Olympics gold medal, and is one of the players Kobe Bryant said he most loved to go up against because of the competitiveness and high IQ game Ginobili brought to the court. He is a creative passer who could hit some circus shots.

Ginobili’s retirement wouldn’t be a surprise, although he still averaged 8.9 points per game last season and played well in a reduced role. No doubt he could do that again at age 41.

The question is, does he want to? The answer may be no.