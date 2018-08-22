Getty Images

Report: Manu Ginobili ‘seriously considering’ retirement

By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
5 Comments

Future basketball Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili is on the fence: Come back for one more season with the Spurs, or just call it quits and walk away from the game a legend.

Still undecided just more than a month before training camps open (he is under contract for $2.5 million), Ginobili is going to set down with Gregg Popovich, but seems to be leaning toward retirement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, a future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, is seriously considering retirement and plans to meet with coach Gregg Popovich in the coming days to discuss his future, league sources told ESPN.

Ginobili, 41, has been working out regularly at the Spurs practice facility and hasn’t made a final decision on the coming season, but sources say that he’s strongly confronting the possible end to an historic 16-season run with the Spurs that includes four NBA championships.

Walk the streets (or Riverwalk) in San Antonio during that team’s prime, and you saw more Ginobili jerseys than you did Tim Duncan, Tony Parker or anyone else. The Argentinian (who could obviously speak Spanish) was beloved in the bilingual city, and his play was part of that.

He is a lock, first-ballot Hall of Famer who has four rings, two-time All-NBA, 2008 Sixth Man of the Year, two-time All-Star, he has an Olympics gold medal, and is one of the players Kobe Bryant said he most loved to go up against because of the competitiveness and high IQ game Ginobili brought to the court. He is a creative passer who could hit some circus shots.

Ginobili’s retirement wouldn’t be a surprise, although he still averaged 8.9 points per game last season and played well in a reduced role. No doubt he could do that again at age 41.

The question is, does he want to? The answer may be no.

Nebraska offers Dwyane Wade’s son scholarship

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Sandals Foundation
By Dan FeldmanAug 22, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James Jr. has reportedly held scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky for years.

Now, the son of a another recent Heat star is getting recruited for college basketball.

Dwyane Wade‘s son, Zaire Wade:

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska🙏🏾

A post shared by Zaire Wade (@zmane2) on

Zaire is just 16, old enough where this recruitment is at least somewhat serious. But this is a non-binding offer. Nebraska is just trying make inroads if Zaire pans out.

Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, attended Nebraska and remains a vocal fan. Wade and Union attended a football game in Lincoln a couple years ago.

Maybe they’ll return to watch Zaire play basketball.

Shane Larkin details his OCD, washing his hands to the point of bloodiness

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 22, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Many people describe themselves as OCD.

Far fewer actually have obsessive-compulsive disorder, a clinically diagnosable condition.

Dealing with OCD can be exhausting, isolating and downright terrifying. Shane Larkin – who has played for the Mavericks, Knicks, Nets and Celtics while bouncing between the NBA and Europe – opened up about his experience with the condition.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

SHANE LARKIN OPENS his eyes, sits up and embarks on his own tortured version of “Groundhog Day.” He grabs the remote, clicks on SportsCenter and hops out of bed to wait for his “number.” He is 8 years old, and every morning presents a new set of unpredictable parameters that are purely arbitrary. As he starts to get dressed for school — a ritual that can last a few minutes or sometimes hours, depending on the number for the day — he notices an image of Ray Allen flickering on his television screen. Allen, it seems, hit eight 3-pointers in a game the night before. Suddenly, a sensory message makes a beeline for Shane’s brain and informs him of the number for the day: eight.

“And then I know,” Larkin tells ESPN, “that I have to wash my hands eight times.”

After scrubbing fastidiously, Larkin carefully picks out his clothes. But if his shorts touch the carpet by mistake, he not only has to toss them in the hamper and replace them with new ones, he must retreat to the bathroom again to wash his hands.

Eight times.

From there, Larkin attempts to navigate breakfast in a kitchen that is a cauldron of potential germs. He engages in a deft obstacle course as he sidesteps errant spills, a soggy sponge, a dirty dish. As he approaches the front door, with seconds to spare before he misses the bus (again), the family dog patters up to him, tail wagging, and licks his hand. Larkin has no choice: He heads back to the bathroom for eight more cleansings. By the end of the day, his hands are so raw from the obsessive washing, he falls into bed with bloody open sores.

I can barely imagine living that way for one day. Larkin did it every day.

Interestingly, Larkin said his OCD never affected him on the basketball court – a sweaty, physical, grimy place. But he couldn’t spend his entire life on the court.

He tried medication, but that didn’t work for him. Tough love from his father, baseball great Barry Larkin, didn’t help, either. Through meditation and other relaxation techniques, Shane Larkin has learned reduce the stress that worsened his OCD.

Larkin is not alone, and him telling his story will provide hope for others with the same condition. Like Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan and several other NBA players recently, Larkin is showing courage by coming forward. His story could be ridiculed by the ignorant, but it will also help people.

At Hall of Fame, Reggie Miller will present Ray Allen, Gary Payton will present Jason Kidd

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Sept. 7, the NBA world will gather in Springfield, Mass., for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. It’s an impressive class with Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Dino Radja, and Ray Allen, among others.

Now we are starting to learn who will present some of those stars as they enter the Hall.

I love that Reggie is welcoming in the guy who topped his three-point record. (Does this mean Allen has to welcome in Stephen Curry some day?)

Larry Bird and Don Nelson? That’s some star power.

Also being inducted this year are Maurice Cheeks, women players are Tina Thompson, Katie Smith and Ora Mae Washington, executives Rick Welts and Rod Thorn, and coach Lefty Driesell. (Remember this is not an NBA Hall of Fame, it covers the entire sport. There should be an NBA one, but that’s another discussion.)

Mental evaluation ordered for slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 22, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge in Tennessee has ordered a mental evaluation for the jailed ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said Wednesday that he’s signed an order for doctors to evaluate Sherra Wright’s ability to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found.

Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Ray Turner were indicted in December. Turner also is charged with first-degree murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Doctors will determine if Wright can help in her defense and if she can understand the consequences if convicted.

Wright had a 13-year NBA career where he played for five NBA teams but played the longest with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game as a center during that time. He retired from the NBA in 2009.