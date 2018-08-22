Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Danilo Gallinari, other NBA players skipping FIBA qualifying window

By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
When basketball international coordinating body FIBA came up with its ridiculous soccer-style qualifying system for the 2019 World Cup — putting qualifying windows in the middle of the seasons of the NBA and other major leagues around the world — they knew that they were essentially banning most country’s best players from competing. (The USA has used a team of G-League players, for example, but it’s harder on other nations who do not have as deep a talent pool.)

There was one exception: A September 2018 qualifying window. Games would primarily fall in mid-September before NBA training camps are open but when teams have opened their facilities to players for organized runs. (For example, the USA plays on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas against Uruguay, then in Panama on Sept. 17.)

NBA players are mostly taking a pass. In recent days the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Clippers’ Danilo Gallinari, and the Spurs Marco Belinelli have all said they would not play for their respective nations in this qualifying window. The USA didn’t even consider it and will have its G-Leaguers coached by Jeff Van Gundy.

This is not universal. Jusuf Nurkic has said he will play in the Bosnian and Herzegovinian qualifiers (although we will see if that happens, he did just sign a new four-year contract with the Blazers this summer). Jordan Clarkson is playing for the Philippines in the Asian Games and is on that squad’s roster for the qualifiers. The Serbian coach has put Nikola Jokic and four other NBA players on his potential roster submitted to FIBA, but that seems more to be him covering his bases just in case, not something likely to happen. Others might jump in.

But by and large, NBA players — and the biggest names — are taking a pass. Once again, well done FIBA on finding a way to water down the quality of the product for the second most popular sport on the planet to make more money.

Some NBA players — Evan Fournier, Timofey Mozgov, others — took part in the July qualifying window.

When the USA heads to China for the World Cup next summer (it still has to qualify, but that is highly likely) it will be a Gregg Popovich-coached team of NBA stars, 35 of whom just showed up for a USA Basketball mini-camp in Las Vegas. But that is a year away, until then enjoy most nation’s second string trying to get their country there.

Jerami Grant on narrative Russell Westbrook is bad teammate: “That’s just ignorant”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The rumors from some quarters of the web (and swaths of the media) are loud: Russell Westbrook is not a good teammate. It stems from his ball dominate style and stats hunting (at times) on the court, plus the way he pushes those around him, but it branches out to his at times surly attitude off the court. People have blamed Westbrook for Kevin Durant leaving, and Westbrook plays into the narrative.

Jerami Grant is having none of that.

The power forward re-signed with the Thunder this season and stood up tall for Westbrook when speaking to Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype about the rumors Westbrook is a poor teammate.

“That’s just ignorant. I think people just listen to the media [who say that] and believe it, but Russ is a great teammate and a great person. Players obviously want to play with him. PG just re-signed to come back. I just re-signed to come back. I know of a lot of players who want to be in OKC. I think that’s a huge misconception in the media and I don’t know why it’s said. He’s a great player and everyone wants to play with great players because we all want to win. He definitely passes the ball. I’m not really sure what else to say about that. It’s just ignorance.”

Westbrook seems a good person (as much as we can really tell about these players from arm’s length). No doubt he can be a generous teammate.

Playing with him is not for everyone. The same can be said of Kobe, Jordan, Garnett and others — the really driven guys don’t tolerate players not putting in the effort, and they can dominate the ball for long stretches, forcing other players to adjust to them. The game revolves around them. Some players are good with that and know how to play off it, those who want to be with Westbrook in OKC, but there are some who do not.

Durant looked at the joy the Warriors play with — a reflection of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr — and wanted to be part of that experience. So he bolted. George came in, liked Westbrook and OKC, and is staying. They viewed things differently.

Grant is with Westbrook for a couple of years now, so he better get along with him.

You may hate “superteams,” but players don’t see it that way

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 9:01 AM EDT
Plenty of fans have vented their distaste for superteams, particularly ones where the players themselves push to make it happen (as with LeBron/Wade/Bosh in Miami, or Kevin Durant jumping to the Warriors, or the Chris Paul/James Harden Rockets). Plenty of former players — Charles Barkley is the loudest cheerleader, but even ironically Scottie Pippen — have denounced the trend.

NBA players don’t get the objection. Take this quote from Paul George, something he said at the USA Basketball mini-camp last month, courtesy Tim Bontemps at the Washington Post.

“No team has won [a title] where one single guy was the lone star and it was their team. It’s not that era. I’m not sure how the veterans, the legends, don’t understand that part,” said George, who stayed with Westbrook by re-signing with the Thunder this summer. “It’s a different game now. For those guys to chime in and say we’re not built the same . . . I never understood that, because who would we be fooling if we went out alone and tried to go up against the Warriors?

“The best guy in our league right now couldn’t do it. [James] got swept [in the 2018 Finals]. So that just goes to show you at this point what it takes to win. Because you need guys that are alike talent-wise and skill set-wise to win championships.”

That was Paul George, but a lot of players echoed the same sentiment, such as the Rockets’ Eric Gordon.

“A lot of people need to understand this: Players want to win,” the Rockets’ Gordon said. “They want to go to winning situations. When you have a winning culture, things become so much easier. It’s good to see all these super teams, because [it means] guys are willing to win.”

While the elite players do work out together and spend other time with each other, it’s at USA Basketball camps where a lot of the bonding happens. However, in a world of texting and social media — not to mention the elite camps, AAU circuit, and more as they are coming up —today’s players have more contact with each other than in the past. Guys know each other. And the idea of working with a friend at your job is something a lot of people — not just NBA players — want.

George is right, no player ever won a title on his own. The teams we think of as the greatest ever — the Bill Russell era Celtics, the Showtime Lakers, the Jordan Bulls, etc. — were superteams stacked with Hall of Famers. The difference was in the past the star player had to count on a competent front office and ownership to put the right team around him. Now, players are taking charge of that themselves. That’s the change.

Players like that change, and it’s not going away.

Lamar Odom says he had “12 strokes and six heart attacks” while in hospital

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2018, 7:52 AM EDT
When Lamar Odom was found comatose in a Nevada brothel a few years back, he was close to death.

How close? What Odom told Kevin Hart — in the new season of Cold As Balls — was frightening.

Hart’s reaction tells the story. Odom is a walking miracle.

Odom is lucky to have another chance (or, chances).

Three years later, Odom seems to be doing well (he could play in China this season). He seems recovered. Hopefully, he can make the most of this rare opportunity, and not on the court as much off it.

DeMarcus Cousins showing progress in recovery from Achilles tear

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 21, 2018, 10:58 PM EDT
One should be careful of reading much into player workout videos. Much like your mother’s life on Facebook, it’s an idealized version with all the grime wiped away, you only see the best images, and everything looks better than it actually is.

That said, DeMarcus Cousins seems to be moving well, coming off a torn Achilles.

As good as he looks, the Warriors can and will be patient for Cousin’s return. They don’t need him to win a lot of regular season games, they need him in the playoffs, and I doubt we see him before Christmas. They will be patient, whether he wants to be or not.

But if Cousins is 90 percent of his pre-injury self… well, we knew the Warriors were going to be better this season.