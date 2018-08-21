Hornets’ Tony Parker says he’ll retire with Spurs

Just four players in NBA history have spent their first 15 seasons with a single franchise then played for another team:
- Karl Malone (Jazz then Lakers)
- Hakeem Olajuwon (Rockets then Raptors)
- Patrick Ewing (Knicks then SuperSonics and Magic)
- Paul Pierce (Celtics then Nets, Wizards and Clippers)
Tony Parker will join the club. After playing a Hall of Fame-worthy 17 seasons with the Spurs, he signed with the Hornets this summer.
But he still wants his career to end in San Antonio.
Parker in a Q&A through Hupu (as translated via Google):
Is it possible that you will retire as a Spurs player in the future? Just like Paul Pierce. No matter how you wish you all the best in the new season!
A: Yes, I will retire as a Spurs player.
Pierce signed a one-year unguaranteed contract with the Celtics after he finished playing with the Clippers. Then, Boston waived him that same summer. It was purely ceremonial.
Parker doesn’t explicitly say he’ll follow the same course with the Spurs, but that seems most likely. Still, maybe he envisions actually playing for San Antonio after his Charlotte contract ends.
The Spurs have moved onto Dejounte Murray as their starting point guard, but they might welcome Parker to the end of their bench on a minimum contract for one more season. They clearly respect what he has meant to the franchise.