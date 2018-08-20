Clippers’ Patrick Beverley, “We are the best team in L.A. for sure”

Summer is the time of irrational confidence.
After missing most of last season due to repair a microfracture and meniscus issue in his right knee, Patrick Beverley is back with the Clippers — and he is not backing down. Sure, he came to the Clippers in a trade that sent Chris Paul away, and in the past six months Blake Griffin was traded and DeAndre Jordan left as a free agent, but Beverley believes in this team. Completely. Like best team in L.A. (LeBron who?) and going to the playoffs completely.
Check out Beverley’s recent comments, via Tomer Azarly.
Let’s hope that Beverley is healthy and back to being himself. The league needs more pesky defenders at the point.
The Clippers could be a playoff team, their lineup isn’t bad: the starters likely are Beverley, Avery Bradley, Danilo Gallinari, Tobias Harris, Marcin Gortat, then off the bench comes Lou Williams (the reigning Sixth Man of the Year), Luc Mbah a Moute, rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Montrezl Harrell. Plus never forget about Boban Marjanovic. Never.
That lineup could put the Clippers in the mix for a playoff spot — if they can stay healthy. And that’s the big key. Beverley is coming off major surgery, Gallinari is often injured and hasn’t played more than 63 games in a season the past four years (just 21 last season), Bradley has battled injuries in recent years, and… you get the idea. Keep the Clippers healthy and they have a shot at the postseason in the deep West, it’s just hard to give them the benefit of the doubt at this point.
And better than LeBron James and the Lakers? Sorry Beverley, you’re going to have to prove that one before I buy in.