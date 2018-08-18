North Dakota Standing Rock tribe to honor Celtic’s Kyrie Irving

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not something known by a lot of fans, but Celtics’ star Kyrie Irving has Native American roots. His mother (who has passed away), and Irving’s grandparents and on back on her side, were members of the North Dakota Standing Rock tribe, part of the Sioux nation.

Irving has a Standing Rock tribal image tattooed on his neck and even in social media messages about something else he has included #StandingRockSiouxTribe.

Next week, Irving will head to North Dakota to be honored by them and take part in a community event.

Official press release on Kyrie Irving’s homecoming to Standing Rock. pic.twitter.com/wWNVW6NgRj — Standing Rock Sioux (@StandingRockST) August 17, 2018

Many people know Standing Rock as the tribe that stood up to and protested the Dakota Access Pipeline project, which ran an oil pipeline through their lands. Irving Tweeted support for them at the time.

My prayers and thoughts are with everyone protesting at Standing Rock, I am with you all. #NoDAPL Defend the Sacred. — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2016

Good for Irving. More and more NBA players seem to be honoring their heritage, their families. Irving’s takes a little different path than most, but he stands up strong for it.