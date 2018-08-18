Adam Silver chooses not to push forward with case of man who threatened him

People in position’s of power receive threats on their lives at times, it’s an unfortunate fact of society. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is one of those people.

Back in May, Silver got one of those threats from 27-year-old David Pyant, who sent email to Silver accusing the Commissioner of blocking his path to the NBA and writing, “If you don’t let me play, I’m going to come up there and kill you with my f****** gun.” The NBA turned the email over to authorities, who arrested Pyant and charged him with aggravated harassment.

That, however, is as far as the case is going according to TMZ.

But, Pyant won’t be serving any time for the threat, ’cause TMZ Sports has learned Silver simply did not want to move forward with the case … and the charges were dropped. It’s a HUGE break for the guy … he was facing up to a year in jail.

Silver just likely wanted to move on from this. Understandably.

As for Pyant, hopefully he is getting the help he needs. And I don’t mean on his jumper.