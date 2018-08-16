Paul Pierce: ‘There is no loyalty to a franchise anymore’

After Kevin Durant left the Thunder for the Warriors, Paul Pierce criticized players for changing teams to win.
Now, Pierce is providing an assessment of players just changing teams generally.
Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal:
To be fair, Pierce doesn’t criticize players for not being loyal to franchises. In fact, he brings up that players are exercising their power.
But it’s still hard not to infer at least some disapproval from Pierce.
Why should players be loyal to franchises, though? Top players are assigned to teams through an anti-labor draft, the least successful teams getting the highest priority of selection. Those players are kept on an artificially low wage for five years can’t unilaterally leave the team for five years. If he plays well enough, his original team has a huge financial advantage in keeping him for up to 14 years. In this system, teams exercise far more control than they earn loyalty.
Players have such short careers. They should chase whatever they want. Money, winning, role, location, even steadiness with a franchise – if they choose.
Pierce spent 15 years with the Celtics, but let’s not forget:
Pierce asked the Mavericks to trade for him in 2005 so he could play with Dirk Nowitzkion a team one star away from contending. In 2007, he reportedly told the Celtics to trade him if they didn’t add a second star. Boston, of course, traded for Ray Allen and then convinced Kevin Garnett to waive his no-trade clause. In 2013, Pierce helped engineer a trade to the Nets. He and Garnett joined Deron Williams, Joe Johnson and Brook Lopezin Brooklyn and Pierce said, “We’re all about winning a championship and Brooklyn, we feel, gives us the best opportunity.” After stints with the Nets and Wizards, Pierce signed with the Clippers, which he described as a super team.