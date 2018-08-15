Ben Simmons laughs at talk of him shooting right-handed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum explained Kevin Durant signing with the Warriors with an analogy about getting jumped by a gang with your brothers then joining that gang and forgetting about your brothers. McCollum called stars passing through Golden State to win big before joining another team – a la DeMarcus Cousins – “disgusting.”

Those comments have predictably generated plenty of discussion. But McCollum dislikes how those discussions are being framed.

McCollum:

Y’all stay bringing up old stuff. Yall got me out here looking like a bitter ex. 1 of the best teams ever assembled W/ 2 players you could argue are top 15 greatest to lace them up. 4 hall of famers w/ another one on the way. I’m happy stop making me look like a scorn man sheesh https://t.co/4xVYw5FDOv — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

Right but damn lol that was awhile ago . Slow news so they start adding stuff for headlines lol. We lost. We need to get better. I’m not leaving. The end lol — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

Lol they never show the entire interview. Only 1 min clip. That’s not my point. My point is that they never mention the compliments lol just headline it with disgusting — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

I agree wholeheartedly. The question was would I lol. But you can’t see that bc they only show 2 Mins lol https://t.co/K86tiugVpb — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

Lol the interview was 2 hours . You seen 1 min — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

Not everything McCollum says is newsworthy. Nobody is ethically obligated to amplify every comment he makes in a lengthy interview. Everywhere I saw, McCollum’s quote was given clear context.

It’s not newsworthy McCollum called the Warriors great. We all know they’re great. That’s why their existence is controversial.

And McCollum didn’t say just that he would never join Golden State. He called it “disgusting” then elaborated many other players would have too much pride for that track. The rhetoric was sharp and wide-reaching.

I found McCollum’s comments interesting, and I’m happy he shared them. I didn’t necessarily agree, but I appreciate his perspective. The NBA is more fun when more players reveal their differing points of view.

So kudos to McCollum – and Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala:

See @brandonjennings … he said 4, he think I’m trash!! — Andre Iguodala (@andre) August 15, 2018

McCollum:

Lmao stop it. You are finals MVP. My bad 5 and another on the way. Freudian slip. Real ones haven’t forgotten about them Philly days either https://t.co/rEyhp1ukNP — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

McCollum totally forgot about Iguodala – but not incorrectly. Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson look like future Hall of Famers. Maybe Cousins gets there, too. But Iguodala doesn’t deserve it. He made only one All-Star game and mostly topped out at good-starter level. His Finals MVP – which should have gone to LeBron James or, if you insist on awarding a winning player, Curry – shouldn’t push Iguodala over the top.

The best part of McCollum’s Twitter defense today:

Win a playoff game then talk — Jennifer Williams (@ChocDelight1980) August 15, 2018

Im trying Jennifer — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

McCollum has won seven playoff games – including a series against the Clippers and a single game over the Warriors in 2016. He could have easily brought those up.

But “Im trying Jennifer” is a far more enjoyable response.