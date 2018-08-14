The time Andre Drummond taped Spencer Dinwiddie to a chair under cold shower

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Remember when the NBA cracked down on hazing?

It was 2013, and the Miami Dolphins were in the midst of a bullying scandal. The NBA wanted to avoid similar problems.

But enforcement of the NBA’s guidelines was clearly fleeting, a temporary overreaction to the Dolphins’ issues.

By the very next season Andre Drummond and the Pistons were hazing rookie Spencer Dinwiddie.

Kristian Winfield of SB Nation:

Andre Drummond said the worst thing he’s ever done in an NBA locker room is duct tape Spencer Dinwiddie to a chair and put him in a cold shower 😭😭😭😭😭 — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) August 14, 2018

Dinwiddie:

Boring version. Rookie hazing. I was still driving a 03 Mitsubishi my whole rookie year. And cuz I talk shit I was like “f it popcorn my car 🤷🏾‍♂️” when they would threaten me, so they got more creative. Ain’t no man tying me to a chair 1on1 tho let’s be clear on that. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 14, 2018

If I remember correctly it was like 5 on 1. A couple more watched but it wasn’t the whole team — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 14, 2018

Lol it’s a brotherhood. Can’t go to war over everything. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 14, 2018

Thankfully, Dinwiddie appears to take this in good fun. Context matters, and if the team welcomed him overall, this could be just a harmless prank.

And Dinwiddie has gotten revenge – flourishing with the Nets, including hitting a game-winner at Detroit last season.