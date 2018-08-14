Carmelo Anthony writes thank-you note to Oklahoma City: ‘I wanted nothing more than to make it work here’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After last season, Carmelo Anthony summed up his time with the Thunder: “It wasn’t no strategy to me being here.” He waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to and buyout from the Hawks, allowing him to join the Rockets – his preferred destination ever since his time with the Knicks was ending.

But he’s leaving Oklahoma City emphasizing the positive.

Erik Horne of The Oklahoman:

.@carmeloanthony wrote a letter thanking the Thunder organization and fans for his season in Oklahoma City: https://t.co/UcuD0dYGTx pic.twitter.com/IbFEkZcmli — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) August 14, 2018

This is a nice letter, especially for someone who was there only one year. Thunder fans are extremely supportive, and I believe Anthony truly wanted it to work in Oklahoma City. He changed his game plenty to complement Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

It just wasn’t enough.

Of course, there’s more to the story. That’s self-evident in Anthony choosing to leave the Thunder rather than trying to solve their problems next season in a less-rushed situation.

But this isn’t an analysis of Anthony’s Oklahoma City tenure. It’s a thank-you note that seems pretty genuine and heartfelt – right until it’s signed “STAYME7o,” which is par for the course for Anthony.