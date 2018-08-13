Elsa/Getty Images

Robert Williams III moves next to Celtics’ practice facility: ‘Can’t be late!’

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Robert Williams III has had several issues with responsibility, especially timeliness, since the Celtics drafted him in the first round earlier this summer.

Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

I received one detention in high school. It was for repeatedly being late to my first class.

I lived across the street from school.

Free advice to Williams: Don’t assume close proximity means you can’t be late. That’s an easy trap to fall into. It still takes at least a couple minutes to get somewhere.

Report: Clippers oust Bruce Bowen as TV analyst after his criticism of Kawhi Leonard

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
Former Spurs forward Bruce Bowen ripped Kawhi Leonard last month:

“First, it was, ‘Well I was misdiagnosed.’ Look here: You got $18 million this year, and you think that they’re trying to rush you? You didn’t play for the most part a full season this year. And you’re the go-to guy, you’re the franchise and you want to say that they didn’t have your best interest at heart? Are you kidding me?…

“I think he’s getting bad advice,” Bowen said. “I think what you’re starting to see now is an individual given a certain amount of advice, and it’s not the right advice. Here it is: You were protected in San Antonio. You were able to come up during a time where you still could lean on Tim [Duncan] Tony [Parker] and Manu [Ginobili]…

“As a player, if I’m a leader of a team, my team goes on the road in the playoffs, I’m with my guys,” he said. “Because that’s what it’s all about. It’s about camaraderie. It’s about fellowship. It’s a brotherhood. When that didn’t happen, it’s all kinds of sirens and alarm signals that says to me, ‘Is this person fully vested?’ … I don’t want to take on a player who’s not willing to support his guys during the course of their time needing him.”

As a former San Antonio player, those comments weren’t earth-shattering. David Robinson also publicly discussed Leonard in an unflattering light.

But as an analyst on Clippers telecasts, Bowen crossed a line.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bowen was under contract with Fox Sports West, but the Clippers — like every organization — have significant input into the hiring of television broadcast talents and withheld approval on extending his contract, sources said.

The sides were expected to move forward on a new deal before Bowen’s public comments on Leonard, sources said.

Leonard is primarily interested in signing with the Lakers or Clippers in July, league sources tell ESPN.

Whether Leonard prefers the Clippers or Lakers depends whom you ask.

But the Clippers want Leonard. They can easily clear max cap space next summer – and maybe even open enough room for a second max player. Leonard could vault the Clippers right into title contention if everything breaks right.

He reportedly wants to be treated like a star, and this is the ultimate star treatment – a team accommodating him on the mere hope of signing him.

Bowen was expendable enough for the Clippers to send this signal to Leonard.

Report: Carmelo Anthony to come off the bench for Rockets

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Before last season, Carmelo Anthony literally laughed off the idea of coming off the bench. Even after a disappointing year with the Thunder, he called coming off the bench out of the question.

But now that Anthony is headed to Houston

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Rockets are expected to bring Anthony off the bench this season

This is a huge revelation. Considering it’s leaking now, I assume Anthony is on board.

He admitted he was initially reluctant to agree to a buyout, because it’s the sign of a finished player. But he did it. Coming off the bench would be getting over another hang-up.

A reserve role should maximize Anthony’s contributions. His shot creation is most useful when not paired with James Harden and Chris Paul, guards who are better than Anthony with the ball in their hands. And Anthony’s defense is less likely to get exploited by backups.

Why did Anthony suddenly reverse course? It probably doesn’t hurt to have teammates he respects like Paul and Harden.

This surely won’t be easy for Anthony, who has started all 1,054 of his games in his 15-year career. If it doesn’t go well immediately, he might chafe at it. But credit him for at least trying to come off the bench (again, assuming him signing with Houston proves he approves this plan). This looks like progress for him.

I wouldn’t rule out the possibility Anthony, 34, has just declined too much to help a team as good as the Rockets. But a bench role gives him the best chance.

Houston will certainly start Paul, Harden and Clint Capela. Without Anthony, expect two of P.J. Tucker, Ryan Anderson, James Ennis and maybe even Gerald Green at forward.

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Carmelo Anthony has been free to sign with the Rockets for nearly a couple weeks and known he’s Houston-bound far longer.

He’ll finally make it official.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I’m a little surprised the Rockets are making him undergo a physical. That’s likely a consequence of the long delay between Anthony agreeing to part with the Thunder for Houston and now.

Hopefully, Anthony has remained healthy in the interim.

Jordan Clarkson unhappy he can’t play for Philippines in the upcoming Asian Games

By Kurt HelinAug 13, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Jordan Clarkson wanted to play for the Philippines in the upcoming Asian Games and the national team coach had put him on the roster (his mother is a native of that country, so he qualifies). However, the NBA did not clear him to participate in the event. NBA spokesman Tim Frank released this statement to Philippine and other media:

“The NBA’s agreement with FIBA stipulates that NBA players can participate in the Olympics, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Continental Cup competitions, and associated qualifying tournaments. Because the Asian Games are not one of those competitions, NBA players are unable to participate.”

Clarkson took to Facebook late Sunday to express his disappointment. Here is his statement:

To my Filipino Brothers and Sisters,
I am terribly disappointed to say that I have not received the required consent to participate in the upcoming Asian Games with our National Team. Although I will not be there in person, I will be with my Gilas teammates in heart and spirit. Despite this, my desire and ambition to play with my countrymen in the future remains resolute and I am adamant that this dream will come true!
PUSO!

It should not be a huge shock the NBA did not clear the Cavaliers’ guard for this, teams worry about the risk of injury when their players compete internationally. While players can play in the most significant FIBA events, the league does not want to set the precedent of letting players suit up for lesser events, it would end up meaning a lot of nations would pressure players to do more and it would put the players in more difficult situations (either say no to their country or put themselves at increased risk).

Clarkson can play in the World Cup qualifying games coming up in September, a number of other NBA players are expected to, but he will not be at the Asian Games.