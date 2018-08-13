Mike D’Antoni says Carmelo Anthony open to coming off the bench, but Rockets coach undecided

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Rockets officially signed Carmelo Anthony today.

But the far bigger revelation given Anthony’s previous statements: Houston reportedly plans to bring Anthony off the bench.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni didn’t quite confirm that, but he revealed Anthony’s willingness.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Mark Berman of Fox 26:

Anthony didn’t just chafe at coming off the bench in Oklahoma City. He also blamed the Thunder not having a plan for him, due in part to his late arrival.

That won’t be the case in Houston. D’Antoni coached most of the rotation-level Rockets last season. He also coached Anthony with the Knicks. Nearly all the relevant players are veterans with established styles and abilities.

D’Antoni can experiment with different lineup combinations in training camp. But, at this point, how much more can D’Antoni really learn before the season?

Anthony’s shot creation helps more when he’s not sharing the court with Chris Paul and James Harden, two superior playmakers. Houston should bring Anthony off the bench to limit his time with those star guards and hide his defensive shortcomings.

That appears to be where D’Antoni is headed – even if he won’t say so yet.

Report: Clippers oust Bruce Bowen as TV analyst after his criticism of Kawhi Leonard

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
8 Comments

Former Spurs forward Bruce Bowen ripped Kawhi Leonard last month:

“First, it was, ‘Well I was misdiagnosed.’ Look here: You got $18 million this year, and you think that they’re trying to rush you? You didn’t play for the most part a full season this year. And you’re the go-to guy, you’re the franchise and you want to say that they didn’t have your best interest at heart? Are you kidding me?…

“I think he’s getting bad advice,” Bowen said. “I think what you’re starting to see now is an individual given a certain amount of advice, and it’s not the right advice. Here it is: You were protected in San Antonio. You were able to come up during a time where you still could lean on Tim [Duncan] Tony [Parker] and Manu [Ginobili]…

“As a player, if I’m a leader of a team, my team goes on the road in the playoffs, I’m with my guys,” he said. “Because that’s what it’s all about. It’s about camaraderie. It’s about fellowship. It’s a brotherhood. When that didn’t happen, it’s all kinds of sirens and alarm signals that says to me, ‘Is this person fully vested?’ … I don’t want to take on a player who’s not willing to support his guys during the course of their time needing him.”

As a former San Antonio player, those comments weren’t earth-shattering. David Robinson also publicly discussed Leonard in an unflattering light.

But as an analyst on Clippers telecasts, Bowen crossed a line.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bowen was under contract with Fox Sports West, but the Clippers — like every organization — have significant input into the hiring of television broadcast talents and withheld approval on extending his contract, sources said.

The sides were expected to move forward on a new deal before Bowen’s public comments on Leonard, sources said.

Leonard is primarily interested in signing with the Lakers or Clippers in July, league sources tell ESPN.

Whether Leonard prefers the Clippers or Lakers depends whom you ask.

But the Clippers want Leonard. They can easily clear max cap space next summer – and maybe even open enough room for a second max player. Leonard could vault the Clippers right into title contention if everything breaks right.

He reportedly wants to be treated like a star, and this is the ultimate star treatment – a team accommodating him on the mere hope of signing him.

Bowen was expendable enough for the Clippers to send this signal to Leonard.

Robert Williams III moves next to Celtics’ practice facility: ‘Can’t be late!’

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

Robert Williams III has had several issues with responsibility, especially timeliness, since the Celtics drafted him in the first round earlier this summer.

Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

I received one detention in high school. It was for repeatedly being late to my first class.

I lived across the street from school.

Free advice to Williams: Don’t assume close proximity means you can’t be late. That’s an easy trap to fall into. It still takes at least a couple minutes to get somewhere.

Report: Carmelo Anthony to come off the bench for Rockets

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
6 Comments

Before last season, Carmelo Anthony literally laughed off the idea of coming off the bench. Even after a disappointing year with the Thunder, he called coming off the bench out of the question.

But now that Anthony is headed to Houston

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Rockets are expected to bring Anthony off the bench this season

This is a huge revelation. Considering it’s leaking now, I assume Anthony is on board.

He admitted he was initially reluctant to agree to a buyout, because it’s the sign of a finished player. But he did it. Coming off the bench would be getting over another hang-up.

A reserve role should maximize Anthony’s contributions. His shot creation is most useful when not paired with James Harden and Chris Paul, guards who are better than Anthony with the ball in their hands. And Anthony’s defense is less likely to get exploited by backups.

Why did Anthony suddenly reverse course? It probably doesn’t hurt to have teammates he respects like Paul and Harden.

This surely won’t be easy for Anthony, who has started all 1,054 of his games in his 15-year career. If it doesn’t go well immediately, he might chafe at it. But credit him for at least trying to come off the bench (again, assuming him signing with Houston proves he approves this plan). This looks like progress for him.

I wouldn’t rule out the possibility Anthony, 34, has just declined too much to help a team as good as the Rockets. But a bench role gives him the best chance.

Houston will certainly start Paul, Harden and Clint Capela. Without Anthony, expect two of P.J. Tucker, Ryan Anderson, James Ennis and maybe even Gerald Green at forward.

Report: Carmelo Anthony undergoing physical, plans to sign with Rockets today

J Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Carmelo Anthony has been free to sign with the Rockets for nearly a couple weeks and known he’s Houston-bound far longer.

He’ll finally make it official.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I’m a little surprised the Rockets are making him undergo a physical. That’s likely a consequence of the long delay between Anthony agreeing to part with the Thunder for Houston and now.

Hopefully, Anthony has remained healthy in the interim.