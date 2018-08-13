Jordan Clarkson unhappy he can’t play for Philippines in the upcoming Asian Games

Jordan Clarkson wanted to play for the Philippines in the upcoming Asian Games and the national team coach had put him on the roster (his mother is a native of that country, so he qualifies). However, the NBA did not clear him to participate in the event. NBA spokesman Tim Frank released this statement to Philippine and other media:
“The NBA’s agreement with FIBA stipulates that NBA players can participate in the Olympics, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Continental Cup competitions, and associated qualifying tournaments. Because the Asian Games are not one of those competitions, NBA players are unable to participate.”
Clarkson took to Facebook late Sunday to express his disappointment. Here is his statement:
To my Filipino Brothers and Sisters,
I am terribly disappointed to say that I have not received the required consent to participate in the upcoming Asian Games with our National Team. Although I will not be there in person, I will be with my Gilas teammates in heart and spirit. Despite this, my desire and ambition to play with my countrymen in the future remains resolute and I am adamant that this dream will come true!
PUSO!
It should not be a huge shock the NBA did not clear the Cavaliers’ guard for this, teams worry about the risk of injury when their players compete internationally. While players can play in the most significant FIBA events, the league does not want to set the precedent of letting players suit up for lesser events, it would end up meaning a lot of nations would pressure players to do more and it would put the players in more difficult situations (either say no to their country or put themselves at increased risk).
Clarkson can play in the World Cup qualifying games coming up in September, a number of other NBA players are expected to, but he will not be at the Asian Games.
Before last season, Carmelo Anthony literally laughed off the idea of coming off the bench. Even after a disappointing year with the Thunder, he called coming off the bench out of the question.
But now that Anthony is headed to Houston…
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Rockets are expected to bring Anthony off the bench this season
This is a huge revelation. Considering it’s leaking now, I assume Anthony is on board.
He admitted he was initially reluctant to agree to a buyout, because it’s the sign of a finished player. But he did it. Coming off the bench would be getting over another hang-up.
A reserve role should maximize Anthony’s contributions. His shot creation is most useful when not paired with James Harden and Chris Paul, guards who are better than Anthony with the ball in their hands. And Anthony’s defense is less likely to get exploited by backups.
Why did Anthony suddenly reverse course? It probably doesn’t hurt to have teammates he respects like Paul and Harden.
This surely won’t be easy for Anthony, who has started all 1,054 of his games in his 15-year career. If it doesn’t go well immediately, he might chafe at it. But credit him for at least trying to come off the bench (again, assuming him signing with Houston proves he approves this plan). This looks like progress for him.
I wouldn’t rule out the possibility Anthony, 34, has just declined too much to help a team as good as the Rockets. But a bench role gives him the best chance.
Houston will certainly start Paul, Harden and Clint Capela. Without Anthony, expect two of P.J. Tucker, Ryan Anderson, James Ennis and maybe even Gerald Green at forward.
Carmelo Anthony has been free to sign with the Rockets for nearly a couple weeks and known he’s Houston-bound far longer.
He’ll finally make it official.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
I’m a little surprised the Rockets are making him undergo a physical. That’s likely a consequence of the long delay between Anthony agreeing to part with the Thunder for Houston and now.
Hopefully, Anthony has remained healthy in the interim.
Eric Bledsoe and DeMarcus Cousins are both Kentucky guys, they were on the same team in 2010 (with John Wall and Patrick Patterson). They are still buddies.
So when they got together this weekend for Bledsoe’s charity event and celebrity game, Bledsoe took a little dig at Cousin’s Warriors shorts.
A lot of fans wanted to say the same thing.
Joel Embiid went to South Africa this summer as part of the NBA’s Basketball Without Border’s program, the program that put him on the path to the NBA.
Embiid took the title of that seriously — he did not just parachute in, play in a game, and get out. He is still there, heading back to his native Cameroon.
There with his trainer Drew Hanlen, they played a little soccer with the locals, and there is some video.
In any sport on any continent, Joel Embiid knows how to celebrate.