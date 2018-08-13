Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala: Stephen Curry ‘has pretty much been the GM, so I want to be on his good side when my contract’s up’

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Warriors will soon get extremely expensive.

Stephen Curry is already on a super-max contract. Klay Thompson (next summer) and Draymond Green (following summer) will be up for big raises. Kevin Durant might eventually decide to stop taking discounts. And Golden State is on track to pay the repeater luxury tax in 2019-20.

Where does that leave Andre Iguodala, whose contract expires in 2020?

TNT:

That might be news to Green, who has positioned himself as Golden State’s lead recruiter. But given his own contract demands, Green might price himself off the Warriors (unless Durant leaves first).

Curry has staying power.

Though Iguodala is having fun with it, there might be some seriousness behind his words. He knows how the league works. When Golden State was pursuing Durant, Iguodala knew that might make him expendable. When he was a free agent last summer, Iguodala leveraged the biggest deal he could get from Golden State.

Iguodala will turn 36 before his next free agency. He has probably already received his last huge NBA contract. But when it comes to determining how much pay Iguodala in 2020, don’t you think the Warriors will want to keep Curry happy?

Courtney Lee notices Knicks omit him from Instagram post

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 3:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Shortly after taking over the front office last year, Knicks president Steve Mills named the team’s key players without including Carmelo Anthony. Later last summer, Mills wrote about his vision for the team while again excluding Anthony.

Of course, New York traded Anthony to the Thunder just before the season.

If that set an example for how Mills’ Knicks will operate, Courtney Lee might not be long for New York. And Lee seemingly realizes it.

The Knicks touted their schedule release on Instagram:

LET THE GAMES BEGIN 🏀 Link in bio to view the full schedule.

A post shared by New York Knicks 🏀 (@nyknicks) on

That graphic includes seven of the eight Knicks who played most last season and remain under contract plus New York’s two draft picks:

But Lee – who led the Knicks in playing time last year by a wide margin – doesn’t appear. His response:;

Lee, 32, no longer fits on the rebuilding Knicks. He’s a Phil Jackson signing.

Though Lee is probably somewhat overpaid (guaranteed $12,253,780 this season and $12,759,670 the following year), he could still help plenty of teams. 3-and-D wings are in demand.

It always seemed likely the Knicks would would try to trade Lee.

Their Instagram post provides even more evidence he’s headed out.

Mike D’Antoni says Carmelo Anthony open to coming off the bench, but Rockets coach undecided

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Rockets officially signed Carmelo Anthony today.

But the far bigger revelation given Anthony’s previous statements: Houston reportedly plans to bring Anthony off the bench.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni didn’t quite confirm that, but he revealed Anthony’s willingness.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Mark Berman of Fox 26:

Anthony didn’t just chafe at coming off the bench in Oklahoma City. He also blamed the Thunder not having a plan for him, due in part to his late arrival.

That won’t be the case in Houston. D’Antoni coached most of the rotation-level Rockets last season. He also coached Anthony with the Knicks. Nearly all the relevant players are veterans with established styles and abilities.

D’Antoni can experiment with different lineup combinations in training camp. But, at this point, how much more can D’Antoni really learn before the season?

Anthony’s shot creation helps more when he’s not sharing the court with Chris Paul and James Harden, two superior playmakers. Houston should bring Anthony off the bench to limit his time with those star guards and hide his defensive shortcomings.

That appears to be where D’Antoni is headed – even if he won’t say so yet.

Report: Clippers oust Bruce Bowen as TV analyst after his criticism of Kawhi Leonard

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
12 Comments

Former Spurs forward Bruce Bowen ripped Kawhi Leonard last month:

“First, it was, ‘Well I was misdiagnosed.’ Look here: You got $18 million this year, and you think that they’re trying to rush you? You didn’t play for the most part a full season this year. And you’re the go-to guy, you’re the franchise and you want to say that they didn’t have your best interest at heart? Are you kidding me?…

“I think he’s getting bad advice,” Bowen said. “I think what you’re starting to see now is an individual given a certain amount of advice, and it’s not the right advice. Here it is: You were protected in San Antonio. You were able to come up during a time where you still could lean on Tim [Duncan] Tony [Parker] and Manu [Ginobili]…

“As a player, if I’m a leader of a team, my team goes on the road in the playoffs, I’m with my guys,” he said. “Because that’s what it’s all about. It’s about camaraderie. It’s about fellowship. It’s a brotherhood. When that didn’t happen, it’s all kinds of sirens and alarm signals that says to me, ‘Is this person fully vested?’ … I don’t want to take on a player who’s not willing to support his guys during the course of their time needing him.”

As a former San Antonio player, those comments weren’t earth-shattering. David Robinson also publicly discussed Leonard in an unflattering light.

But as an analyst on Clippers telecasts, Bowen crossed a line.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bowen was under contract with Fox Sports West, but the Clippers — like every organization — have significant input into the hiring of television broadcast talents and withheld approval on extending his contract, sources said.

The sides were expected to move forward on a new deal before Bowen’s public comments on Leonard, sources said.

Leonard is primarily interested in signing with the Lakers or Clippers in July, league sources tell ESPN.

Whether Leonard prefers the Clippers or Lakers depends whom you ask.

But the Clippers want Leonard. They can easily clear max cap space next summer – and maybe even open enough room for a second max player. Leonard could vault the Clippers right into title contention if everything breaks right.

He reportedly wants to be treated like a star, and this is the ultimate star treatment – a team accommodating him on the mere hope of signing him.

Bowen was expendable enough for the Clippers to send this signal to Leonard.

Robert Williams III moves next to Celtics’ practice facility: ‘Can’t be late!’

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

Robert Williams III has had several issues with responsibility, especially timeliness, since the Celtics drafted him in the first round earlier this summer.

Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

I received one detention in high school. It was for repeatedly being late to my first class.

I lived across the street from school.

Free advice to Williams: Don’t assume close proximity means you can’t be late. That’s an easy trap to fall into. It still takes at least a couple minutes to get somewhere.