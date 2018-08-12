PRO BASKETBALL TALKPBT Select Team
Stephen Curry donates $25,000 to Web.com golfer’s family medical fund

By Kurt HelinAug 12, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
This past weekend, Stephen Curry played in golf’s Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward. He had an impressive first day, shooting a one-over-par 71 that had him in position to potentially make the cut, but then came apart on Day 2 and put up an 86.

However, Curry’s biggest and best moment of the weekend came off the course.

Through the Ayesha & Stephen Curry Foundation, Curry donated $25,000 toward Web.com tour pro Scott Harrington and his wife Jenn’s gofundme.com page to help with medical bills as she battles Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Speaking with reporters after his second round, Curry said he had talked to Harrington about it.

“It was a good conversation this morning that I had with him. just to let him know how, obviously everybody out here on the Tour, and everybody I’ve talked to that knows him, says so many great things about him and his family, and are thinking about him during the tough time right now.”

Classy move by Curry.

Michael Porter says he has no beef with Luka Doncic, entire incident an ‘accident’

By Kurt HelinAug 12, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
It looked like we could have a beef starting between two rookiesLuka Doncic and Michael Porter Jr. Two players both with the potential to star in the NBA but both with questions about if they will be able to fulfill that promise.

Everything started when Porter liked an Instagram post saying Doncic — the EuroLeague MVP last season at age 19 — was “overrated.” Doncic’s former Real Madrid teammate Dino Radoncic‏ stuck up for Doncic:

In an interview with ESPN’s Chris Forsberg, Porter said this all started with an accident and he reached out to Doncic to calm things down.

“So what’s crazy is that blew up,” Porter said. “Believe it or not, I’m scrolling through [a post about] the Rookie of the Year odds and I accidentally like a comment. This is the EuroLeague MVP and I got nothing but respect for him. I was like, ‘Man, I didn’t want to come off like that.’

“I reached out to [Doncic], told him it was 100 percent accident and I told him, ‘I can’t wait to see what you do in the league.’ I wasn’t worried about what fans thought, but I wanted to let him know instantly. It was 100 percent accident.”

Was it really? Decide for yourself, I’ll take the rookie at his word (even if some of the reports out of Missouri that scared teams off at the draft was about Porter’s ego and need to be a focal point).

Porter had back surgery this offseason and likely will miss the start of the coming season, and maybe more as the Nuggets have a playoff-level team in the West and will be looking to win games, not spend a lot of minutes easing Porter back in and developing him slowly. Because of his injury, Porter is a project, but one with a potentially huge payoff for the Nuggets. Porter fell surprisingly far in the draft and the Nuggets nabbing him at 14 could end up being a steal for them.

 

Doncic likely will be starting for Dallas opening night, feeding the ball to Dirk Nowitzki at the elbow, throwing lobs to a rolling DeAndre Jordan, and working with backcourt partner Dennis Smith Jr. to make the Mavericks dangerous. If he fulfills his potential, Dallas will have the next cornerstone for the franchise (and the Hawks are never going to hear the end of it after trading his rights away for Trae Young).

Check out some highlights from rookie photo shoot day

By Kurt HelinAug 12, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
This weekend, the incoming crop of NBA rookies were getting their portraits taken, filling out surveys, and getting some tips to prepare them for the upcoming season.

Here are just a few photo highlights from the photo shoot day on Sunday. It’s your first look at some of the rookies in their new uniforms.

The 2018 #NBARooks Class!

@jaren takes over the camera and messes with @sviat_10! #NBARooks

Donovan Mitchell makes day of young cancer patient who just wanted a picture with him

By Kurt HelinAug 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Donovan Mitchell isn’t just winning over Utah with his play on the court, it’s how he carries himself off it that is impressing.

Mitchell is part of the NBA players’ obsession with the Cheesecake Factory and was eating at one in Utah. That’s when he was approached by a young girl and fan who is a cancer patient at a nearby children’s hospital. She asked for a photo. She got much more.

That’s a class act.

Dwyane Wade says if he plays, he’ll be with Heat this season

Associated PressAug 12, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — If Dwyane Wade plays this season, it will be in a Miami Heat uniform.

It’s still a significant “if.”

Wade, speaking Saturday night during an appearance at the Jr. NBA World Championship, told reporters that he doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll make a decision on whether to return to the heat this season.

He did make clear, however, that the Heat are the only team he’s considering.

Wade and Udonis Haslem, both of whom would be entering their 16th seasons if they continue, remain unsigned with about six weeks left before the start of training camp. Haslem has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat.

Wade said there is “no clock” on his decision. The Heat have indicated repeatedly they would like both Wade and Haslem back.

