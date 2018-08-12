PRO BASKETBALL TALKPBT Select Team
Getty Images

LaVar Ball says Lakers are Lonzo’s team, not LeBron’s. Should we care?

By Kurt HelinAug 12, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

This summer, the Lakers fired a clear shot across the bow of Lonzo Ball. First, they went out and got veteran point guard Rajon Rondo. Then, after Summer League, Magic Johnson effusively praised Josh Hart‘s point guard play, saying he could see Hart starting for the Lakers.

The message to Lonzo was clear — you’re no longer treated like The Golden Child. There will be no codling. You had a good rookie season (the only reason it was seen as a disappointment to some was Magic’s ridiculous praise after the draft set the bar unfairly high), but it’s time to take a big step forward. Show the Lakers you’ve developed a more consistent shot. Show them you can be part of winning right now. Show you can fit with LeBron James and play well off the ball (something he did at UCLA). LeBron is here and the Lakers are about wins now, not development, and if another point guard gives them a better chance to win than Lonzo, the other guy will get the minutes.

Of course, none of that is going to stop LaVar Ball from saying stupid… things. Over-the-top braggadocio has worked for him so far, it’s built him a brand and got him a big Facebook show, why stop now?

The senior Ball’s latest comments came on Los Angeles hip-hop powerhouse radio station Power 106, where LaVar said the Lakers’ are Lonzo’s team, not LeBron’s.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: we all know that’s crap. Anywhere LeBron goes, it’s his team. His locker room. It’s not even up for debate.

LaVar also said Lonzo and LeBron together will win at least two titles.

The question is, do we care anymore what he says? Honestly, I don’t. However, I also have a feeling this story will generate a lot of traffic. I sense a lot of people care.

I doubt LeBron knows or cares what LaVar says. Much like dealing with the current president on Twitter, better not to respond because it drags LeBron down to that level.

Last season in Los Angeles, LaVar and his sideshow were a much bigger deal outside the locker room than in it, where Lakers’ players brushed off LaVar’s antics and comments. Lonzo was bothered least of all. Most players have been around a lot of over-the-top, pushy AAU and college parents, they just tune all that out. As the NBA season wore on, LaVar focused more on his other two sons (and playing in Lithuania).

However, for the Lakers’ organization, LaVar is a distraction. The shot across the bow this summer was not just at Lonzo — the Lakers with LeBron are back near the top of the NBA food chain, and they don’t want the distractions. The Lakers are not going to trade Lonzo because of his father (in fact, it makes him harder to trade, something the team found in talks this summer — a fact not lost on LaVar), but at some point, there may be blowback. The Lakers are now past the rebuilding phase, they want to win now and figure out what players on the current roster can be part of a contender once they land another star (via trade or free agency). Lonzo needs to prove he can stay healthy, his shot has improved, and that he should be part of that future.

If not, he’ll be out. And it won’t matter what LaVar wants or says.

Rookie Kevin Knox on Knicks: “We have a chance to make the playoffs”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 12, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
3 Comments

So you’re saying there’s a chance…

Not many people have the Knicks as a playoff team (I had them 12th in the East in their power rankings, but could see them as high as 10th), primarily because of the uncertainty around the return of Kristaps Porzingis from a torn ACL. The earliest he is expected back is around Christmas, and him missing the entire season out of the question. Without him, even in the East, it’s hard to see the Knicks winning a lot.

Rookie Kevin Knox, coming off a strong Summer League in Las Vegas, doesn’t see it that way. He also thinks the Las Vegas over/under on wins of 29.5 sells the team short. Here is what he told Marc Berman of the New York Post.

“People are sleeping on us with the 29 wins. I think we definitely can win at least 35 and get in that playoff talk. That’s my personal opinion. Everyone has their own opinion. But the whole team, I’m pretty confident we’re really good this year, that we have a chance to make the playoffs.”

The Knicks have some solid players — Tim Hardaway Jr., Mario Hezonja, Enes Kanter — and some guys with potential such as Frank Ntilikina (who did not sell me at Summer League this year) and Knox. They have a new coach who gets it in David Fizdale. However, without Porzingis they just don’t have the star power to really compete night in and night out in the NBA. This isn’t Las Vegas anymore, the talent level Knox has seen is about to make a massive leap.

Still, Knox is saying all the right things — he just wants to win.

“I’m pretty confident I can be one of the top rookies,” Knox said at the photo event staged at the Knicks’ Tarrytown campus. “But one of my goals this year is just to win in New York. I’m not really worried about winning the rookie award. I just want to win as a team, take road games, play some of the top teams and beat them to make the playoffs. Ultimately I want to win. That’s my main focus as my rookie year.”

Knox is a legitimate dark horse candidate for Rookie of the Year — he should get plenty of touches and showed impressive athleticism in Las Vegas. As long as his focus is not that goal and is instead of just getting better (and winning) he will be another key piece for the Knicks when they do turn the corner.

Michael Porter Jr. says he is pain free after second back surgery, hopes to play early in season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 12, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Concerns about Michael Porter Jr.‘s back — he only played five games at Missouri following a microdiscectomy, then needed another surgery this summer — was the primary reason a guy once seen as a top three player in this draft class slid down to the Nuggets at No. 14 last June.

Denver, with a deep team looking to make the playoffs this season, can be patient and gamble on the potential payoff down the line.

Porter, like all players, is just eager to get on the court. He says he is now pain-free after the second surgery and hopes to be on the court early in the season. He spoke with Chris Forsberg of ESPN at Sunday NBA annual rookie photo shoot:

“I finally feel, like, good,” and he is hoping to be ready for game action around the time the season tips in mid-October.

“I don’t have a date but I’m hoping to be back for the beginning of the year. Gotta heal up, but I feel great,” Porter said. “I’m able to get on the court a little bit right now, do some different things. But my rehab has definitely been very conservative. They’re really taking it easy with me, being patient with me.”

Players tend to be the worst predictors of when they will return to the court following injuries — they think of themselves and invincible and they are competitors who just want to play. Teams and team doctors tend to take a longer view.

Which is to say, expect it to be later than mid-October before we see Porter Jr. on the court. The Nuggets have not given a timeline.

Porter likely will be eased back in during the course of the season, but on a team hunting a playoff slot in the deep West, there are not going to be a lot of “we need to develop this guy slowly” minutes available. Porter can play the three or the four, but the Nuggets are pretty stacked along the front line (Paul Millsap and Trey Lyles likely get the bulk of the minutes at the four), however, at the three there could be minutes behind Will Barton and others. We’ll see how the Nuggets’ rotation shakes out once the season starts, and where Porter can fit into it.

It may be frustrating for Porter, but the Nuggets are going to bring him along slowly. This is a long play for them, not about getting him out there as fast as they can.

Stephen Curry donates $25,000 to Web.com golfer’s family medical fund

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 12, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
6 Comments

This past weekend, Stephen Curry played in golf’s Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward. He had an impressive first day, shooting a one-over-par 71 that had him in position to potentially make the cut, but then came apart on Day 2 and put up an 86.

However, Curry’s biggest and best moment of the weekend came off the course.

Through the Ayesha & Stephen Curry Foundation, Curry donated $25,000 toward Web.com tour pro Scott Harrington and his wife Jenn’s gofundme.com page to help with medical bills as she battles Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Speaking with reporters after his second round, Curry said he had talked to Harrington about it.

“It was a good conversation this morning that I had with him. just to let him know how, obviously everybody out here on the Tour, and everybody I’ve talked to that knows him, says so many great things about him and his family, and are thinking about him during the tough time right now.”

Classy move by Curry.

Michael Porter says he has no beef with Luka Doncic, entire incident an ‘accident’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 12, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
6 Comments

It looked like we could have a beef starting between two rookiesLuka Doncic and Michael Porter Jr. Two players both with the potential to star in the NBA but both with questions about if they will be able to fulfill that promise.

Everything started when Porter liked an Instagram post saying Doncic — the EuroLeague MVP last season at age 19 — was “overrated.” Doncic’s former Real Madrid teammate Dino Radoncic‏ stuck up for Doncic:

In an interview with ESPN’s Chris Forsberg, Porter said this all started with an accident and he reached out to Doncic to calm things down.

“So what’s crazy is that blew up,” Porter said. “Believe it or not, I’m scrolling through [a post about] the Rookie of the Year odds and I accidentally like a comment. This is the EuroLeague MVP and I got nothing but respect for him. I was like, ‘Man, I didn’t want to come off like that.’

“I reached out to [Doncic], told him it was 100 percent accident and I told him, ‘I can’t wait to see what you do in the league.’ I wasn’t worried about what fans thought, but I wanted to let him know instantly. It was 100 percent accident.”

Was it really? Decide for yourself, I’ll take the rookie at his word (even if some of the reports out of Missouri that scared teams off at the draft was about Porter’s ego and need to be a focal point).

Porter had back surgery this offseason and likely will miss the start of the coming season, and maybe more as the Nuggets have a playoff-level team in the West and will be looking to win games, not spend a lot of minutes easing Porter back in and developing him slowly. Because of his injury, Porter is a project, but one with a potentially huge payoff for the Nuggets. Porter fell surprisingly far in the draft and the Nuggets nabbing him at 14 could end up being a steal for them.

 

Doncic likely will be starting for Dallas opening night, feeding the ball to Dirk Nowitzki at the elbow, throwing lobs to a rolling DeAndre Jordan, and working with backcourt partner Dennis Smith Jr. to make the Mavericks dangerous. If he fulfills his potential, Dallas will have the next cornerstone for the franchise (and the Hawks are never going to hear the end of it after trading his rights away for Trae Young).

Powered by WordPress.com VIP