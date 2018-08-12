Check out some highlights from rookie photo shoot day

This weekend, the incoming crop of NBA rookies were getting their portraits taken, filling out surveys, and getting some tips to prepare them for the upcoming season.
Here are just a few photo highlights from the photo shoot day on Sunday. It’s your first look at some of the rookies in their new uniforms.
Donovan Mitchell isn’t just winning over Utah with his play on the court, it’s how he carries himself off it that is impressing.
Mitchell is part of the NBA players’ obsession with the Cheesecake Factory and was eating at one in Utah. That’s when he was approached by a young girl and fan who is a cancer patient at a nearby children’s hospital. She asked for a photo. She got much more.
That’s a class act.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — If Dwyane Wade plays this season, it will be in a Miami Heat uniform.
It’s still a significant “if.”
Wade, speaking Saturday night during an appearance at the Jr. NBA World Championship, told reporters that he doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll make a decision on whether to return to the heat this season.
He did make clear, however, that the Heat are the only team he’s considering.
Wade and Udonis Haslem, both of whom would be entering their 16th seasons if they continue, remain unsigned with about six weeks left before the start of training camp. Haslem has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat.
Wade said there is “no clock” on his decision. The Heat have indicated repeatedly they would like both Wade and Haslem back.
Isaiah Thomas‘ time in Cleveland did not go well. For anyone. After half a season they sent him to Los Angeles for young Lakers players who could better help the Cavs make one last push with LeBron James.
Thomas was barely on the court in Cleveland and a problem in the locker room off it, and when done he wasn’t saying great things about the city. That carried over to a live video on Instagram where he bashed Cleveland and said he understood why LeBron left.
Thomas, a guy trying to repair his reputation and get a payday next summer, quickly backtracked from that comment.
Thomas is in Denver now, where he will get run and touches off the bench, and a chance to show he is back closer to the fifth-in-the-MVP voting Thomas of just a couple of seasons ago. But when the Nuggets head to Cleveland on Nov. 1, Thomas can expect an expletive-laden welcome from Cleveland fans.
For the past four seasons, Stan Van Gundy has been the coach and president (with GM powers) of the Detroit Pistons, setting the course for that franchise through the first part of the Andre Drummond era. Last summer, owner Tom Gores wanted to make changes, and in the end that meant Van Gundy was out (Ed Stefanski and Dwane Casey are in).
What is Van Gundy doing now? Or next? He’s not exactly sure, he was open about it on the Real Talk with Rex Walters podcast (hat tip ESPN).
“If I could get a job [for next season], I had planned to coach. Now, I really don’t know,” Van Gundy said. “I’m really lost right now. I don’t have an idea. My wife wants me to retire…
“I want to do something, but if I’m not coaching, I don’t want to work too hard,” Van Gundy said. “If I’m going to be grinding, then I want to coach. If I’m not going to be coaching, I want to be semi-retired, at least. I really don’t know.”
Van Gundy is far from the first person to be at this point in his life and career, then finding himself without a job is unsure what the next step will be. When he took the Pistons job he said “this was it” — after Detroit he was going to walk away and retire. That, however, is easier said than done, it’s not that easy to walk away if you love the game and still believe you can contribute.
I would expect to see Van Gundy doing some media spots, maybe on NBA TV or other networks (he was working with NBC Sports before taking the Detroit job). He’s going to keep his toes in the water because other jobs will come open, and he will get a look. Teams could do a lot worse than bringing him in to coach.