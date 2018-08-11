Getty Images

Still looking for a new team, Jamal Crawford praises Philadelphia as possible fit

By Kurt HelinAug 11, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jamal Crawford declined a $4.5 million player option with the Timberwolves for next season, thinking that as a free agent he could get into a situation that was a better fit, and where he could get more minutes than the 20 he got each game last season.

As we get into the middle of August, Crawford is still looking for a new home.

There were rumors about him signing a minimum deal with the Warriors and stepping into the Nick Young role, but that never materialized. Other rumors have been floated, but nothing seemed real. Crawford is making his pitch, and on Brandon Robinson’s Scoop B Radio he praised the Sixers and his potential fit there. (Hat tip Ashish Mathur of Amico Hoops.)

“I would be honored to play there, but things obviously have to take its course and I kind of got to sit back, but who wouldn’t want to play there?

“I like their city. I like how into it they are about basketball. I like their knowledge of basketball, how passionate they are. I’ve always loved coach Brett Brown. I’ve been on record. I’ve been a fan of his for years. He just needed talent, and now he has that. He added Ben Simmons, I love his game. I love Jojo [Joel Embiid]. They’re both among my favorite players in the league to watch. Markelle [Fultz] is like a little brother to me. Obviously, he went to the University of Washington, and we talk every other day. J.J. Redick is like a brother to me, we’ve been through wars together, so there’s so many things to love about Philadelphia for sure.”

Is Crawford really a fit in Philly? Obviously, Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick will be the starting backcourt, and the goal is to have Markelle Fultz own the sixth man role as a ball-handling guard. Also in the backcourt are T.J. McConnell and Jerryd Bayless. However, with the foot fracture and surgery rookie Zhaire Smith just had, maybe there is a spot. Maybe. But it’s hard to envision Crawford getting more minutes in Philly than he got last season in Minny, nor the kinds of touches he would desire.

The problem is that while Crawford can still get buckets, he’s a volume scorer who, at age 38, is seeing his efficiency slide. Crawford averaged 10.3 points a game last season but shot 41.5 percent overall and 33.1 percent from three, with a PER of 13 and a true shooting percentage of 51.3. Those are not bad numbers, it’s just a question of finding a team that will be the right stylistic fit with Crawford.

How do you feel about a Trae Young, Jeremy Lin backcourt?

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinAug 11, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT
4 Comments

Trae Young is the future of the Atlanta Hawks. General manager Travis Schlenk bet big on draft night, trading away the rights to No. 3 pick Luka Doncic — the EuroLeague MVP a lot of scouts were very high on — to get Young as the point guard of the future and the face of the Hawks.

That’s part of why Schlenk went and got Jeremy Lin, to mentor Young.

However, they also will be playing together some, Lin told the media at a his charity game press conference in China (translation and interview with Young via Michael Scotto of The Athletic).

“I think I can help (Young) a lot and share my experience playing in the NBA with him. I know the Hawks plan to use us on the court together. I had played for the Rockets, Lakers and Hornets that put two point guards on the court simultaneously, so I know Trae and I could play very fast. Coach Lloyd Pierce, one of the (former) coaches for the Warriors, was also my coach, so I have talked to him already. I’m really excited, about the upcoming season, it’s going to be fun.”

Said Young: “I think we’ll work really well together. This is a rebuilding team, and we’re going to try some things. Some are going to work, some aren’t, so we’re just going to work together and do whatever we can to turn this franchise around.”

I want to see this. It may be a disaster defensively, but it could be fun to watch.

Coach Lloyd Pierce and the Hawks should be experimental this season, he told NBC Sports at Summer League this was going to be a season of learning for everyone. With an athletic big like John Collins on the court, the Hawks could play Lin and Young in the backcourt, slide Kent Bazemore to the three and Taurean Prince to the four, and just get up and down the court, using athleticism and shooting. Try everything. The Hawks are not going to win a lot, so make this a learning experience for everyone.

Sit back and watch the top 60 assists from last NBA season

By Kurt HelinAug 11, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are good sports to watch today — the Barclays’ Premiere League is back! There’s also the PGA championship.

But why not relax and spent 13 minutes watching the best assists of last season. There are dishes from LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Rajon Rondo, and Lonzo Ball among others. Enjoy.

It’s a good way to spend part of a late-summer Saturday.

 

 

Brook Lopez believes Bucks can win East

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 11, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

LeBron James has gone West, and suddenly everybody thinks they can win the East. John Wall believes the Wizards can be in the elite mix with Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto.

Brook Lopez thinks the same thing about his new team, the Milwaukee Bucks. He told Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype Milwaukee’s players are confident they can be right there at the top of the East.

Absolutely, we feel like that. We definitely think the East is wide open. It’s going to be such a fun, exciting time in the East and it’s going to be super competitive. There are a lot of teams that can do [big] things, from Toronto to Boston to Philly – you just go down the list and it’s clear that the East is as exciting as it’s been in a long time. I think we’re very confident that we can, no question, win the East.

Lopez isn’t wrong. And not just in the “you want a player to talk confidently before the season” kind of way.

The Bucks could be a legit darkhorse and threat in the East. Of course, they have Giannis Antetokounmpo, who keeps making strides with his game and could again be a top-five MVP level player. They have quality players around him such as Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton. What they lacked was shooting and a better defensive plan. Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova were added to provide shooting, plus coach Mike Budenholzer will unleash every one of the roster to shoot threes and space the floor. He’s also a very good defensive coach.

The top three in the East looks pretty set — Boston is the team to beat, but Toronto gets an upgrade if Kawhi Leonard is his MVP-level self, and the young Sixers should be improved — but the Bucks are the one team in the conference with the potential to crack that group.

Which is to say, Lopez may be right.

Jordan Clarkson unlikely to play for Philippines in Asian Games, will play in FIBA qualifying

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 11, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
8 Comments

In September, when the next round of FIBA World Cup qualifying gets underway, a number of NBA players will be playing for their respective national teams for a couple of games. It’s the only window in FIBA’s ridiculous new soccer-style qualifying schedule where NBA players will be allowed to compete.

The Philippines will have Jordan Clarkson for that. The nation’s coach had hoped to have Clarkson for the Asian Games as well, even putting him on the roster submitted to FIBA for the games. However, the Cavaliers and league likely will not clear him for that, reports ESPN.

Philippines national coach Yeng Guiao and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) took a risk by including Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson on the team’s 12-man Asian Games roster, but it appears that risk did not pay off as an NBA source tells ESPN that Clarkson will not play in the upcoming tournament.

Clarkson, a Filipino-American, will however be cleared to play for the country in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament, in which the Philippines has two games scheduled in September before the NBA season begins in October, according to the NBA source.

This is not a surprise. NBA teams are not fans of the risk of injury to their players in international competitions, and while they will not stand in the way of playing in major events, they try to limit it. It is possible Clarkson will get cleared for the Asia Games, but it appears unlikely.

In September, the USA will be represented by G-League players coached by Jeff Van Gundy for its qualifying games (the Asia and Americas qualifying are separate events). So far that team has gone 5-1 (its lone loss is to Mexico) and is tied for the top of its group with Argentia. The USA has games against Uraguay and Panama in the next qualifying window in September.