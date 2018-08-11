LeBron, Lakers have most nationally televised games this season

The Lakers were on national television a lot last season despite the fact they were a rebuilding 35-win team with some interesting young players, but ones still figuring out how to play NBA basketball.
Add LeBron James and…
The Lakers have more nationally televised games than any team in the NBA this season.
Friday the NBA released its full schedule, and that included all the nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Add them all up and here are the top five teams you will see the most this season:
1. Los Angeles Lakers (43 games)
2. Golden State Warriors (40)
3 (tie). Boston Celtics (39)
3 (tie). Philadelphia 76ers (39)
3 (tie). Houston Rockets (39)
Just behind all of them, the Oklahoma City Thunder have 36. Every other team is in the 20s or below (Cleveland has the fewest).
Complain if you wish, but this is simply a case of giving the people what they want — the Lakers are a draw, LeBron is a draw, combine them and they are a force of nature in terms of ratings. All the other teams at the top make sense as well, big markets with big stars and they are elite teams.
Why not the Toronto Raptors as much, an elite and entertaining team that won 59 games last season and now added Kawhi Leonard? They draw good television ratings, it’s just that the vast majority of their fan base is in Canada, so it doesn’t count for U.S. ratings. In the end, it’s about ratings and money. Always. LeBron delivers that.
SYDNEY (AP) — NBA star Andrew Bogut has made a short but strong debut for the Sydney Kings in a pre-season match ahead of Australia’s National Basketball League season.
The center, who started his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks and ended with the Los Angeles Lakers, played 15 minutes against the Japan national team Friday, scoring four points, claiming six rebounds and providing a match-high six assists.
Sydney, who won 77-57, conceded 19 points in the first half but 38 in the second when Bogut was on the bench.
“I was always just trying to ease into it,” Bogut said. “I haven’t played a game since January.
“When I played with the Lakers, I wasn’t getting a lot of minutes. It was my first organized hitout in seven months so I just wanted to go as hard as I could in the first half.
“There’s going to be games in the NBL season when I’m not going to be the leading scorer, I’m not going to be the leading rebound getter. But I know `I’m going to still have an impact on the game just because I’m out there.”
Stephen Curry is one of the three best basketball players walking the face of the earth.
The fact that he can still hold his head above water against professional golfers is impressive. For the second year in a row, he got an invite to the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. On Thursday he shot a respectable one-over-par 71. However, he struggled on the second day — despite a couple of beautiful shots — and posted an 86, missing the cut.
Curry missed the cut for the second straight year at this event after a very rough second round. That’s one of the things about golf — consistency. It’s elusive. It requires a lot of time on the range, on the course, and a lot of mental discipline. Which is all easy to talk about, but if you have to step up your NBA game too… Curry did as well as could be expected.
I don’t believe in curses, but if I did…
Philadelphia rookie Zhaire Smith had surgery on the Jones fracture Thursday night, and there is no timetable for his return. However, this is the injury that sidelined Joel Embiid for all of his rookie season.
A Jones fracture is to the bone that runs from the “little toe” up towards the ankle on the foot. The challenge with treating it is this is not an area of the body that receives a lot of blood flow, so injuries can be slow to heal.
Why mention a curse? Because Smith joins a long list of recent Philadelphia first-rounders who suffered a serious injury before their rookie years: Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, and Landry Shamet. (Yes, the Sixers knew some of them were injured before the draft, still…)
Smith showed a lot of athleticism and some promise at Summer League, he needs to work on his handles and his shot to take advantage of his athletic gifts, but there is real potential there. A season off due to injury is not ideal, but it could be put to good use. While the Sixers are already elite, Smith is another project to watch.
It’s one of the little-discussed elements of a schedule: Travel miles.
The NBA has worked to reduce the overall number in recent years, and at least there is more rest built into all those miles, but it’s still a lot of travel. A lot.
Who has the most? It’s always the teams on the more spread out West Coast. From one of the great, early adopter NBA stats guys Ed Küpfer (a must follow on Twitter):
LeBron James is in for a little bit of a shock as to how much travel teams out West do.
Küpfer also broke out the schedule looking at home/road by month:
Also, this is one of my favorite stat Tweets of the summer, just for good measure.