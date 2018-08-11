How do you feel about Trae Young, Jeremy Lin backcourt?

Trae Young is the future of the Atlanta Hawks. General manager Travis Schlenk bet big on draft night, trading away the rights to No. 3 pick Luka Doncic — the EuroLeague MVP a lot of scouts were very high on — to get Young as the point guard of the future and the face of the Hawks.
That’s part of why Schlenk went and got Jeremy Lin, to mentor Young.
However, they also will be playing together some, Lin told the media at a his charity game press conference in China (translation and interview with Young via Michael Scotto of The Athletic).
“I think I can help (Young) a lot and share my experience playing in the NBA with him. I know the Hawks plan to use us on the court together. I had played for the Rockets, Lakers and Hornets that put two point guards on the court simultaneously, so I know Trae and I could play very fast. Coach Lloyd Pierce, one of the (former) coaches for the Warriors, was also my coach, so I have talked to him already. I’m really excited, about the upcoming season, it’s going to be fun.”
Said Young: “I think we’ll work really well together. This is a rebuilding team, and we’re going to try some things. Some are going to work, some aren’t, so we’re just going to work together and do whatever we can to turn this franchise around.”
I want to see this. It may be a disaster defensively, but it could be fun to watch.
Coach Lloyd Pierce and the Hawks should be experimental this season, he told NBC Sports at Summer League this was going to be a season of learning for everyone. With an athletic big like John Collins on the court, the Hawks could play Lin and Young in the backcourt, slide Kent Bazemore to the three and Taurean Prince to the four, and just get up and down the court, using athleticism and shooting. Try everything. The Hawks are not going to win a lot, so make this a learning experience for everyone.
This weekend, the incoming crop of NBA rookies were getting their portraits taken, filling out surveys, and getting some tips to prepare them for the upcoming season.
Here are just a few photo highlights from the photo shoot day on Sunday. It’s your first look at some of the rookies in their new uniforms.
Donovan Mitchell isn’t just winning over Utah with his play on the court, it’s how he carries himself off it that is impressing.
Mitchell is part of the NBA players’ obsession with the Cheesecake Factory and was eating at one in Utah. That’s when he was approached by a young girl and fan who is a cancer patient at a nearby children’s hospital. She asked for a photo. She got much more.
That’s a class act.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — If Dwyane Wade plays this season, it will be in a Miami Heat uniform.
It’s still a significant “if.”
Wade, speaking Saturday night during an appearance at the Jr. NBA World Championship, told reporters that he doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll make a decision on whether to return to the heat this season.
He did make clear, however, that the Heat are the only team he’s considering.
Wade and Udonis Haslem, both of whom would be entering their 16th seasons if they continue, remain unsigned with about six weeks left before the start of training camp. Haslem has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat.
Wade said there is “no clock” on his decision. The Heat have indicated repeatedly they would like both Wade and Haslem back.
Isaiah Thomas‘ time in Cleveland did not go well. For anyone. After half a season they sent him to Los Angeles for young Lakers players who could better help the Cavs make one last push with LeBron James.
Thomas was barely on the court in Cleveland and a problem in the locker room off it, and when done he wasn’t saying great things about the city. That carried over to a live video on Instagram where he bashed Cleveland and said he understood why LeBron left.
Thomas, a guy trying to repair his reputation and get a payday next summer, quickly backtracked from that comment.
Thomas is in Denver now, where he will get run and touches off the bench, and a chance to show he is back closer to the fifth-in-the-MVP voting Thomas of just a couple of seasons ago. But when the Nuggets head to Cleveland on Nov. 1, Thomas can expect an expletive-laden welcome from Cleveland fans.