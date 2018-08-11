Andrew Bogut debuts for Sydney Kings

SYDNEY — NBA star Andrew Bogut has made a short but strong debut for the Sydney Kings in a pre-season match ahead of Australia’s National Basketball League season.
The center, who started his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks and ended with the Los Angeles Lakers, played 15 minutes against the Japan national team Friday, scoring four points, claiming six rebounds and providing a match-high six assists.
Sydney, who won 77-57, conceded 19 points in the first half but 38 in the second when Bogut was on the bench.
“I was always just trying to ease into it,” Bogut said. “I haven’t played a game since January.
“When I played with the Lakers, I wasn’t getting a lot of minutes. It was my first organized hitout in seven months so I just wanted to go as hard as I could in the first half.
“There’s going to be games in the NBL season when I’m not going to be the leading scorer, I’m not going to be the leading rebound getter. But I know `I’m going to still have an impact on the game just because I’m out there.”
This weekend, the incoming crop of NBA rookies were getting their portraits taken, filling out surveys, and getting some tips to prepare them for the upcoming season.
Here are just a few photo highlights from the photo shoot day on Sunday. It’s your first look at some of the rookies in their new uniforms.
Donovan Mitchell isn’t just winning over Utah with his play on the court, it’s how he carries himself off it that is impressing.
Mitchell is part of the NBA players’ obsession with the Cheesecake Factory and was eating at one in Utah. That’s when he was approached by a young girl and fan who is a cancer patient at a nearby children’s hospital. She asked for a photo. She got much more.
That’s a class act.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — If Dwyane Wade plays this season, it will be in a Miami Heat uniform.
It’s still a significant “if.”
Wade, speaking Saturday night during an appearance at the Jr. NBA World Championship, told reporters that he doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll make a decision on whether to return to the heat this season.
He did make clear, however, that the Heat are the only team he’s considering.
Wade and Udonis Haslem, both of whom would be entering their 16th seasons if they continue, remain unsigned with about six weeks left before the start of training camp. Haslem has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat.
Wade said there is “no clock” on his decision. The Heat have indicated repeatedly they would like both Wade and Haslem back.
Isaiah Thomas‘ time in Cleveland did not go well. For anyone. After half a season they sent him to Los Angeles for young Lakers players who could better help the Cavs make one last push with LeBron James.
Thomas was barely on the court in Cleveland and a problem in the locker room off it, and when done he wasn’t saying great things about the city. That carried over to a live video on Instagram where he bashed Cleveland and said he understood why LeBron left.
Thomas, a guy trying to repair his reputation and get a payday next summer, quickly backtracked from that comment.
Thomas is in Denver now, where he will get run and touches off the bench, and a chance to show he is back closer to the fifth-in-the-MVP voting Thomas of just a couple of seasons ago. But when the Nuggets head to Cleveland on Nov. 1, Thomas can expect an expletive-laden welcome from Cleveland fans.