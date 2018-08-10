Stephen Curry records impressive 71 at Web.com Tour event (VIDEO)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is an NBA champion yet again. Still, even though Curry spends much of his time preparing for the NBA season, that doesn’t stop him from keeping his golf skills sharp.
Apparently.
Curry is reported to be a scratch golfer, and has played in events throughout the past couple of years. The Warriors point guard has cut his teeth on the Web.com Tour before, which is one rung below the professionals on the PGA Tour.
Needless to say, the competition is quite stiff.
During an event this week, Curry opened his first round at the Ellie Mae classic with a one-over-par 71. (He is eight shots off the lead after the first day.)
Curry even went so far as to whack a pin on No. 8.
This is pretty ridiculous, although it might not seem that impressive if you aren’t a golfer. The ability of Curry to be able to have a golf game that this good while maintaining a life that involves winning NBA championships — much less being a husband, father, and businessman — is downright amazing. I have all the time in the world to practice golf thanks to the schedule of being a writer and my handicap went UP by a stroke this year.
At this point, if I ever see Curry in an NBA locker room I’m not going to ask him any questions about the game. I’m just going to ask for tips on how to get consistency on my angle of attack.
There was a lot of soul searching from people in the entertainment industry who know and were close to former studio head Harvey Weinstein — and so many others in the industry — who were abusing their power and allegedly sexually assaulting women. How did these people turn a blind eye to what was happening? Or was it more than that?
Knicks’ and Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan is one of those people, he was a friend of Weinstein’s who was on the board of directors for The Weinstein Company for a time. Dolan and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry are both named in a lawsuit against The Weinstein Company board claiming and its members worked to conceal what Weinstein was doing.
Dolan has now written a song for his band about his feelings on Weinstein and these issues, and he performed it on the Fox New York morning show, something Ian Begley of ESPN recorded and Tweeted about.
Here are some of the lyrics of the song:
I should’ve known
I should’ve known
I should’ve thrown myself across his tracks
Stopped him from these vile attacks
I should have known
We believed and didn’t see
Through the lies he told us all
They led him to his endless fall
I should’ve known
I should’ve known
If all this seems a little late and, maybe, disingenuous, well, remember that former Knicks employee Anucha Browne Sanders successfully sued then Knicks’ coach and president Isiah Thomas and Dolan’s Madison Square Garden in 2007 for sexual harassment. Dolan had to pay out $11.6 million in that lawsuit. Dolan still thinks Sanders made her story up and that Thomas should have been cleared (and he re-hired Thomas to run the WNBA’s Liberty, something he still does).
Dolan feels he missed something with Weinstein, but this seems to be a pattern in his life. Maybe he’s recognized that and the harm it has caused, or maybe he doesn’t see the pattern at all.
Gordon Hayward hasn’t seen much time on a basketball floor as a member of the Boston Celtics. However, when he does return to the team at the start of the season, he already has one idea for a chant that fans at the TD Garden can cheer for him.
While streaming on his twitch channel this week, Hayward said that he believes fans should break out a chant of “Daddy’s always happy” when he takes the court at home.
This is a reference to the viral video of Hayward reacting to the gender reveal of his latest child.
Via Twitter:
I, for one, think this is a great idea.
Let’s just get real weird with it.
Rajon Rondo has been many things during his time in the NBA. He was a champion with the Boston Celtics, and was at one time regarded to be one of the best point guards in the league. Most recently, Rondo has bounced around from team-to-team, sometimes alienating his front office and coach while also gaining fierce backing from many of his teammates.
He’s an enigma wrapped in a mystery wrapped in a question mark.
Rondo is also one of the newest members of the Los Angeles Lakers, part of the myriad veteran players LA signed under 1-year contracts during LeBron James‘s first season with the team.
Rondo can still play basketball, although the Lakers did just draft Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick two seasons ago. As such, there has been some question about which will get more playing time, and what the inevitable relationship will be between the two.
Now, it seems that Rondo is publicly saying that he will be there to help develop Ball in the capacity that he can. While speaking to TMZ, Rondo set as much.
Via TMZ:
I’m ready to help develop Lonzo as much as possible. If I’m not starting and he’s starting, he’s going to be ready to go and ready for anybody that comes his way, and we’ll be ready to roll.
Out of all the goofy guys that the Lakers signed while clearly hedging their bets on the free agency period in the summer of 2019, Rondo seems the most likely to be productive right away. Hehas had two seasons in a row where he has fulfilled a starter/backup role competently. The Lakers still might be a complete dumpster fire this year, even while LeBron wills them to wins, but Rondo could be a productive player in Los Angeles this year.
We got our first look at LeBron James in his new Los Angeles Lakers digs yesterday. They looked … sort of weird.
Maybe it was simply seeing LeBron in a Lakers jersey? Or perhaps it was because of the retro feel of the new Los Angeles kits? Either way, the reality is that LeBron is now a member of the Lakers and eventually we will all have to get used to it.
Still, it’s a novelty to see James doing his thing out in LA at this juncture in the game. Knowing as much, and wanting to get their fans amped up for the coming season, the Lakers organization released a video on Thursday that showed LeBron’s first workout in the purple and gold.
The video itself isn’t anything special: It’s LeBron doing what he does, breaking down guys from the mid-post and shooting fadeaway jumpers. He certainly worked up a sweat, and no doubt we can see that James is in shape given the work ethic that he has.
James playing for the Lakers makes sense. It’s also completely odd. I wonder how long it will take me to fully accept this new reality.