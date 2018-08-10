Stephen Curry records impressive 71 at Web.com Tour event (VIDEO)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is an NBA champion yet again. Still, even though Curry spends much of his time preparing for the NBA season, that doesn’t stop him from keeping his golf skills sharp.

Apparently.

Curry is reported to be a scratch golfer, and has played in events throughout the past couple of years. The Warriors point guard has cut his teeth on the Web.com Tour before, which is one rung below the professionals on the PGA Tour.

Needless to say, the competition is quite stiff.

During an event this week, Curry opened his first round at the Ellie Mae classic with a one-over-par 71. (He is eight shots off the lead after the first day.)

Curry even went so far as to whack a pin on No. 8.

An impressive 2-under 33 on his second nine and a 71 overall. @StephenCurry30 settled in and provided some highlights at the @EllieMaeClassic. pic.twitter.com/DYA6aeVqdb — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 9, 2018

This is pretty ridiculous, although it might not seem that impressive if you aren’t a golfer. The ability of Curry to be able to have a golf game that this good while maintaining a life that involves winning NBA championships — much less being a husband, father, and businessman — is downright amazing. I have all the time in the world to practice golf thanks to the schedule of being a writer and my handicap went UP by a stroke this year.

At this point, if I ever see Curry in an NBA locker room I’m not going to ask him any questions about the game. I’m just going to ask for tips on how to get consistency on my angle of attack.