Stephen Curry misses cut at Web.com event after rough second day

Carmelo Anthony is going to be a Rocket. Eventually. We know it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of pen to paper, and with Anthony having gone to Africa for the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders’ event, it just hasn’t happened yet. But it will. Soon. Well, probably soon but it will happen.

Houston’s Chris Paul went on NBA TV’s schedule release show and was asked, as you would expect, about playing with ‘Melo. And, as you would expect, CP3 said he was looking forward to it.

"It's always nice to play with a guy that you're that close with."@CP3 is excited to welcome Melo to H-Town! #GameTime pic.twitter.com/Zb1nzMUsSO — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 10, 2018

The core of his quote about why he is excited to play with Anthony:

“A lot of things, Melo like a lot of the guys on the team always play like we have something to prove. And obviously the friendship, brotherhood that we share. It’s always nice to play with someone you’re close with.”

What did you expect him to say?

How well Anthony is going to fit in Houston has been a topic of much debate and speculation. All of it boils down to a discussion primarily about “what kind of role will Anthony be willing to accept?” He’s not going to get James Harden level touches, nor should he, but he’s not likely to accept a bench role either. He can help their offense, but how Mike D’Antoni appeases Anthony without disrupting the flow of one of the NBA’s top offenses is going to be a balancing act to watch early in the season.