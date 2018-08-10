Stephen Curry misses cut at Web.com event after rough second day

Stephen Curry is one of the five best basketball players walking the face of the earth.
The fact that he can still hold his head above water against professional golfers is impressive. For the second year in a row, he got an invite to the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. On Thursday he shot a respectable one-over-par 71. However, he struggled on the second day — despite a couple of beautiful shots — and missed the cut.
Curry missed the cut for the second straight year at this event after a very rough second round. That’s one of the things about golf — consistency. It’s elusive. It requires a lot of time on the range, on the course, and a lot of mental discipline. Which is all easy to talk about, but if you have to step up your NBA game too… Curry did as well as could be expected.
I don’t believe in curses, but if I did…
Philadelphia rookie Zhaire Smith had surgery on the Jones fracture Thursday night, and there is no timetable for his return. However, this is the injury that sidelined Joel Embiid for all of his rookie season.
A Jones fracture is to the bone that runs from the “little toe” up towards the ankle on the foot. The challenge with treating it is this is not an area of the body that receives a lot of blood flow, so injuries can be slow to heal.
Why mention a curse? Because Smith joins a long list of recent Philadelphia first-rounders who suffered a serious injury before their rookie years: Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, and Landry Shamet. (Yes, the Sixers knew some of them were injured before the draft, still…)
Smith showed a lot of athleticism and some promise at Summer League, he needs to work on his handles and his shot to take advantage of his athletic gifts, but there is real potential there. A season off due to injury is not ideal, but it could be put to good use. While the Sixers are already elite, Smith is another project to watch.
It’s one of the little-discussed elements of a schedule: Travel miles.
The NBA has worked to reduce the overall number in recent years, and at least there is more rest built into all those miles, but it’s still a lot of travel. A lot.
Who has the most? It’s always the teams on the more spread out West Coast. From one of the great, early adopter NBA stats guys Ed Küpfer (a must follow on Twitter):
LeBron James is in for a little bit of a shock as to how much travel teams out West do.
Küpfer also broke out the schedule looking at home/road by month:
Also, this is one of my favorite stat Tweets of the summer, just for good measure.
Carmelo Anthony is going to be a Rocket. Eventually. We know it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of pen to paper, and with Anthony having gone to Africa for the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders’ event, it just hasn’t happened yet. But it will. Soon. Well, probably soon but it will happen.
Houston’s Chris Paul went on NBA TV’s schedule release show and was asked, as you would expect, about playing with ‘Melo. And, as you would expect, CP3 said he was looking forward to it.
The core of his quote about why he is excited to play with Anthony:
“A lot of things, Melo like a lot of the guys on the team always play like we have something to prove. And obviously the friendship, brotherhood that we share. It’s always nice to play with someone you’re close with.”
What did you expect him to say?
How well Anthony is going to fit in Houston has been a topic of much debate and speculation. All of it boils down to a discussion primarily about “what kind of role will Anthony be willing to accept?” He’s not going to get James Harden level touches, nor should he, but he’s not likely to accept a bench role either. He can help their offense, but how Mike D’Antoni appeases Anthony without disrupting the flow of one of the NBA’s top offenses is going to be a balancing act to watch early in the season.
Jevon Carter looks far closer to peak form than most rookies, meaning the No. 32 pick could crack the Grizzlies’ rotation this season.
But put those ideas on hold.
Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com:
Mike Conley will start at point guard. Memphis can use Andrew Harrison, Garrett Temple and Shelvin Mack behind him.
Carter’s dogged defense could give him at least a situation role – once he gets healthy. It’s unclear when that will be, but even if it’s by the start of the regular season, this setback will cost him valuable developmental time.