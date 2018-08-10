Rob Carr/Getty Images

John Wall: Wizards on same level of Celtics, Raptors, 76ers

By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
John Wall – who notices you not listing him among the NBA’s top five point guards – also sees the Celtics, Raptors and 76ers emerging as the consensus top teams in the Eastern Conference.

And that doesn’t sit quite right with the Wizards star.

Wall, via Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports:

“I feel like we’re all equal,” Wall told Yahoo Sports recently from his annual backpack giveaway at Barry Farm. “None of them won a championship. This is no knock on no other team. Don’t get me wrong. Boston is a hell of a team. Philly has great young talent with those guys [Joel] Embiid, [Ben] Simmons. And Toronto, losing DeMar [DeRozan], they still get Kawhi [Leonard]. Y’all might have been to the Eastern Conference finals, where we haven’t been to, but none of y’all were going to the Finals. It was one guy going to the Finals. Ain’t nobody separated from nothing. I know one guy that separated himself from the Eastern Conference every year and that was LeBron James and the Cavs. Other than that … if you lose in the second round, or the conference finals, you still didn’t get to your ultimate goal.

Yes, LeBron James has ruled the Eastern Conference for the last eight years. But Wall previously called Washington’s goal reaching the conference finals. It’s disingenuous of Wall now to say that feat – accomplished by the Celtics and Raptors, but not the Wizards, in recent years – means nothing now.

Boston, Toronto and Philadelphia (which was younger and better than Washington last season) have all earned their favored status. The Wizards could join the mix, but odds are against it.

How he and his team is treated is clearly important to Wall, and his response is usually to inflate his and his team’s standing in his own mind. If that motivates him to turn his perception into reality, that’s great. But in the interim, it leaves him sounding silly.

Report: Cleveland, Cuyahoga County plan to use tax on Cavaliers playoff tickets to pay for arena upgrades

By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
While LeBron James was in the midst of leading the Cavaliers to four straight NBA Finals, they got Cleveland and Cuyahoga County taxpayers to cover most costs of upgrading their arena.

LeBron left for the Lakers, and well…

Michael Powell of The New York Times:

Aspects of the financing look a touch shaky. City and county leaders plan to use a portion of the tax on Cavaliers playoff tickets to help pay off the arena bonds. That looks like a dodgy bet right now as the Cavaliers, shorn of James, may not even make the playoffs.

The Cavaliers advise no worries. They say they will front the money if the city and county have a shortfall — so long as the money is paid back to the team later.

With interest?

Taxpayer funding of arenas is somewhere between mostly and always a bad financial deal for taxpayers. Philosophically, that money can be put to better use – schools, police or just left in the hands of taxpayers – than subsidizing a billionaire’s business. (This is why the idea the Cavs were losing so much money was always misleading.) The wider economic benefits of publicly financed arenas are way overstated. They often just shift where people spend money on entertainment rather than generate new spending. And the people who negotiate these deals on behalf of taxpayers often get taken for a ride.

Case in point. LeBron dragged the Cavaliers to the Finals last year. The remnants of that team are unlikely to make the playoffs, leaving Cleveland and Cuyahoga County without playoff-ticket tax revenue.

Maybe the Cavs will surprise, reach the postseason and sell tickets for several extra home games. But that darn sure isn’t the bet I’d make.

Andre Iguodala on Kevin Durant: ‘He’s the most talented scorer of all-time. Hands down’

By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Andre Iguodala said – eight years ago Kevin Durant would break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Now Durant’s teammate on the Warriors, Iguodala obviously hasn’t wavered in his opinion of Durant.

Iguodala, via Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:

People don’t appreciate him enough. He’s the most talented scorer of all-time. Hands down. He’s a walking 30 points. He’ll get 30 on 12 shots. That’s very, very hard to do. Very efficient. Most guys need to feel the ball in their hands a lot to get a rhythm. He doesn’t.

Durant might not even be the most talented scorer on his own team. Want to talk about underappreciated? Stephen Curry is right there.

Curry, Durant Michael Jordan and LeBron James comprise my candidates for most talented scorer of all-time. Jordan (defense) and LeBron (passing) have other elite skills that separate them in the overall greatest-of-all-time discussion, but in terms of just scoring, I’ll take those four.

Durant is probably the most well-rounded scorer of those four. He can score effectively from all three levels – 3-pointers, mid-range, paint. But Curry’s deep shooting and LeBron’s and Jordan’s ability to get inside are particularly valuable, and those three are no slouches from other areas.

So, this might come down to just how you define “most talented scorer.”

Under any reasonable definition, Durant belongs prominently in the discussion. But “hand down” No. 1? I wouldn’t go that far.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens: ‘We’ve got eight, nine, maybe 10 guys that are starters’

By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The Celtics might be too deep.

They won 55 games last season with Gordon Hayward missing nearly the entire season. They reached the conference finals without Kyrie Irving and Hayward in the playoffs.

All five regular-season starters – Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Aron Baynes – return. So does playoff starter Terry Rozier. So does Hayward. So does Marcus Smart, whom Boston coach Brad Stevens has called the team’s “sixth starter” for years. So does Marcus Morris, who started in Detroit before joining these stacked Celtics and remains in his prime.

Make no mistake: Teams around the league envy this challenge. But it’s still a challenge.

Stevens on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

I think all of our guys realize that we have a really good thing going.

Part of being on a team is all being understanding that there’s nothing like experiencing winning together.

For me, it’s more about, we have a unique thing, and I think we all have to recognize that. The starting thing, the finishing and everything else – we’re going to have different lineups  out there, and everybody’s going to get an opportunity and lots of opportunities to make an impact.

We’ll just do it like we’ve always done it. Marcus Smart has come off the bench for two years, and I’ve never considered Marcus Smart to be a non-starter. I just think that you – we’re fortunate enough on our team that we’ve got eight, nine, maybe 10 guys that are starters. So, we’ll figure that out as the time comes.

And I do I think that our guys have a recognition overall about that’s not what it’s about. It’s about trying to be the best that we can be collectively. If we all do what we do to the best of our ability, it will benefit everybody individually.

But you only get so many chances to be part of a special group. And we’re pretty fortunate to be in this position. We need to take advantage of it.

Ten is probably pushing it. But the Celtics might actually have nine starting-caliber – i.e. top-150 – players.

How will that work?

Boston’s team success will help plenty. It’s harder for players to grumble about playing time when the team is winning.

Stevens also does a great job of giving players roles and getting them to buy in. These players fit different positional archetypes, allowing Stevens to give them each turns depending on situation.

And maybe only Rozier and Morris are playing for their next contract. As long as he stays healthy, Irving will likely command a max contract in free agency next summer no matter what. Horford ($30,123,015) and Baynes ($5,453,280) will probably opt in, though there’s a chance they’re playing to prove they deserve new contracts. Hayward, Tatum, Brown and Smart are locked in for multiple years.

Rozier has consistently struck the right tone in balancing his personal ambition with playing his role in Boston. That’s contagious. Stevens is adding to the culture with preemptive positive reinforcement.

The Celtics could get tangled in playing-time disputes, but they’re at least off to the right start for making this work.

Report: Mavericks’ investigation not done because investigators ‘being as thorough as humanly possible’

By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Mavericks launched an investigation of their predatory work environment in February. A month ago, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the investigation should be completed by the end of July.

It’s now Aug. 10.

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

A Mavericks source on Wednesday told The News that the extra time is a result of the investigators, led by New York-based attorneys Anne Milgram and Evan Krutoy, “being as thorough as humanly possible, dotting their i’s and crossing their t’s.”

This is pretty hollow. I’m sure Silver already counted on the investigators being thorough when he said end of July.

But he also might have meant that more as an estimate than a deadline.

It’s far more important to investigate this well – to determine what went wrong and how to fix it – than finish by a certain date. If it requires an extra weeks to get this right, it will be worth it.