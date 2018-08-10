Is feud brewing between Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr.?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At one point, Luka Doncic and Michael Porter were considered potential No. 1 picks in the 2018 NBA draft.

After slipping behind Deandre Ayton and getting passed on by the Kings for some reason, Doncic went No. 3 to the Hawks on behalf of the Mavericks. Porter got hurt and fell to the Nuggets at No. 14.

Neither Doncic nor Porter played summer league, but they’re going head-to-head now – on social media.

Porter liked an Instagram comment calling Doncic overrated:

Michael Porter Jr. liked an Instagram comment saying that Luka Doncic is 'overrated'… pic.twitter.com/5fF2P4XkK6 — theleaguesource (@theleaguesource) August 9, 2018

Dino Radoncic‏ stuck up for Doncic, his former Real Madrid teammate:

MVP of Euroleague can’t be overrated. A injured player who has not played 5 college games can be overrated. #Facts https://t.co/OWOzb6UUx7 — Dino Radončić (@DinoRadoncic6) August 10, 2018

Doncic liked Radoncic’s tweet.

Typical warning: Likes aren’t necessarily endorsements. No matter what Instagram and Twitter call the feature, people can use it for different reasons. It’s also easy to unintentionally like something.

But even if neither player intended to call his draft-classmate overrated, good luck convincing the other of that. Something benign can easily spiral into genuine resentment.

To Radoncic’s comment, Doncic’s loftier accolades give him more room to be overrated. Likewise, Porter falling out of the spotlight while injured gives him more room to be underrated.

Personally, I think both players are underrated. I had Doncic No. 2 and Porter No. 7 on my draft board, and nothing since the draft would push either player below their actual draft slot to me.