Is feud brewing between Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr.?

At one point, Luka Doncic and Michael Porter were considered potential No. 1 picks in the 2018 NBA draft.
After slipping behind Deandre Ayton and getting passed on by the Kings for some reason, Doncic went No. 3 to the Hawks on behalf of the Mavericks. Porter got hurt and fell to the Nuggets at No. 14.
Neither Doncic nor Porter played summer league, but they’re going head-to-head now – on social media.
Porter liked an Instagram comment calling Doncic overrated:
Dino Radoncic stuck up for Doncic, his former Real Madrid teammate:
Doncic liked Radoncic’s tweet.
Typical warning: Likes aren’t necessarily endorsements. No matter what Instagram and Twitter call the feature, people can use it for different reasons. It’s also easy to unintentionally like something.
But even if neither player intended to call his draft-classmate overrated, good luck convincing the other of that. Something benign can easily spiral into genuine resentment.
To Radoncic’s comment, Doncic’s loftier accolades give him more room to be overrated. Likewise, Porter falling out of the spotlight while injured gives him more room to be underrated.
Personally, I think both players are underrated. I had Doncic No. 2 and Porter No. 7 on my draft board, and nothing since the draft would push either player below their actual draft slot to me.
This weekend, the incoming crop of NBA rookies were getting their portraits taken, filling out surveys, and getting some tips to prepare them for the upcoming season.
Here are just a few photo highlights from the photo shoot day on Sunday. It’s your first look at some of the rookies in their new uniforms.
Donovan Mitchell isn’t just winning over Utah with his play on the court, it’s how he carries himself off it that is impressing.
Mitchell is part of the NBA players’ obsession with the Cheesecake Factory and was eating at one in Utah. That’s when he was approached by a young girl and fan who is a cancer patient at a nearby children’s hospital. She asked for a photo. She got much more.
That’s a class act.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — If Dwyane Wade plays this season, it will be in a Miami Heat uniform.
It’s still a significant “if.”
Wade, speaking Saturday night during an appearance at the Jr. NBA World Championship, told reporters that he doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll make a decision on whether to return to the heat this season.
He did make clear, however, that the Heat are the only team he’s considering.
Wade and Udonis Haslem, both of whom would be entering their 16th seasons if they continue, remain unsigned with about six weeks left before the start of training camp. Haslem has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat.
Wade said there is “no clock” on his decision. The Heat have indicated repeatedly they would like both Wade and Haslem back.
Isaiah Thomas‘ time in Cleveland did not go well. For anyone. After half a season they sent him to Los Angeles for young Lakers players who could better help the Cavs make one last push with LeBron James.
Thomas was barely on the court in Cleveland and a problem in the locker room off it, and when done he wasn’t saying great things about the city. That carried over to a live video on Instagram where he bashed Cleveland and said he understood why LeBron left.
Thomas, a guy trying to repair his reputation and get a payday next summer, quickly backtracked from that comment.
Thomas is in Denver now, where he will get run and touches off the bench, and a chance to show he is back closer to the fifth-in-the-MVP voting Thomas of just a couple of seasons ago. But when the Nuggets head to Cleveland on Nov. 1, Thomas can expect an expletive-laden welcome from Cleveland fans.