Is feud brewing between Luka Doncic and Michael Porter Jr.?

At one point, Luka Doncic and Michael Porter were considered potential No. 1 picks in the 2018 NBA draft.
After slipping behind Deandre Ayton and getting passed on by the Kings for some reason, Doncic went No. 3 to the Hawks on behalf of the Mavericks. Porter got hurt and fell to the Nuggets at No. 14.
Neither Doncic nor Porter played summer league, but they’re going head-to-head now – on social media.
Porter liked an Instagram comment calling Doncic overrated:
Dino Radoncic stuck up for Doncic, his former Real Madrid teammate:
Doncic liked Radoncic’s tweet.
Typical warning: Likes aren’t necessarily endorsements. No matter what Instagram and Twitter call the feature, people can use it for different reasons. It’s also easy to unintentionally like something.
But even if neither player intended to call his draft-classmate overrated, good luck convincing the other of that. Something benign can easily spiral into genuine resentment.
To Radoncic’s comment, Doncic’s loftier accolades give him more room to be overrated. Likewise, Porter falling out of the spotlight while injured gives him more room to be underrated.
Personally, I think both players are underrated. I had Doncic No. 2 and Porter No. 7 on my draft board, and nothing since the draft would push either player below their actual draft slot to me.