Is feud brewing between Luka Doncic and Michael Porter Jr.?

By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
At one point, Luka Doncic and Michael Porter were considered potential No. 1 picks in the 2018 NBA draft.

After slipping behind Deandre Ayton and getting passed on by the Kings for some reason, Doncic went No. 3 to the Hawks on behalf of the Mavericks. Porter got hurt and fell to the Nuggets at No. 14.

Neither Doncic nor Porter played summer league, but they’re going head-to-head now – on social media.

Porter liked an Instagram comment calling Doncic overrated:

Dino Radoncic‏ stuck up for Doncic, his former Real Madrid teammate:

Doncic liked Radoncic’s tweet.

Typical warning: Likes aren’t necessarily endorsements. No matter what Instagram and Twitter call the feature, people can use it for different reasons. It’s also easy to unintentionally like something.

But even if neither player intended to call his draft-classmate overrated, good luck convincing the other of that. Something benign can easily spiral into genuine resentment.

To Radoncic’s comment, Doncic’s loftier accolades give him more room to be overrated. Likewise, Porter falling out of the spotlight while injured gives him more room to be underrated.

Personally, I think both players are underrated. I had Doncic No. 2 and Porter No. 7 on my draft board, and nothing since the draft would push either player below their actual draft slot to me.

NBA schedule reduces back-to-backs, provides some mid-season homecomings

Via Twitter
By Kurt HelinAug 10, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
For a couple of seasons now, under Commissioner Adam Silver’s direction, the NBA has looked for ways to improve the regular-season product. The playoffs work, they have plenty of drama, but the marathon of an 82-game regular season can lead to some tired players and flat play.

Once again the NBA is trying to adjust to that, something evidenced by the drop of the full NBA season schedule on Friday. Here are a few notes along those lines:

• No team has a four-games-in-five-nights stretch.

• No team has eight-games-in-12-nights for the first time in NBA history.

• Back-to-backs are reduced to an average of 13.3 per team (meaning just under one-third of most team’s games are on one of a back-to-back). For comparison, that was at 14.4 last season, and four seasons ago a lot of teams had 20 back-to-backs (nearly half the schedule).

That’s all good. Coaches are still going to rest players and give them nights off, but that will happen less often now. Also, the league is pressuring teams not to rest players in big nationally televised games (and most of the time, when a team plays on TNT Thursday or an ABC weekend game, they will be coming off a day or two of rest). This is good for the longevity of players, and just for the level of play.

While we already knew about the opening week of the season and Christmas Day, there also were some new homecoming dates dropped with the full schedule release — we are going to have some fun midseason matchups:

• On Nov. 21 LeBron James returns to Cleveland wearing a Laker uniform. Don’t expect him to get booed like his return with the Heat, LeBron will get a warm welcome from the Cavaliers faithful — he brought them a title as promised.

• On Jan. 3 2019, Kawhi Leonard returns to San Antonio in a Toronto Raptors uniform, that will not be a warm welcome.

• On Jan. 14, 2019, Tony Parker will make his return to San Antonio wearing Charlotte Hornets’ teal.

• On Feb. 2, 2019, Blake Griffin returns to play the Clippers for the first time. He was traded away at the deadline last February, but by that point the Pistons had made their West Coast swing. This will be the first time Griffin takes on the shell of what was his former team.

• On Feb. 22, 2019, DeMar DeRozan returns to Toronto with the San Antonio Spurs. He will be greeted like a conquering hero, fans there love him.

John Wall: Wizards on same level of Celtics, Raptors, 76ers

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
John Wall – who notices you not listing him among the NBA’s top five point guards – also sees the Celtics, Raptors and 76ers emerging as the consensus top teams in the Eastern Conference.

And that doesn’t sit quite right with the Wizards star.

Wall, via Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports:

“I feel like we’re all equal,” Wall told Yahoo Sports recently from his annual backpack giveaway at Barry Farm. “None of them won a championship. This is no knock on no other team. Don’t get me wrong. Boston is a hell of a team. Philly has great young talent with those guys [Joel] Embiid, [Ben] Simmons. And Toronto, losing DeMar [DeRozan], they still get Kawhi [Leonard]. Y’all might have been to the Eastern Conference finals, where we haven’t been to, but none of y’all were going to the Finals. It was one guy going to the Finals. Ain’t nobody separated from nothing. I know one guy that separated himself from the Eastern Conference every year and that was LeBron James and the Cavs. Other than that … if you lose in the second round, or the conference finals, you still didn’t get to your ultimate goal.

Yes, LeBron James has ruled the Eastern Conference for the last eight years. But Wall previously called Washington’s goal reaching the conference finals. It’s disingenuous of Wall now to say that feat – accomplished by the Celtics and Raptors, but not the Wizards, in recent years – means nothing now.

Boston, Toronto and Philadelphia (which was younger and better than Washington last season) have all earned their favored status. The Wizards could join the mix, but odds are against it.

How he and his team is treated is clearly important to Wall, and his response is usually to inflate his and his team’s standing in his own mind. If that motivates him to turn his perception into reality, that’s great. But in the interim, it leaves him sounding silly.

Report: Cleveland, Cuyahoga County plan to use tax on Cavaliers playoff tickets to pay for arena upgrades

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
While LeBron James was in the midst of leading the Cavaliers to four straight NBA Finals, they got Cleveland and Cuyahoga County taxpayers to cover most costs of upgrading their arena.

LeBron left for the Lakers, and well…

Michael Powell of The New York Times:

Aspects of the financing look a touch shaky. City and county leaders plan to use a portion of the tax on Cavaliers playoff tickets to help pay off the arena bonds. That looks like a dodgy bet right now as the Cavaliers, shorn of James, may not even make the playoffs.

The Cavaliers advise no worries. They say they will front the money if the city and county have a shortfall — so long as the money is paid back to the team later.

With interest?

Taxpayer funding of arenas is somewhere between mostly and always a bad financial deal for taxpayers. Philosophically, that money can be put to better use – schools, police or just left in the hands of taxpayers – than subsidizing a billionaire’s business. (This is why the idea the Cavs were losing so much money was always misleading.) The wider economic benefits of publicly financed arenas are way overstated. They often just shift where people spend money on entertainment rather than generate new spending. And the people who negotiate these deals on behalf of taxpayers often get taken for a ride.

Case in point. LeBron dragged the Cavaliers to the Finals last year. The remnants of that team are unlikely to make the playoffs, leaving Cleveland and Cuyahoga County without playoff-ticket tax revenue.

Maybe the Cavs will surprise, reach the postseason and sell tickets for several extra home games. But that darn sure isn’t the bet I’d make.

Andre Iguodala on Kevin Durant: ‘He’s the most talented scorer of all-time. Hands down’

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Andre Iguodala said – eight years ago Kevin Durant would break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Now Durant’s teammate on the Warriors, Iguodala obviously hasn’t wavered in his opinion of Durant.

Iguodala, via Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:

People don’t appreciate him enough. He’s the most talented scorer of all-time. Hands down. He’s a walking 30 points. He’ll get 30 on 12 shots. That’s very, very hard to do. Very efficient. Most guys need to feel the ball in their hands a lot to get a rhythm. He doesn’t.

Durant might not even be the most talented scorer on his own team. Want to talk about underappreciated? Stephen Curry is right there.

Curry, Durant Michael Jordan and LeBron James comprise my candidates for most talented scorer of all-time. Jordan (defense) and LeBron (passing) have other elite skills that separate them in the overall greatest-of-all-time discussion, but in terms of just scoring, I’ll take those four.

Durant is probably the most well-rounded scorer of those four. He can score effectively from all three levels – 3-pointers, mid-range, paint. But Curry’s deep shooting and LeBron’s and Jordan’s ability to get inside are particularly valuable, and those three are no slouches from other areas.

So, this might come down to just how you define “most talented scorer.”

Under any reasonable definition, Durant belongs prominently in the discussion. But “hand down” No. 1? I wouldn’t go that far.