Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala on Kevin Durant: ‘He’s the most talented scorer of all-time. Hands down’

By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Andre Iguodala said – eight years ago Kevin Durant would break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Now Durant’s teammate on the Warriors, Iguodala obviously hasn’t wavered in his opinion of Durant.

Iguodala, via Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:

People don’t appreciate him enough. He’s the most talented scorer of all-time. Hands down. He’s a walking 30 points. He’ll get 30 on 12 shots. That’s very, very hard to do. Very efficient. Most guys need to feel the ball in their hands a lot to get a rhythm. He doesn’t.

Durant might not even be the most talented scorer on his own team. Want to talk about underappreciated? Stephen Curry is right there.

Curry, Durant Michael Jordan and LeBron James comprise my candidates for most talented scorer of all-time. Jordan (defense) and LeBron (passing) have other elite skills that separate them in the overall greatest-of-all-time discussion, but in terms of just scoring, I’ll take those four.

Durant is probably the most well-rounded scorer of those four. He can score effectively from all three levels – 3-pointers, mid-range, paint. But Curry’s deep shooting and LeBron’s and Jordan’s ability to get inside are particularly valuable, and those three are no slouches from other areas.

So, this might come down to just how you define “most talented scorer.”

Under any reasonable definition, Durant belongs prominently in the discussion. But “hand down” No. 1? I wouldn’t go that far.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens: ‘We’ve got eight, nine, maybe 10 guys that are starters’

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

The Celtics might be too deep.

They won 55 games last season with Gordon Hayward missing nearly the entire season. They reached the conference finals without Kyrie Irving and Hayward in the playoffs.

All five regular-season starters – Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Aron Baynes – return. So does playoff starter Terry Rozier. So does Hayward. So does Marcus Smart, whom Boston coach Brad Stevens has called the team’s “sixth starter” for years. So does Marcus Morris, who started in Detroit before joining these stacked Celtics and remains in his prime.

Make no mistake: Teams around the league envy this challenge. But it’s still a challenge.

Stevens on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

I think all of our guys realize that we have a really good thing going.

Part of being on a team is all being understanding that there’s nothing like experiencing winning together.

For me, it’s more about, we have a unique thing, and I think we all have to recognize that. The starting thing, the finishing and everything else – we’re going to have different lineups  out there, and everybody’s going to get an opportunity and lots of opportunities to make an impact.

We’ll just do it like we’ve always done it. Marcus Smart has come off the bench for two years, and I’ve never considered Marcus Smart to be a non-starter. I just think that you – we’re fortunate enough on our team that we’ve got eight, nine, maybe 10 guys that are starters. So, we’ll figure that out as the time comes.

And I do I think that our guys have a recognition overall about that’s not what it’s about. It’s about trying to be the best that we can be collectively. If we all do what we do to the best of our ability, it will benefit everybody individually.

But you only get so many chances to be part of a special group. And we’re pretty fortunate to be in this position. We need to take advantage of it.

Ten is probably pushing it. But the Celtics might actually have nine starting-caliber – i.e. top-150 – players.

How will that work?

Boston’s team success will help plenty. It’s harder for players to grumble about playing time when the team is winning.

Stevens also does a great job of giving players roles and getting them to buy in. These players fit different positional archetypes, allowing Stevens to give them each turns depending on situation.

And maybe only Rozier and Morris are playing for their next contract. As long as he stays healthy, Irving will likely command a max contract in free agency next summer no matter what. Horford ($30,123,015) and Baynes ($5,453,280) will probably opt in, though there’s a chance they’re playing to prove they deserve new contracts. Hayward, Tatum, Brown and Smart are locked in for multiple years.

Rozier has consistently struck the right tone in balancing his personal ambition with playing his role in Boston. That’s contagious. Stevens is adding to the culture with preemptive positive reinforcement.

The Celtics could get tangled in playing-time disputes, but they’re at least off to the right start for making this work.

Report: Mavericks’ investigation not done because investigators ‘being as thorough as humanly possible’

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Mavericks launched an investigation of their predatory work environment in February. A month ago, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the investigation should be completed by the end of July.

It’s now Aug. 10.

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

A Mavericks source on Wednesday told The News that the extra time is a result of the investigators, led by New York-based attorneys Anne Milgram and Evan Krutoy, “being as thorough as humanly possible, dotting their i’s and crossing their t’s.”

This is pretty hollow. I’m sure Silver already counted on the investigators being thorough when he said end of July.

But he also might have meant that more as an estimate than a deadline.

It’s far more important to investigate this well – to determine what went wrong and how to fix it – than finish by a certain date. If it requires an extra weeks to get this right, it will be worth it.

James Dolan wrote a song about not knowing what friend Harvey Weinstein was doing

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 10, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

There was a lot of soul searching from people in the entertainment industry who know and were close to former studio head Harvey Weinstein — and so many others in the industry — who were abusing their power and allegedly sexually assaulting women. How did these people turn a blind eye to what was happening? Or was it more than that?

Knicks’ and Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan is one of those people, he was a friend of Weinstein’s who was on the board of directors for The Weinstein Company for a time. Dolan and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry are both named in a lawsuit against The Weinstein Company board claiming and its members worked to conceal what Weinstein was doing.

Dolan has now written a song for his band about his feelings on Weinstein and these issues, and he performed it on the Fox New York morning show, something Ian Begley of ESPN recorded and Tweeted about.

Here are some of the lyrics of the song:

I should’ve known
I should’ve known
I should’ve thrown myself across his tracks
Stopped him from these vile attacks
I should have known
We believed and didn’t see
Through the lies he told us all
They led him to his endless fall
I should’ve known
I should’ve known

If all this seems a little late and, maybe, disingenuous, well, remember that former Knicks employee Anucha Browne Sanders successfully sued then Knicks’ coach and president Isiah Thomas and Dolan’s Madison Square Garden in 2007 for sexual harassment. Dolan had to pay out $11.6 million in that lawsuit. Dolan still thinks Sanders made her story up and that Thomas should have been cleared (and he re-hired Thomas to run the WNBA’s Liberty, something he still does).

Dolan feels he missed something with Weinstein, but this seems to be a pattern in his life. Maybe he’s recognized that and the harm it has caused, or maybe he doesn’t see the pattern at all.

Stephen Curry records impressive 71 at Web.com Tour event (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughAug 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is an NBA champion yet again. Still, even though Curry spends much of his time preparing for the NBA season, that doesn’t stop him from keeping his golf skills sharp.

Apparently.

Curry is reported to be a scratch golfer, and has played in events throughout the past couple of years. The Warriors point guard has cut his teeth on the Web.com Tour before, which is one rung below the professionals on the PGA Tour.

Needless to say, the competition is quite stiff.

During an event this week, Curry opened his first round at the Ellie Mae classic with a one-over-par 71. (He is eight shots off the lead after the first day.)

Curry even went so far as to whack a pin on No. 8.

This is pretty ridiculous, although it might not seem that impressive if you aren’t a golfer. The ability of Curry to be able to have a golf game that this good while maintaining a life that involves winning NBA championships — much less being a husband, father, and businessman — is downright amazing. I have all the time in the world to practice golf thanks to the schedule of being a writer and my handicap went UP by a stroke this year.

At this point, if I ever see Curry in an NBA locker room I’m not going to ask him any questions about the game. I’m just going to ask for tips on how to get consistency on my angle of attack.