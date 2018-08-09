Getty Images

Stephen Curry says Trump’s LeBron Tweet “rhetoric is all based in some longstanding racism”

By Kurt HelinAug 9, 2018, 6:47 PM EDT
Stephen Curry and LeBron James may be rivals on the court — the NBA sees it that way, they and their respective teams are headlining the Christmas Day games —  but when it comes to speaking out on social issues, Curry has LeBron’s back.

Days after LeBron helped open the “I Promise” school for the most at-risk youth in his hometown of Akron, President Donald Trump Tweeted out an insult aimed at both CNN reporter Don Lemon and the intelligence of LeBron. Other NBA players came to LeBron’s defense, as did big names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and even First Lady Melania Trump.

The day before teeing off in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, Curry was asked — again — about his reaction to Trump’s Tweet and told Logan Murdock of the Mercury News:

“Frustration,” said Curry, who will participate in Ellie Mae Classic Thursday. “That rhetoric is all based in some longstanding racism in terms of black men with a voice in power. Unfortunately, that’s being revealed more and more as the days go on.”

Curry is spot on with this.

Maybe Trump’s Tweet played well with his base, but it’s not going to have an NFL-style impact on the younger, more urban, and more diverse NBA fan base. The League will back its players, who it encourages to speak out on social issues. And those players have a very different power dynamic with NBA team owners than the one in the NFL. For Trump, there is no win here.

By the way, Curry shot a one-over-par 71 on the first day of the Web.com event, leaving him eight strokes off the lead heading into Day 2. His goal was to make the cut, which means he needs a strong Friday.

USA Basketball statement tries to put positive spin on NCAA’s rules announcement

By Kurt HelinAug 9, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
The response around the NBA has been lukewarm to the announcement of new NCAA rules on agents, player visits, and the ability of a few players to return to college after going undrafted. While a few things were obvious and welcome, the NBA and USA Basketball were caught off guard by the announcement, which they thought were still under negotiation (and there was not a rush because it will be at least 2021 and probably 2022). A lot of details are yet to be worked out.

USA Basketball released a statement to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports that was carefully bland.

The bottom line on all this is the NCAA jumped the gun to try to get a public relations win.

The details of this — starting with what high school players are “elite” and who gets to decide that — are far from settled. Negotiations are still going to take place, with the NBA and its players’ union at the forefront of determining how this will work. The NCAA will not get to dictate how this will all go down.

This announcement by the NCAA doubled-down on a flawed amateurism model, and until that changes the system will still be filled with “illicit” money and exploitation.

Michael Beasley on Lakers: “I think we can be exactly where we want to be at the end of the year”

By Kurt HelinAug 9, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Just how good are the LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers going to be?

Predictions have ranged from a three seed to out of the playoffs, and Las Vegas set the under/over for wins at 48.5. The only safe bet is that they are going to be in the middle of the playoff fight in a stacked and difficult West where the margin between the three seed and being out as the ninth seed will be very slim.

Michael Beasley is one of the new Lakers, and he has confidence in this squad — and all the other veterans like him who were added to the young core — will make it work. Here is what he told Bleacher Report.

But I think we’re a team that will be able to decide our own fate by how hard we work and how much we’re willing to sacrifice physically and mentally. I’m not going to put my foot in my mouth and say we’re going to win 25 championships or 75 games, no. But I’m confident that we got a group of guys that wants to play basketball the right way, wants to win and work hard. With that being said, I think we can be exactly where we want to be at the end of the year.

Spoken like a veteran, although “exactly where we want to be” can be interpreted a lot of ways. Management wants to be competitive while maintaing cap space for next summer, the Lakers likely will do exactly that. The players want to be contenders, but that seems an overreach. Does Beasley expect a roster with a lot of new faces to mesh well?

I don’t know for sure because we haven’t gotten together yet, but first thoughts: Running and spacing the floor will be so fun this year. It’s rare you play with three guys who average seven-plus assists, and we have it. For us to average 30 assists per game this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get somewhere around that number.

Assists have two parts: The pass and the made shot. Count me among the skeptics that envision the lack of shooting on this roster catching up with the Lakers and holding them back from being elite. That can be addressed via trade or players stepping up, but that is the most glaring concern on paper, and the lineups Luke Walton puts on the floor will evolve to where he finds guys who can space the floor. There are a lot of shot creators on this roster, a lot of high IQ guys, but if teams can clog the paint there isn’t room for anyone to operate.

Beasley, I expect, will have a solid season. He’s a guy with a role in the NBA now as a bench scorer, and while he told Bleacher Report he’d like more stability, he understands that doesn’t often come with his role. He’s matured. He gets it.

The Lakers are going to be good, a playoff team (barring major injuries), but just how good remains to be seen. Beasley is likely right, the Lakers after the All-Star break likely will have found a groove and be pretty dangerous, they just can’t stumble too much getting there. The West will be unforgiving this season.

 

 

 

Pistons’ Jon Leuer undergoes surgery for meniscus injury

By Dan FeldmanAug 9, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Unwilling to the pay the luxury tax, the Pistons let quietly productive Anthony Tolliver leave for the Timberwolves. That left a couple options for a stretch big behind Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond in Detroit:

  • Jon Leuer, a 29-year-old who missed 74 games last season due to injury
  • Henry Ellenson, a former first-round pick who has done little in two NBA seasons

Those choices look even thinner now.

Pistons release:

Veteran forward/center Jon Leuer underwent successful surgery on Wednesday, August 8 in New York in relation to a right medial meniscus injury that occurred during an offseason workout earlier this week.

Leuer will begin the rehabilitation process immediately and his return to full basketball activity will be updated prior to the start of training camp.

The severity of meniscus injuries can vary significantly. Leuer’s injury history is not encouraging.

This puts pressure on Ellenson to be rotation-worthy. If he’s not ready, perhaps Stanley Johnson can play some small-ball four.

But the Pistons, seemingly near the playoff border, lose margin for error.

Josh Hart comments on Lakers’ photo of LeBron James: ‘Why it look like he got a skirt on?’

By Dan FeldmanAug 9, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
The Lakers asked Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to tone down their social-media insults. After all, Los Angeles was courting LeBron James, a grown man who might not appreciate all that putdown peacocking.

But after he signed with the Lakers, LeBron is getting roped in whether he likes it or not.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

This is pretty tame. Josh Hart is just testing the line, and I doubt this crosses it.

But I wonder when one of the young Lakers will step over it and legitimately bother LeBron.