Rajon Rondo: ‘I’m ready to help develop Lonzo as much as possible’ (VIDEO)

Rajon Rondo has been many things during his time in the NBA. He was a champion with the Boston Celtics, and was at one time regarded to be one of the best point guards in the league. Most recently, Rondo has bounced around from team-to-team, sometimes alienating his front office and coach while also gaining fierce backing from many of his teammates.

He’s an enigma wrapped in a mystery wrapped in a question mark.

Rondo is also one of the newest members of the Los Angeles Lakers, part of the myriad veteran players LA signed under 1-year contracts during LeBron James‘s first season with the team.

Rondo can still play basketball, although the Lakers did just draft Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick two seasons ago. As such, there has been some question about which will get more playing time, and what the inevitable relationship will be between the two.

Now, it seems that Rondo is publicly saying that he will be there to help develop Ball in the capacity that he can. While speaking to TMZ, Rondo set as much.

Via TMZ:

I’m ready to help develop Lonzo as much as possible. If I’m not starting and he’s starting, he’s going to be ready to go and ready for anybody that comes his way, and we’ll be ready to roll.

Out of all the goofy guys that the Lakers signed while clearly hedging their bets on the free agency period in the summer of 2019, Rondo seems the most likely to be productive right away. Hehas had two seasons in a row where he has fulfilled a starter/backup role competently. The Lakers still might be a complete dumpster fire this year, even while LeBron wills them to wins, but Rondo could be a productive player in Los Angeles this year.