Pistons’ Jon Leuer undergoes surgery for meniscus injury

Unwilling to the pay the luxury tax, the Pistons let quietly productive Anthony Tolliver leave for the Timberwolves. That left a couple options for a stretch big behind Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond in Detroit:
- Jon Leuer, a 29-year-old who missed 74 games last season due to injury
- Henry Ellenson, a former first-round pick who has done little in two NBA seasons
Those choices look even thinner now.
Pistons release:
Veteran forward/center Jon Leuer underwent successful surgery on Wednesday, August 8 in New York in relation to a right medial meniscus injury that occurred during an offseason workout earlier this week.
Leuer will begin the rehabilitation process immediately and his return to full basketball activity will be updated prior to the start of training camp.
The severity of meniscus injuries can vary significantly. Leuer’s injury history is not encouraging.
This puts pressure on Ellenson to be rotation-worthy. If he’s not ready, perhaps Stanley Johnson can play some small-ball four.
But the Pistons, seemingly near the playoff border, lose margin for error.
The Lakers asked Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to tone down their social-media insults. After all, Los Angeles was courting LeBron James, a grown man who might not appreciate all that putdown peacocking.
But after he signed with the Lakers, LeBron is getting roped in whether he likes it or not.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
This is pretty tame. Josh Hart is just testing the line, and I doubt this crosses it.
But I wonder when one of the young Lakers will step over it and legitimately bother LeBron.
LeBron James will reportedly return to Cleveland with the Lakers on Nov. 21.
The Plain Dealer had fun with that.
Minnesota Twins broadcaster Kris Atteberry:
Nailed it.
Carmelo Anthony wanted a Carmelo Anthony Hawks jersey.
But Anthony spent only a week with Atlanta in the middle of the offseason, barely more than the minimum time necessary to get traded there, through waivers and bought out. Of course the Hawks weren’t going to –
That’s pretty sweet. Now, I want one (on my list right behind a Rasheed Wallace Hawks jersey).
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said he wanted LeBron to stay in the Eastern Conference.
With LeBron – who won the East the last eight years – leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers, Brown isn’t mincing words.
Brown on the “Pull Up with CJ McCollum” podcast, via NBC Sports Boston:
“Oh, we’re getting to the Finals,” Brown said. “No question about it.”
Of course Brown would never predict another team would win the East. But he didn’t have to declare so firmly Boston would would win. This opens him to mocking if he’s wrong.
Or boasting if he’s right.
I’m picking the Celtics to win the East. They’re extremely talented, versatile and well-coached. But the Raptors and 76ers aren’t far behind, and you can bet those teams will use Brown’s comments as motivation.