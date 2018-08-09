Pistons’ Jon Leuer undergoes surgery for meniscus injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unwilling to the pay the luxury tax, the Pistons let quietly productive Anthony Tolliver leave for the Timberwolves. That left a couple options for a stretch big behind Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond in Detroit:

Jon Leuer, a 29-year-old who missed 74 games last season due to injury

Henry Ellenson, a former first-round pick who has done little in two NBA seasons

Those choices look even thinner now.

Pistons release:

Veteran forward/center Jon Leuer underwent successful surgery on Wednesday, August 8 in New York in relation to a right medial meniscus injury that occurred during an offseason workout earlier this week. Leuer will begin the rehabilitation process immediately and his return to full basketball activity will be updated prior to the start of training camp.

The severity of meniscus injuries can vary significantly. Leuer’s injury history is not encouraging.

This puts pressure on Ellenson to be rotation-worthy. If he’s not ready, perhaps Stanley Johnson can play some small-ball four.

But the Pistons, seemingly near the playoff border, lose margin for error.