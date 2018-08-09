Hawks make Carmelo Anthony jersey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard speaks!

The infamously quiet star remained mostly quiet through a turbulent season, through a trade request and through a move to the Raptors.

But he finally opened up – I use that phrasing loosely – in a letter to the San Antonio Express-News. He opens:

San Antonio, I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say, and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU!

Leonard thanks the Spurs generally, Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich specifically and San Antonio fans then continues:

Through all the ups and downs – I’m glad there were many more ups! – I’ll never forget what we have shared and accomplished together. While I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, I’ll always remember the city and the people of San Antonio!

Though some are more heartfelt and less robotic, thank-you letters by traded players rarely say much significantly. This is no exception.

And that’s fine. Leonard didn’t owe anyone this letter. He can limit how much he reveals about himself publicly.

Leonard should be proud of what he accomplished in San Antonio, winning Finals MVP during the 2014 championship season and growing from a mid-first-round-pick into strong a regular-season MVP candidate.

But he was ready to move on, and with this perfunctory letter, he can check a box in the process.