Gordon Hayward wants Celtics fans to chant ‘Daddy’s always happy’ (VIDEO)

Gordon Hayward hasn’t seen much time on a basketball floor as a member of the Boston Celtics. However, when he does return to the team at the start of the season, he already has one idea for a chant that fans at the TD Garden can cheer for him.
While streaming on his twitch channel this week, Hayward said that he believes fans should break out a chant of “Daddy’s always happy” when he takes the court at home.
This is a reference to the viral video of Hayward reacting to the gender reveal of his latest child.
Via Twitter:
I, for one, think this is a great idea.
Let’s just get real weird with it.
Rajon Rondo has been many things during his time in the NBA. He was a champion with the Boston Celtics, and was at one time regarded to be one of the best point guards in the league. Most recently, Rondo has bounced around from team-to-team, sometimes alienating his front office and coach while also gaining fierce backing from many of his teammates.
He’s an enigma wrapped in a mystery wrapped in a question mark.
Rondo is also one of the newest members of the Los Angeles Lakers, part of the myriad veteran players LA signed under 1-year contracts during LeBron James‘s first season with the team.
Rondo can still play basketball, although the Lakers did just draft Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick two seasons ago. As such, there has been some question about which will get more playing time, and what the inevitable relationship will be between the two.
Now, it seems that Rondo is publicly saying that he will be there to help develop Ball in the capacity that he can. While speaking to TMZ, Rondo set as much.
Via TMZ:
I’m ready to help develop Lonzo as much as possible. If I’m not starting and he’s starting, he’s going to be ready to go and ready for anybody that comes his way, and we’ll be ready to roll.
Out of all the goofy guys that the Lakers signed while clearly hedging their bets on the free agency period in the summer of 2019, Rondo seems the most likely to be productive right away. Hehas had two seasons in a row where he has fulfilled a starter/backup role competently. The Lakers still might be a complete dumpster fire this year, even while LeBron wills them to wins, but Rondo could be a productive player in Los Angeles this year.
We got our first look at LeBron James in his new Los Angeles Lakers digs yesterday. They looked … sort of weird.
Maybe it was simply seeing LeBron in a Lakers jersey? Or perhaps it was because of the retro feel of the new Los Angeles kits? Either way, the reality is that LeBron is now a member of the Lakers and eventually we will all have to get used to it.
Still, it’s a novelty to see James doing his thing out in LA at this juncture in the game. Knowing as much, and wanting to get their fans amped up for the coming season, the Lakers organization released a video on Thursday that showed LeBron’s first workout in the purple and gold.
The video itself isn’t anything special: It’s LeBron doing what he does, breaking down guys from the mid-post and shooting fadeaway jumpers. He certainly worked up a sweat, and no doubt we can see that James is in shape given the work ethic that he has.
James playing for the Lakers makes sense. It’s also completely odd. I wonder how long it will take me to fully accept this new reality.
Carmelo Anthony wanted one.
So, the Atlanta Hawks made an Anthony Hawks’ jersey (which now all of us want one of).
LeBron James had some fun with that.
Well played LeBron. Well played.
(For any of you confused, Oklahoma City traded Anthony to Atlanta, and in a pre-agreed upon deal, Anthony was bought out and waived by the Hawks, he never played a game for them. Anthony will soon sign with the Rockets for the coming season.)
The response around the NBA has been lukewarm to the announcement of new NCAA rules on agents, player visits, and the ability of a few players to return to college after going undrafted. While a few things were obvious and welcome, the NBA and USA Basketball were caught off guard by the announcement, which they thought were still under negotiation (and there was not a rush because it will be at least 2021 and probably 2022). A lot of details are yet to be worked out.
USA Basketball released a statement to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports that was carefully bland.
The bottom line on all this is the NCAA jumped the gun to try to get a public relations win.
The details of this — starting with what high school players are “elite” and who gets to decide that — are far from settled. Negotiations are still going to take place, with the NBA and its players’ union at the forefront of determining how this will work. The NCAA will not get to dictate how this will all go down.
This announcement by the NCAA doubled-down on a flawed amateurism model, and until that changes the system will still be filled with “illicit” money and exploitation.