Charles Oakley gets fine, no jail time in casino-cheating case

Former Knicks/Bulls/Raptors/Wizards/Rockets forward Charles Oakley reportedly tried to cheat three times at a Las Vegas casino last month and initially faced a felony charge.
TMZ:
Charles Oakley pled no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct
Oak will not serve ANY jail time. We’re told Oakley’s punishment is a $1,000 fine.
All things considered, that could have gone much worse for him.
James Dolan took steps toward selling the New York Knicks.
But just because you take steps toward the door doesn’t mean you’re exiting.
Dolan, via FOX 5:
“No, we’re not going to sell,” said Dolan
Sorry, Knicks fans.
From their inception, the Magic created a distinctive look with their pinstripes uniforms. When they’ve maintained that key feature, their uniforms have been pretty good. When they’ve strayed from it, their uniforms have suffered.
Next season, Orlando will go back toward its original look with alternate uniforms.
John Denton of the Magic:
Also, the Magic will occasionally don blue, pinstriped uniforms that closely resemble the ones worn from 1994-98. In addition to featuring the thinly spaced pinstripes that were used in the original 1989-90 uniforms, this season’s jerseys will sport “Orlando’’ in familiar script across the chest. The `a’ in Orlando will once again be replaced by a Magic-themed silver star. Also, the numbers will be in a distinctive script used years ago by the Magic.
The waistline of the shorts will be trimmed in black and white and in the center will feature another classic Magic logo with silver stars dotting the `i’ and replacing the `a.’ Also making a return: The large, eye-catching silver stars on each side of the shorts.
These aren’t incredibly different from Orlando’s current blue uniforms. But they’re different enough to sell jerseys and, considering Shaq-Penny nostalgia, create a cool look.
The Knicks will do Joakim Noah a huge favor by stretching him this offseason, allowing him to move on rather than spending the season on a team that no longer wants him just in case it can trade him during the next year or two.
He’s already apparently feeling quite free.
TMZ:
The New York Knicks player was leaving a vintage French boutique in Santa Monica on Monday — when he decided it was time for a wardrobe change.
What are you doing, Noah?
If the shorts at summer league didn’t do enough for you, here’s LeBron James in a full Lakers uniform.
LeBron posted these photos to Instagram:
I’m more interested in seeing LeBron play for the Lakers, but I suppose digesting this image is the first step.