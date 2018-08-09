Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: ‘We’re getting to the Finals. No question about it’

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said he wanted LeBron to stay in the Eastern Conference.
With LeBron – who won the East the last eight years – leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers, Brown isn’t mincing words.
Brown on the “Pull Up with CJ McCollum” podcast, via NBC Sports Boston:
“Oh, we’re getting to the Finals,” Brown said. “No question about it.”
Of course Brown would never predict another team would win the East. But he didn’t have to declare so firmly Boston would would win. This opens him to mocking if he’s wrong.
Or boasting if he’s right.
I’m picking the Celtics to win the East. They’re extremely talented, versatile and well-coached. But the Raptors and 76ers aren’t far behind, and you can bet those teams will use Brown’s comments as motivation.
Carmelo Anthony wanted a Carmelo Anthony Hawks jersey.
But Anthony spent only a week with Atlanta in the middle of the offseason, barely more than the minimum time necessary to get traded there, through waivers and bought out. Of course the Hawks weren’t going to –
That’s pretty sweet. Now, I want one (on my list right behind a Rasheed Wallace Hawks jersey).
Kawhi Leonard speaks!
The infamously quiet star remained mostly quiet through a turbulent season, through a trade request and through a move to the Raptors.
But he finally opened up – I use that phrasing loosely – in a letter to the San Antonio Express-News. He opens:
San Antonio,
I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say, and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU!
Leonard thanks the Spurs generally, Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich specifically and San Antonio fans then continues:
Through all the ups and downs – I’m glad there were many more ups! – I’ll never forget what we have shared and accomplished together.
While I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, I’ll always remember the city and the people of San Antonio!
Though some are more heartfelt and less robotic, thank-you letters by traded players rarely say much significantly. This is no exception.
And that’s fine. Leonard didn’t owe anyone this letter. He can limit how much he reveals about himself publicly.
Leonard should be proud of what he accomplished in San Antonio, winning Finals MVP during the 2014 championship season and growing from a mid-first-round-pick into strong a regular-season MVP candidate.
But he was ready to move on, and with this perfunctory letter, he can check a box in the process.
James Dolan took steps toward selling the New York Knicks.
But just because you take steps toward the door doesn’t mean you’re exiting.
Dolan, via FOX 5:
“No, we’re not going to sell,” said Dolan
Sorry, Knicks fans.
Former Knicks/Bulls/Raptors/Wizards/Rockets forward Charles Oakley reportedly tried to cheat three times at a Las Vegas casino last month and initially faced a felony charge.
TMZ:
Charles Oakley pled no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct
Oak will not serve ANY jail time. We’re told Oakley’s punishment is a $1,000 fine.
All things considered, that could have gone much worse for him.