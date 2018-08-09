Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: ‘We’re getting to the Finals. No question about it’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said he wanted LeBron to stay in the Eastern Conference.

With LeBron – who won the East the last eight years – leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers, Brown isn’t mincing words.

Brown on the “Pull Up with CJ McCollum” podcast, via NBC Sports Boston:

“Oh, we’re getting to the Finals,” Brown said. “No question about it.”

Of course Brown would never predict another team would win the East. But he didn’t have to declare so firmly Boston would would win. This opens him to mocking if he’s wrong.

Or boasting if he’s right.

I’m picking the Celtics to win the East. They’re extremely talented, versatile and well-coached. But the Raptors and 76ers aren’t far behind, and you can bet those teams will use Brown’s comments as motivation.