Report: LeBron James returning to Cleveland with Lakers on Nov. 21

By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2018, 8:07 PM EDT
The last time LeBron James played in Cleveland, I wrote:

LeBron looked beat.

By the Warriors, by the burden he carried leading an underwhelming supporting cast to the NBA Finals, by the weight of his second Cleveland tenure possibly ending.

He’ll probably return replenished – by the California sun, by losing the stress of carrying the Cavaliers, by joining a Lakers team that hasn’t gone stale.

When will that happen? Though Lakers at Cavs didn’t make the NBA’s announced list of key games, word has still emerged.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

This will be one of the most anticipated games on the schedule, and all eyes will be on Cleveland fans. They won’t boo and shout obscenities at LeBron like when he first returned with the Heat, but I’m not sure he’ll get a full standing ovation, either. Many Cavaliers fans seemingly made peace with LeBron leaving again long before it happened. A championship goes a long way. But LeBron departing still stings.

I expect a mixed reception, with the cheers far outweighing the boos – but I’m far from certain. This will be a date to circle to find out.

Report: Knicks to trade or stretch Joakim Noah

By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2018, 6:55 PM EDT
The Knicks – even after firing Jeff Hornacek and hiring David Fizdale – planned to stretch Joakim Noah after Sept. 1.

Apparently nothing changed this summer.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN:

Unless general manager Scott Perry can find a trade that includes Noah, the Knicks will use the NBA’s waive-and-stretch provision to release Noah sometime after Sept. 1, league sources said.

The Knicks almost certainly won’t trade Noah, who’s guaranteed $18,530,000 next season and $19,295,000 the following season. He has arguably the NBA’s worst contract, and New York would have to attach significant sweeteners to unload him.

That leaves the stretch provision.

By executing it after September begins, the Knicks would pay his entire $18,530,000 salary this season. Better to get that out of the way during what projects to be a down year with Kristaps Porzingis hurt and the rest of the roster lacking.

Then, the $19,295,000 remaining on Noah’s contract would get spread over the following three seasons in equal $6,431,667 cap hits. New York would open an extra $12,863,333 in cap space next summer (minus a roster charge if the Knicks have fewer than 12 players).

That $12 million-ish could go a long way in free agency. The Knicks offer a huge market and a rising team, they’d appeal to many players.

But the Knicks could get this same benefit next summer. They could wait until they line up free agents who require that extra cap space then stretch Noah. By delaying, New York would also leave open the possibility of trading Noah.

If free agents forgo the Knicks next summer, New York could also decide just to pay Noah his entire salary in 2019-20 and get it over with rather than incurring unmovable $6,431,667 cap hits in each 2020-21 and 2021-22.

So, why stretch him this offseason? It’s mostly a huge favor to Noah. He wants to play, and the 33-year-old doesn’t fit the Knicks’ rebuild. This allows him to find his next team before the season.

It also removes a potential malcontent from the locker room (though New York could just tell him to stay home) and opens a roster spot.

Ultimately, the Knicks are mandating they put their 2019 cap space to better use than they could in 2020 and 2021 – nearly a year before they must make that call.

Bucks to end NBA’s longest Christmas-game drought

By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo is emerging as a superstar on and off the court. He finished sixth and MVP voting and second – between LeBron James and Stephen Curry – in All-Star voting last season. And he’s just 24.

The latest sign of Antetokounmpo’s rise: He got the Milwaukee Bucks a game on Christmas, the NBA’s premier regular-season date.

The Bucks will visit the Knicks on Dec. 25 in a telling matchup. New York got the game because of its huge market. Milwaukee, which hasn’t won a playoff series in 18 years, needed a generational star like Antetokounmpo.

This will be the Bucks’ first Christmas game in 41 years, breaking the NBA’s longest such drought.

The Hawks haven’t played on Christmas since 1989. Charlotte – which debuted as an expansion team the year prior – has never played on Christmas, but the franchise’s history has a gap when the original Hornets moved to New Orleans and became the Pelicans (before Charlotte reemerged as the Bobcats). The Grizzlies, who debuted as an expansion team in 1995, have also never played on Christmas.

Here’s when each current NBA franchise last played on Christmas:

image

John Wall says he talked to DeMarcus Cousins about joining forces but timing wrong

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins are buddies, going back to Kentucky in college when they teamed up (with Patrick Patterson) on a 35-3 team that went to the Elite Eight before bowing out.

Since they both got to the NBA the duo has talked about teaming up again — and they did so last summer, too, the timing was just off. Wall spoke to Ben Standig of The Sports Capitol about it (the story is behind a pay wall, but if you’re a DC sports fan you should be investing in their coverage).

“At the time I [thought] we needed a center who could play right [away],” Wall told The Sports Capitol about his free agency talks with Cousins. “Nine times out of 10 [Cousins] is not going to be ready at the beginning of the season. I think we need a guy who can be a starting center right now.”

Cousins, coming off a torn Achilles, more likely will not be ready to play until, at best, between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Cousins signed with Golden State, a team that can wait for him to get healthy and not pressure him to be back because they need the wins.

Washington will need the wins from their opening game (and they have a big, nationally televised game Oct. 20 against Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors). Washington ended up signing Dwight Howard at center, who is healthy and was solid for Charlotte last season.

NBA players discuss teaming up all the time, but usually practical considerations get in the way. That’s what happened here. Cousins wasn’t getting July 1 offers and started calling around, but the Wizards were never going to be a good fit. Not now, anyway.

Cousins will be a free agent again next summer, and then the Kentucky reunion talk can start again.

NCAA reforms sound great, but will they make real difference on the ground?

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
NCAA has taken steps to start to catch up with the rest of the world in regards to hoops recruiting and players turning professional. Players identified as elite by USA Basketball can have conversations with agents starting July 1 entering their senior season of high school (once the NBA announces high school players will be eligible for the draft again, likely in 2021 or ’22). Also, players who go undrafted will have the chance to return to college and play.

These are smart moves. On paper. But the devil is in the details, and those seem to be amiss. For example, did the NCAA reach out to USA Basketball, the NBA, or the NBA players’ union about any of this?

No, something others reported and I can confirm.

Or, will the ability to return to college really make big changes on the ground for players?

No, not much.

That’s because there’s a caveat: Players invited to the NBA’s official Draft Combine who go undrafted can return to college. There are around 60 players a season invited to that camp, and that includes international players, and the majority get feedback that keeps them in the draft. Some players this season went to the combine (without an agent), got feedback from teams, then decided to return to college before the NCAA’s deadline. That’s not going to change much.

So every year, a couple of players who went undrafted may decide to return to college.

However, this does not mean a player not invited to the Combine can just throw his hat in the ring then return to the next season at whatever university he attends. This rule change sounds great, but we’re really talking about a handful of players who will have a choice to make.

Also, “elite” is defined by getting an invite to a USA Basketball camp, except the NCAA gave USA Basketball no heads up about that, and they may not want the job.

The NCAA’s rule changes — particularly in terms of letting agents and players talk, but also increased recruiting visits and more — are positives, but this seems rushed through and these changes are no panacea. The flow of money from shoe companies and agents to players and those who can influence them is not going to stop, it’s just going to find new avenues.

Also, the rules do not allow players to benefit from their likeness — they can’t sign endorsement deals — and that will keep the illicit money flowing. The basic model of amateurism needs to be addressed, but the NCAA and its member institutions are not ready for that conversation because the big schools make too much money off the current system.