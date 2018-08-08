Getty Images

NCAA reforms sound great, but will they make real difference on the ground?

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
NCAA has taken steps to start to catch up with the rest of the world in regards to hoops recruiting and players turning professional. Players identified as elite by USA Basketball can have conversations with agents starting July 1 entering their senior season of high school (once the NBA announces high school players will be eligible for the draft again, likely in 2021 or ’22). Also, players who go undrafted will have the chance to return to college and play.

These are smart moves. On paper. But the devil is in the details, and those seem to be amiss. For example, did the NCAA reach out to USA Basketball, the NBA, or the NBA players’ union about any of this?

No, something others reported and I can confirm.

Or, will the ability to return to college really make big changes on the ground for players?

No, not much.

That’s because there’s a caveat: Players invited to the NBA’s official Draft Combine who go undrafted can return to college. There are around 60 players a season invited to that camp, and that includes international players, and the majority get feedback that keeps them in the draft. Some players this season went to the combine (without an agent), got feedback from teams, then decided to return to college before the NCAA’s deadline. That’s not going to change much.

So every year, a couple of players who went undrafted may decide to return to college.

However, this does not mean a player not invited to the Combine can just throw his hat in the ring then return to the next season at whatever university he attends. This rule change sounds great, but we’re really talking about a handful of players who will have a choice to make.

Also, “elite” is defined by getting an invite to a USA Basketball camp, except the NCAA gave USA Basketball no heads up about that, and they may not want the job.

The NCAA’s rule changes — particularly in terms of letting agents and players talk, but also increased recruiting visits and more — are positives, but this seems rushed through and these changes are no panacea. The flow of money from shoe companies and agents to players and those who can influence them is not going to stop, it’s just going to find new avenues.

Also, the rules do not allow players to benefit from their likeness — they can’t sign endorsement deals — and that will keep the illicit money flowing. The basic model of amateurism needs to be addressed, but the NCAA and its member institutions are not ready for that conversation because the big schools make too much money off the current system.

It’s official: Lakers vs. Warriors, 76ers vs. Celtics headline Christmas games as NBA drops big games

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
The NBA has released the big news days of the schedule — opening night, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. day. Fans are going to get what they want: a heavy dose of Stephen Curry and Golden State, LeBron James and the Lakers, plus the revived rivalry of the Celtics and 76ers.

Here are the significant dates to note released Wednesday (the rest of the schedule comes out Friday):

Opening night, Oct. 16: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors. The battle for supremacy in the East starts opening night, while Russell Westbrook and Paul George get to watch the Warriors raise another championship banner, then try to wipe that smug smile off their faces.

Oct. 17: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns. Houston has to open its run against Anthony Davis and company, then we get our first regular-season look at No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.

Oct. 18: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron makes his Lakers debut on the road against Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and the Trail Blazers. It may be Game 1 for both teams, but in a brutal West all these matchups of teams fighting for playoff slots will matter. LeBron’s home debut is two days later, Saturday Oct. 20, vs. Houston.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz. Five games again on Christmas for the day the NBA owns (well, besides your family and all that stuff). LeBron vs. Curry and Kevin Durant headline the day as expected, as well as another Boston/Philly clash. The fun ones will be that Thunder and Rockets game, and it’s great to see Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz land a prime-time slot. They have earned it.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 21, 2019: New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers. A TNT triple-header of teams fans love to watch (and Memphis, which if healthy is going to be sneaky good this season).

Here is the full schedule released so far, the rest will be released Friday.

Stephen Curry says he, Warriors not fazed by power shift to West

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, taking a 35-win team and making them a threat in a deep West. Carmelo Anthony is joining the Rockets. DeMar DeRozan has been added to the Spurs. It’s not just them, literally every team in the Western Conference got better this off-season — even bottom two Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings should be noticeably improved.

How does Stephen Curry feel about that? He said this was to be expected and the Warriors will be ready for it, speaking to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area about this coming season.

“If you go through history, there’s has been blockbuster moves and trades every year, or most years,” he said. “Every team is trying to beat the champs, so nothing is really surprising. You just sit back and survey the league, survey what’s going on, and how we can get back on top this coming year and three-peat.

“There’s been some big names, obviously, with LeBron (James) and other guys moving. We need to control what we can control and be a better team this year. We have a couple new additions, so we’ve got to hit the ground running in September, in training camp. As every year is, chasing a championship, a different year and you can’t just carbon copy what you did last year and be successful.”

The Warriors big-name move this summer was adding DeMarcus Cousins, although he likely will not be back until Christmas or later. The Warriors can bring him along slowly because when they really need him is the playoffs — even a slowed and lessened Cousins is an upgrade over Zaza Pachulia. That said, when the game is on the line late, Cousins will be on the bench watching the “death lineup” with Draymond Green playing the five. That will remain the Warriors’ best lineup.

This weekend Curry will be playing in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae — a stop on the Web.com tour (the secondary tour, behind the PGA Tour). Curry played in it last year and despite being near a scratch golfer he missed the cut by 11 strokes. That said, this is a course he plays a lot and he believes he can do much better.

“As a true golf nut, whether I can execute it or not is another question. But I feel like I can shave off 11 shots. Who knows what the cut will be this year? But that’s my goal.

“I feel like I could use the experience last year and the few chances I get to play tournament golf to my advantage and see what happens. I’ve just got to get off to a better start and not hit it into a cupholder or a golf cart on the first shot.”

 

NCAA changing rule to allow undrafted players to return to college, some agent contact

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
The NCAA is slowly starting to catch up to reality.

In a dramatic change for the institution that brings it more in line with the coming high schoolers being able to be drafted into the NBA (in 2022, probably), the NCAA announced new rules will allow “elite” players to have contact with agents, then, if not drafted, return to play in college. Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports had a good summary on Twitter.

This is a step in the right direction. One that should have been taken long ago, but a step.

It takes the risk out of declaring for the draft, right now players have to declare, not sign with an agent, get invited to the NBA’s pre-draft combine, get feedback from teams, then make their call. Every year guys go through the process and jump in only to go undrafted, and then they are stuck. Now a return to college is an option for them (but only if they were invited to the combine, those not invited would not be allowed to return, which in practice means few players will use it). All players can also have more college visits under the new rules.

When the NBA starts drafting youth out of high school again, a lot of young players are going to think they belong — or get bad advice from a family member/agent that they are ready — and jump in the waters to only go undrafted. Now that will not hang them up from going to college still. It will be interesting to see how the process plays out, will a player be able to, for example, “commit” to UCLA unless they get drafted?

This all comes in the wake of the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting and the money that flows through it. These rules also will not drive the money out of the sport, a lot of it comes from the shoe companies (to get elite athletes to the colleges they sponsor) and that money will find a new path if the old ones are cut off. There also will be challenges with this new system (or any one put in place).

These moves are a start, and a good one. Personally, I would love to see a “baseball-style” system where if a player does choose to play in college he is committed there at least two seasons — so the player develops, to end the painful one-and-done era in college that is not good for the sport and, far more importantly, get closer to the idea that universities that should be about educating and providing chances to young athletes, not just exploiting them for cash.

Still, these moves are good first step by the NCAA.

Jahlil Okafor reportedly reaches partially-guaranteed deal with Pelicans

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
4 Comments

Jahlil Okafor is getting another chance — but he’s going to have to prove he still has a fit in the NBA to make it work.

The New Orleans Pelicans are bringing the 2015 No. 3 pick in for training camp, but on a partially guaranteed deal, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free-agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told ESPN.

A source told ESPN that Okafor’s deal includes a partial guarantee for the 2018-19 season and a team option for the following season.

Okafor played for both the Sixers and Nets last season, was not healthy much of the time, and was on the court for just 353 minutes total all season (across 26 games).

It’s a good roll of the dice by the Pelcians, with little downside for them.

There is a rotation spot available in New Orleans if Okafor can show he’s healthy and earn it. Anthony Davis is going to start at center (with Nikola Mirotic at the four), then when he goes to the bench Julius Randle may get some small-ball minutes at the five, plus Cheick Diallo and Alexis Ajinca are on the roster, but there are minutes available. Okafor needs to show he can run the floor and play the up-tempo style the Pelicans employ.

The game has quickly evolved away from Okafor’s below the rim, back-to-the-basket offensive game, plus he has been a liability on defense. However, he can set picks and roll to the rim and find ways to contribute.

If he can find enough, he will play next season in New Orleans, but it’s on him now to prove he has real NBA value.