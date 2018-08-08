Getty Images

NCAA changing rule to allow undrafted players to return to college, some agent contact

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NCAA is slowly starting to catch up to reality.

In a dramatic change for the institution that brings it more in line with the coming high schoolers being able to be drafted into the NBA (in 2022, probably), the NCAA announced new rules will allow “elite” players to have contact with agents, then, if not drafted, return to play in college. Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports had a good summary on Twitter.

This is a step in the right direction. One that should have been taken long ago, but a step.

It takes the risk out of declaring for the draft, right now players have to declare, not sign with an agent, get invited to the NBA’s pre-draft combine, get feedback from teams, then make their call. Every year guys go through the process and jump in only to go undrafted, and then they are stuck. Now a return to college is an option for them (but only if they were invited to the combine, those not invited would not be allowed to return). All players can also have more college visits under the new rules.

When the NBA starts drafting youth out of high school again, a lot of young players are going to think they belong — or get bad advice from a family member/agent that they are ready — and jump in the waters to only go undrafted. Now that will not hang them up from going to college still. It will be interesting to see how the process plays out, will a player be able to, for example, “commit” to UCLA unless they get drafted?

This all comes in the wake of the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting and the money that flows through it. These rules also will not drive the money out of the sport, a lot of it comes from the shoe companies (to get elite athletes to the colleges they sponsor) and that money will find a new path if the old ones are cut off. There also will be challenges with this new system (or any one put in place).

These moves are a start, and a good one. Personally, I would love to see a “baseball-style” system where if a player does choose to play in college he is committed there at least two seasons — so the player develops, to end the painful one-and-done era in college that is not good for the sport and, far more importantly, get closer to the idea that universities that should be about educating and providing chances to young athletes, not just exploiting them for cash.

Still, these moves are good first step by the NCAA.

Stephen Curry says he, Warriors not fazed by power shift to West

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, taking a 35-win team and making them a threat in a deep West. Carmelo Anthony is joining the Rockets. DeMar DeRozan has been added to the Spurs. It’s not just them, literally every team in the Western Conference got better this off-season — even bottom two Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings should be noticeably improved.

How does Stephen Curry feel about that? He said this was to be expected and the Warriors will be ready for it, speaking to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area about this coming season.

“If you go through history, there’s has been blockbuster moves and trades every year, or most years,” he said. “Every team is trying to beat the champs, so nothing is really surprising. You just sit back and survey the league, survey what’s going on, and how we can get back on top this coming year and three-peat.

“There’s been some big names, obviously, with LeBron (James) and other guys moving. We need to control what we can control and be a better team this year. We have a couple new additions, so we’ve got to hit the ground running in September, in training camp. As every year is, chasing a championship, a different year and you can’t just carbon copy what you did last year and be successful.”

The Warriors big-name move this summer was adding DeMarcus Cousins, although he likely will not be back until Christmas or later. The Warriors can bring him along slowly because when they really need him is the playoffs — even a slowed and lessened Cousins is an upgrade over Zaza Pachulia. That said, when the game is on the line late, Cousins will be on the bench watching the “death lineup” with Draymond Green playing the five. That will remain the Warriors’ best lineup.

This weekend Curry will be playing in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae — a stop on the Web.com tour (the secondary tour, behind the PGA Tour). Curry played in it last year and despite being near a scratch golfer he missed the cut by 11 strokes. That said, this is a course he plays a lot and he believes he can do much better.

“As a true golf nut, whether I can execute it or not is another question. But I feel like I can shave off 11 shots. Who knows what the cut will be this year? But that’s my goal.

“I feel like I could use the experience last year and the few chances I get to play tournament golf to my advantage and see what happens. I’ve just got to get off to a better start and not hit it into a cupholder or a golf cart on the first shot.”

 

Jahlil Okafor reportedly reaches partially-guaranteed deal with Pelicans

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
4 Comments

Jahlil Okafor is getting another chance — but he’s going to have to prove he still has a fit in the NBA to make it work.

The New Orleans Pelicans are bringing the 2015 No. 3 pick in for training camp, but on a partially guaranteed deal, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free-agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told ESPN.

A source told ESPN that Okafor’s deal includes a partial guarantee for the 2018-19 season and a team option for the following season.

Okafor played for both the Sixers and Nets last season, was not healthy much of the time, and was on the court for just 353 minutes total all season (across 26 games).

It’s a good roll of the dice by the Pelcians, with little downside for them.

There is a rotation spot available in New Orleans if Okafor can show he’s healthy and earn it. Anthony Davis is going to start at center (with Nikola Mirotic at the four), then when he goes to the bench Julius Randle may get some small-ball minutes at the five, plus Cheick Diallo and Alexis Ajinca are on the roster, but there are minutes available. Okafor needs to show he can run the floor and play the up-tempo style the Pelicans employ.

The game has quickly evolved away from Okafor’s below the rim, back-to-the-basket offensive game, plus he has been a liability on defense. However, he can set picks and roll to the rim and find ways to contribute.

If he can find enough, he will play next season in New Orleans, but it’s on him now to prove he has real NBA value.

PBT Mailbag: Where does DeMarcus Cousins land after Warriors?

AP
By Dane CarbaughAug 8, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Submit your questions to the mailbag by e-mailing pbtmailbag@gmail.com.

This week’s mailbag is smack in the middle of summer, with not much to talk about save for Donald Trump literally being racist toward LeBron James. And here I thought August was going to be relaxing.

I was heartened by the response that fans, the league, and players had to Trump’s tweet about James this past week. It was an excellent reminder that the stupid just need to scream louder as their soapbox gets cut lower and lower.

Meanwhile, as James funds the education of real human beings, Trump is moving forward with the SPACE FORCE which sounds like it was a CW Saturday morning cartoon show from 1999 that got cancelled after one season. I mean, it’s definitely cool that LeBron could both physically and culturally dunk on that guy, but the fact that we even have to write stories about this is insane.

Put it this way: Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought my name would be on the NBC Sports masthead. Having to write stories about the guy from Home Alone 2 insulting the best NBA player of all time while under that masthead induces an emotion that is completely beyond description.

The mantra in the NBA is always about just making it to the start of the season come fall, but I’m not sure if that can save us this time, guys.

Let’s get to your questions.

Eliot

Where does Boogie end up in 2019? No way he fits into the Golden State system. So where does he end up?
Toronto?(Beavertails & salmon jerky) Orlando?(unlimited touches) Clippers?(big market & BIG BALLMAR BUCKS) DA KNICKS?(Dolan craves star power players)

Who wants this coach killer 20 techs a season immature whiner? Hint: he cant play for his fav coach in Malone. Nuggets already have an adult at center. Time for Cuz to think about “chess move” to China. Checkmate!

This reads as though a Sacramento Kings fan, drunk on stashed bottles of Pliny the Elder and Alizé, decided to write me an e-mail. Bolstered by their sixth-straight viewing of Lady Bird, they decided to fire off an e-mail that is only tangentially related to the NBA and underwritten with the faintest understanding of the last 10 years of NBA transactions.

Frankly, I love it.

The idea that DeMarcus Cousins is a volatile player while on the basketball court is nothing new. It’s been proven over the course of his career, and according to ESPN he has accumulated 118 technical fouls in his eight years in the league. But what so many fans seem to get wrong is the idea that they can discount who Cousins is because of his emotional outbursts.

Look, I get it. My best friend is a Kings fan, and that poor bastard was always going off about how Cousins was making a fool of himself and in some cases, even putting the team in danger of being non-competitive. I mostly thought he was being sarcastic, but I digress. I mean, the guy let Meyers Leonard be his foil for years. It takes a special kind of dummy to be the best center in the NBA while also letting a backup big man get under your skin like that.

The real issue with Cousins in 2019 will not be his demeanor, nor has it ever been. Teams in the NBA want to win and they are always willing to pay players with potential character issues if they believe doing so will get them closer to that goal. Cousins will have an interesting time finding a suitor next season largely because of his torn Achilles.

But no matter the case, even if Cousins looks middling in his return late in the year for Warriors, some team with a massive amount of cap space next year — likely one who does not typically sign big-time free agents — well throw a truckload of money at him. That’s just sort of how it works.

Meanwhile, Eliot, I have to assume you are a Kings fan. I’m sorry your cool billionaire owner turned out to be such a goober.

Lee

Do you see the Mavericks topping 40 wins?

Westgate released their odds for the 2018-19 NBA season and the Dallas Mavericks were at a STRONG at 34.5 wins. That feels about right, even with Dirk Nowitzki returning to help mentor some of this young roster. The real problem is not that Dallas is relying on an aging Nowitzki to get them through, it’s that they are still so incredibly young.

Even with Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. in the bag, it takes a special kind of talent to move a roster with young lottery picks up the playoff standings. That’s to say nothing of the idea that the West has become significantly more difficult. It’s not just about LeBron. It’s about all these teams out West continuing to mesh together after 2016.

At this point, the best outcome for Dallas is that nobody gets seriously injured and DeAndre Jordan plays above the slowly declining output we’ve seen from him lately. The Mavericks aren’t winning 40 games but it’s fun watching The Cubes spend nearly nine figures to do it.

Michael

By now we all know Neil Olshey messed up the glorious summer when the Blazers had actual cap space. He obviously didn’t get fired for those mistakes, but my question is if he were to do something similar in two years when those contracts expire, would he finally get the axe or a parade through Blazer offices?

I wrote about the idea of Olshey getting the axe at length earlier this week and a lot of it applies to this question. Specifically, it seems how Olshey has angled the team is to simply wait out the rest of the Western Conference and some of the bad contracts he signed in the summer of 2016.

The problem with that strategy is that Olshey might just wind up alienating Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, or both. We already know that Lillard wants to be competitive, or at least wants to see some kind of strategy moving forward. He had an entire meeting with team owner Paul Allen about it. And to be sure, there is no way that “wait two years” can be the external plan Olshey tries to sell to Lillard. He’d flip.

Olshey is signed through the 2020-2021 season, although if he fails to make a move after next summer I think we can seriously talk about him getting the boot a little bit early. What has gone unsaid during this offseason in Portland is that Allen has to be on board with this cap-saving, luxury-tax ducking strategy otherwise Olshey would already be gone. That’s especially worrying if everyone up the ladder in Rip City — not just Olshey — is willing to risk seriously pissing off Lillard and/or McCollum.

There have been very few Blazers general managers who have been able to bring in a major player via a trade successfully. Even less have signed big name free agents to complete a roster that wants to contend. The smart betting money is on Olshey being gone in a couple of years, before he gets a chance to burn that potential cap space.

Mel

What do the San Antonio Spurs need to do to win another championship?

I mean, the first couple weren’t that hard to get, were they? All the Spurs had to do was hire the best coach in NBA history, draft one of the best centers in the NBA has ever seen, have that center get hurt, draft another center who is an all-time NBA great, then get lucky with more international prospects than is reasonable over a 20-year span, culminating in a win over so many hall of fame players in the playoffs it’s hard to even count. They can do all that again, right? Especially in an era where NBA players have more control over where they would like to play. NBA players love San Antonio! At least that’s what I hear. Plus, it’s not like that coach is going to leave the team and retire soon, yeah?

Don’t worry. It’ll all shake out. You’ve already got the formula. Just do that again.

Khalid

Why is Jimmer Fredette not in NBA?

Because he’s bad at basketball and he already got his shot during a time of expanding usage of the 3-point shooting in the NBA.

Ryan

I’m going to try to predict how the Cavaliers will use their roster: They’ll focus their efforts with Love and JR Smith as their dominant players. Kyle Korver will be an additional 3-point weapon besides Love. Larry Nance Jr. will dominate the paint and Rodney Hood will be an additional ball handler. Does this sound like a possibility?

This all sounds great! It’s going to be a wild ride to 28 wins.

Submit your questions to the mailbag by e-mailing pbtmailbag@gmail.com.

Rumor: Nets, Mavericks, Pelicans interested in Mario Chalmers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Last season Mario Chalmers returned from a missed season due to a ruptured Achilles, but he was not the player the Grizzlies had pre-injury. He averaged 7.7 points a game in the 66 he played, but Chalmers shot 37.9 percent overall and 27.7 percent from three, he struggled to finish at the rim, and he had the worst season of his career.

Still, if healthy, a few teams could use him and some are interested, reports Marc Spears of ESPN.

Are these teams looking at hard Chalmers or is an agent trying to drum up interest and get someone to bite? None of the mentioned teams make great sense. The Nets have D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Shabazz Napier at the point. Dallas has Dennis Smith Jr. to start with J.J. Barea and Jalen Brunson behind him, plus rookie Luka Doncic is going to have the ball in his hands a lot. The Pelicans may make the most sense and they have Jrue Holiday and Elfrid Payton on the roster already.

Chalmers will get his chance somewhere, the question will be is he all the way back from that Achilles injury? If not, teams are going to be hesitant.