Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James in a Lakers jersey (photos)

By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2018, 10:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

If the shorts at summer league didn’t do enough for you, here’s LeBron James in a full Lakers uniform.

LeBron posted these photos to Instagram:

I’m more interested in seeing LeBron play for the Lakers, but I suppose digesting this image is the first step.

Report: Raptors pushed hard for Christmas game

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2018, 9:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Seven of the top eight teams in our power rankings will play on Christmas this year.

The lone exception: Toronto.

Even after winning 59 games last season and trading for Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors didn’t get the nod for the NBA’s premier regular-season date. With the Bucks playing this year, Toronto’s Christmas-game drought (since 2001) is topped by just the Hawks (1989), Jazz (1997), Hornets (never) and Grizzlies (never).

But it wasn’t for a lack of effort by Toronto.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

The NBA is a business, and it’s not good business to blindly feature the best teams on the main stage. High-quality on-court performance definitely helps, but there are other factors.

In a league that draws so much revenue based on American TV viewership, it’s just hard to justify spotlighting a Canadian team. Toronto, while large, is a tricky market.

This shouldn’t mean the Raptors never play on Christmas. I question the wisdom of scheduling the Knicks on Christmas with Kristaps Porzingis likely still injured. Even attracting the New York market, will they draw high enough ratings? Probably.

At best, this lands in questionable territory, which means the league’s treatment of Toronto is totally justifiable.

Report: LeBron James returning to Cleveland with Lakers on Nov. 21

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2018, 8:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The last time LeBron James played in Cleveland, I wrote:

LeBron looked beat.

By the Warriors, by the burden he carried leading an underwhelming supporting cast to the NBA Finals, by the weight of his second Cleveland tenure possibly ending.

He’ll probably return replenished – by the California sun, by losing the stress of carrying the Cavaliers, by joining a Lakers team that hasn’t gone stale.

When will that happen? Though Lakers at Cavs didn’t make the NBA’s announced list of key games, word has still emerged.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

This will be one of the most anticipated games on the schedule, and all eyes will be on Cleveland fans. They won’t boo and shout obscenities at LeBron like when he first returned with the Heat, but I’m not sure he’ll get a full standing ovation, either. Many Cavaliers fans seemingly made peace with LeBron leaving again long before it happened. A championship goes a long way. But LeBron departing still stings.

I expect a mixed reception, with the cheers far outweighing the boos – but I’m far from certain. This will be a date to circle to find out.

Report: Knicks to trade or stretch Joakim Noah

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2018, 6:55 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Knicks – even after firing Jeff Hornacek and hiring David Fizdale – planned to stretch Joakim Noah after Sept. 1.

Apparently nothing changed this summer.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN:

Unless general manager Scott Perry can find a trade that includes Noah, the Knicks will use the NBA’s waive-and-stretch provision to release Noah sometime after Sept. 1, league sources said.

The Knicks almost certainly won’t trade Noah, who’s guaranteed $18,530,000 next season and $19,295,000 the following season. He has arguably the NBA’s worst contract, and New York would have to attach significant sweeteners to unload him.

That leaves the stretch provision.

By executing it after September begins, the Knicks would pay his entire $18,530,000 salary this season. Better to get that out of the way during what projects to be a down year with Kristaps Porzingis hurt and the rest of the roster lacking.

Then, the $19,295,000 remaining on Noah’s contract would get spread over the following three seasons in equal $6,431,667 cap hits. New York would open an extra $12,863,333 in cap space next summer (minus a roster charge if the Knicks have fewer than 12 players).

That $12 million-ish could go a long way in free agency. The Knicks offer a huge market and a rising team, they’d appeal to many players.

But the Knicks could get this same benefit next summer. They could wait until they line up free agents who require that extra cap space then stretch Noah. By delaying, New York would also leave open the possibility of trading Noah.

If free agents forgo the Knicks next summer, New York could also decide just to pay Noah his entire salary in 2019-20 and get it over with rather than incurring unmovable $6,431,667 cap hits in each 2020-21 and 2021-22.

So, why stretch him this offseason? It’s mostly a huge favor to Noah. He wants to play, and the 33-year-old doesn’t fit the Knicks’ rebuild. This allows him to find his next team before the season.

It also removes a potential malcontent from the locker room (though New York could just tell him to stay home) and opens a roster spot.

Ultimately, the Knicks are mandating they put their 2019 cap space to better use than they could in 2020 and 2021 – nearly a year before they must make that call.

Bucks to end NBA’s longest Christmas-game drought

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
3 Comments

Giannis Antetokounmpo is emerging as a superstar on and off the court. He finished sixth and MVP voting and second – between LeBron James and Stephen Curry – in All-Star voting last season. And he’s just 24.

The latest sign of Antetokounmpo’s rise: He got the Milwaukee Bucks a game on Christmas, the NBA’s premier regular-season date.

The Bucks will visit the Knicks on Dec. 25 in a telling matchup. New York got the game because of its huge market. Milwaukee, which hasn’t won a playoff series in 18 years, needed a generational star like Antetokounmpo.

This will be the Bucks’ first Christmas game in 41 years, breaking the NBA’s longest such drought.

The Hawks haven’t played on Christmas since 1989. Charlotte – which debuted as an expansion team the year prior – has never played on Christmas, but the franchise’s history has a gap when the original Hornets moved to New Orleans and became the Pelicans (before Charlotte reemerged as the Bobcats). The Grizzlies, who debuted as an expansion team in 1995, have also never played on Christmas.

Here’s when each current NBA franchise last played on Christmas:

image